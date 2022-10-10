Transit Finance Hacker Returns $2.74M to Victims, Sends $686K to Tornado Cash

A hacker that swindled cross-bridge decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Transit Finance out of $28.9 million has transferred 2,500 BNB tokens ($686,000) to sanctioned privacy protocol Tornado Cash, on-chain data shows.

The hacker also agreed to return 10,000 BNB ($2.74 million) to victims of the exploit, according to a blog post by Transit Finance.

This is in addition to $18.9 million that was returned last week after security firms helped track the hacker's IP address.

The Transit Finance hack is one of several that has plagued DeFi, umbrella term for lending, trading and other financial activities carried out on a blockchain without traditional middlemen, in 2022.

Last month crypto market maker Wintermute had $160 million stolen out of its DeFi business, this came shortly after a $570,000 breach of Curve Finance in August.