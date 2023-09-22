Transit agency urges Bike Stockton nonprofit to 'immediately return bikes to the streets'

San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD), one of the agencies responsible for overseeing Bike Stockton's now-suspended e-bike program, is pushing back on a nonprofit's decision to remove e-bikes from the city's streets.

In a statement Friday, RTD officials said Mobility Development Foundation (MDF) "does not have the authority" to pull back its fleet of 105 pedal-assisted electric bikes, which were made available for public use in early April.

"RTD's position is that while some vandalism and theft may have occurred, it is likely that some small amount of the same occurs in other cities as well," the statement reads, "this is not an acceptable basis for unilaterally suspending the bike share program."

The e-bike program is one of several local projects funded under a $7.4 million state grant awarded to the San Joaquin Council of Governments (SJCOG), also responsible for overseeing the program.

RTD said it entered into a Contract for Services with MDF in the amount of $821,000 in 2021. One of MDF's tasks was to develop the e-bike program, which celebrated its launch this spring.

For just 15 cents per minute, residents and visitors were able to rent an e-bike through the Bike Stockton app. Users also had the option to sign up for an annual membership priced at $40 per year. The bikes were placed at five "hubs" around the city, including DeCari Plaza, Downtown Transit Center, Miracle Mile, University of the Pacific, and Yosemite Street Village.

However, Bike Stockton announced earlier this month that it would be suspending the program due to escalating theft and vandalism. The nonprofit did not disclose how many bikes were stolen, but reports indicated some were found with graffiti and torn seats.

Christine Corrales, senior regional planner for the council of governments, told The Record during the launch the goal was to expand to south Stockton by fall. Now, those plans are on pause, and only a handful of bikes are available at Pacific, likely due to increased security at the school.

"This difficult but necessary decision came after much thought and consideration about what was best for everyone involved, especially loyal Bike Stockton members," the nonprofit administrators said in a statement when they suspended the program. "This is a pilot project, and we knew there would be discovery and learning along the way."

At the time, Bike Stockton officials said residents could expect the e-bikes again after a "redesign" of the program. But now RTD says it will "remove MDF" and work with council of governments and the city of Stockton if the nonprofit continues to withhold the bikes.

"RTD takes its responsibility to oversee a nearly $1 million taxpayer funded program very seriously," a statement reads. "RTD will continue to ensure that public funds in support of this program are spent appropriately."

The regional transit managers have urged the nonprofit to "stop making unilateral program decisions, and immediately return the bikes to the streets."

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 'Immediately return' bikes to the Stockton streets, agency demands