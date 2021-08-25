TransImpact Acquires MCG Logistics

Diversifies industry expertise and expands ocean, air, and international capabilities

EMERALD ISLE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransImpact, a leading supply chain technology and services company, announces the acquisition of MCG Logistics, a global freight and parcel management and consulting company. The acquisition deepens TransImpact's expertise in important industries like consumer products, home products, and healthcare, and expands capabilities in ocean, air, and international logistics.

"MCG Logistics' diverse industry experience and 20-year track record of solving logistics challenges are perfectly aligned with our focus on improving clients' supply chain efficiencies," said Berkley Stafford, CEO of TransImpact. "Combining our teams' collective knowledge with TransImpact's proprietary future- focused technology will elevate the value we're able to drive for our clients and the industry."

The acquisition further expands TransImpact's geographic footprint, with an office in California. The combined company will maintain offices in North Carolina, Ohio, and California, with over 170 employees.

"We're excited to join the TransImpact team," said MCG Logistics' CEO James Manning. "There are a number of similarities between our businesses, like our shared legacy as pioneers in parcel negotiation and focus on improving our clients' bottom line. The opportunity to combine our expertise and tap into TransImpact's industry-leading technology will be powerful for our clients."

About TransImpact

TransImpact is an industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology-based solutions that optimize supply chain operations, create dramatic efficiencies, and transform the business performance of customers. Formerly known as Transportation Impact, the company now serves over 1,000 customers and manages over a billion dollars in logistics spend. Through expert industry knowledge, an unrivalled service ethic, and intelligent insights, we champion our customers' success and help them pioneer future-focused, innovative strategies that keep them ahead. We pride ourselves in creating value for our customers—and in the process, turning them into raving fans. Driving Value. Creating Next

