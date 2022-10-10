U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,646.25
    -7.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,326.00
    -27.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,068.75
    -32.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.00
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    -0.57 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.60
    -25.70 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    -0.44 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9704
    -0.0039 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.01
    +2.49 (+8.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1062
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5270
    +0.1970 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,344.03
    -138.27 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.30
    -13.72 (-3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.23
    -23.86 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Transit Finance Hacker Returns $2.74M to Victims, Sends $686K to Tornado Cash

Oliver Knight
·1 min read

A hacker that swindled cross-bridge decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Transit Finance out of $28.9 million has transferred 2,500 BNB tokens ($686,000) to sanctioned privacy protocol Tornado Cash, on-chain data shows.

The hacker also agreed to return 10,000 BNB ($2.74 million) to victims of the exploit, according to a blog post by Transit Finance.

This is in addition to $18.9 million that was returned last week after security firms helped track the hacker's IP address.

The Transit Finance hack is one of several that has plagued DeFi, umbrella term for lending, trading and other financial activities carried out on a blockchain without traditional middlemen, in 2022.

Last month crypto market maker Wintermute had $160 million stolen out of its DeFi business, this came shortly after a $570,000 breach of Curve Finance in August.

Recommended Stories