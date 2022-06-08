U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.53
    -9.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.57
    -113.57 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,206.06
    +30.83 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.83
    -14.73 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.64
    +0.23 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9980
    +0.0260 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2549
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9100
    +1.2940 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,519.37
    +852.26 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.56
    +8.93 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.69
    -43.24 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Transit Wireless Expands Cellular Connectivity to T-Mobile Customers in the Canarsie Tunnel

·3 min read

Additional 5G data and cellular services are now delivered by the wireless infrastructure company on New York's L-Line

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Wireless, a BAI Communications company, and leading 5G wireless infrastructure provider, announced today that T-Mobile customers can now access cellular voice and data services in New York City's Canarsie Tunnel, which connects Manhattan and Brooklyn on the L train service line.

Transit Wireless is a leading 5G neutral host fiber infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. Find out more about Transit Wireless at transitwireless.com. (PRNewsfoto/Transit Wireless)
Transit Wireless is a leading 5G neutral host fiber infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. Find out more about Transit Wireless at transitwireless.com. (PRNewsfoto/Transit Wireless)

This latest activation represents a pivotal connectivity milestone for L train riders crossing boroughs through the Canarsie Tunnel. They can now connect to wireless and data services from each of the nation's top wireless carriers along the subway line.

"Seamless connectivity offers riders a more enjoyable and productive transit experience as well as an added sense of safety and security," says Transit Wireless CEO Melinda White. "People can stay in contact, keep messaging and enjoy a fast connection within the tunnel."

The enhanced connectivity in the L train tunnel further improves real-time customer communications. 

T-Mobile deployed its ultra-capacity 2.5 GHz spectrum in New York City in May 2020, making it the first city to offer the Un-carrier's layer cake of spectrum – a full combination of low-, mid-, and high-band 5G coverage.

"New Yorkers expect seamless mobile coverage and T-Mobile continues to provide an amazing network experience and value no matter where our customers are located," says Tom Ellefson, T-Mobile Senior Vice President of Network Engineering & Operations, Northeast Region. "We are delivering an unrivaled 5G network with most of our network usage on 5G devices. Practically anywhere – above ground or below ground – our network team will continue to deploy a world-class network experience as our 5G rollout continues to lead the competition."

The Canarsie Tunnel – also known as the 14th Street Tunnel – extends more than a mile and a half from First Avenue in Manhattan's East Village and crosses underneath the East River to Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn. Completed in September 2020, it is the first under-river tunnel in the New York City subway system fully outfitted for cellular voice and data connectivity.

T-Mobile's existing collaboration with Transit Wireless also enables cellular access in over 250 of New York City's underground subway stations. In addition to designing and building the vast underground fiber-optic broadband network for carrier services, Transit Wireless continues to operate free public Wi-Fi, TransitWirelessWiFi, throughout the subway system.

"Maintaining a complex infrastructure within the City is no small endeavor. We're very proud to have the Canarsie Tunnel as part of our extensive subway network. It's a huge step for all of us as we lay the groundwork for a smarter, more connected city," says White.

About Transit Wireless

Transit Wireless is a leading 5G wireless infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. The Transit Wireless subway network is an award-winning public-private partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and provides service to all three Tier One wireless carriers. The network was honored with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Award for "Best Wi-Fi Deployment to Connect the Unconnected in an Urban Environment" and the prestigious 2018 IDC "Smart Cities North America Award." Transit Wireless is a member of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), a proud supporter of the MTA and Literacy Partners annual "Subway Reads" campaign and won a 2018 Honorable Mention in the MTA's Genius Transit Challenge.

Find out more about Transit Wireless at www.transitwireless.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/transitwireless or Twitter at @TransitWireless.

CONTACT: Scott Christiansen, schristiansen@transitwireless.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transit-wireless-expands-cellular-connectivity-to-t-mobile-customers-in-the-canarsie-tunnel-301564002.html

SOURCE Transit Wireless

Recommended Stories

  • Goodyear Recalls Over 170,000 Tires Used On RVs

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is recalling more than 170,000 tires used on trucks and recreational vehicles. The tires subject to recall were produced between 1996 and 2003. The recall specifically applies to G159 tires size 275/70R22.5, commonly found on RVs. The tire maker received over 600 claims for personal injury and property damage related to the particular tire, and the regulatory probe was linked to at least 95 death or injury claims, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Natio

  • AT&T No Longer Offers HBO Max for Free With Top Unlimited Wireless Plan

    AT&T has quietly dropped HBO Max as a bundled perk for new customers on its highest-tier unlimited wireless plan. The telco’s move comes two months after AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and sold it to Discovery, to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Previously, HBO Max had been available for no extra charge with the AT&T Unlimited Elite […]

  • 3 Reasons Netflix Should Buy Roku, 1 Reason It Won't

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, following an Insider report claiming that employees are starting to speculate a Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) acquisition of the leading smart TV operating system is on the horizon. The catalyst for the buyout buzz is reportedly Roku closing a trading window for its staff to sell vested shares in the company. Netflix potentially buying Roku is just the sauciest of the possibilities.

  • Rivian Updates Its Growth Plan: Why Investors Should Hit the Brakes

    Rivian's roadmap is similar to a name we all know, and there are important lessons for investors there.

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TS

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Microsoft’s HoloLens Future in Question After Project Leader Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the executive in charge of its HoloLens goggles is leaving the company, putting the future of its augmented-reality project in question.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsAlex Kipman, wh

  • Rivian Writes a Letter to Shareholders. Cash Is King and Batteries Are Key.

    Electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive hosts its first annual meeting as a publicly traded company.

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Tesla's Cybertruck Is On The Move

    Tesla's highly-anticipated Cybertruck will be facing some strong competition in the electric truck market.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Digimarc Cloud-based Technology Makes Authenticity of Products More Secure

    The company also released a consumer behavior report showing differences between Generation Z and Baby Boomers.

  • BlackBerry Helps Channel Partners Tap Exploding Managed Security Service Market

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a number of enhancements to the BlackBerry Partner Program to help Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) capture the exploding demand among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for 24x7x365 Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services, a market which industry experts expect will grow from $22.45 billion in 2020 to $77.01 billion by 2030.

  • Microsoft’s Head of Augmented Reality Is Stepping Down

    Alex Kipman, who led Microsoft's augmented-reality headset project, is stepping down, according to an internal email that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: BYD To Supply Batteries To Tesla As It Seizes EV Crown

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • The best Father's Day tech gift ideas

    Find the best tech gift ideas for Father's Day, including headphones, wearables, smart home devices and more chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Analysts Underwhelmed By Apple's Surprise-Free Event

    Some Wall Street analysts are griping that Apple's latest event was a surprise-free affair with only minor tweaks to its current products.

  • Zoom and Enhance (kinda) go from fact to fiction with Picsart's AI image enhancer

    Online photo editing tool Picsart today launched a new AI-powered image-enhancement tool to nudge dreams toward reality. The tool is able to offer image enhancement and upscaling that improves the overall quality of an image and resolution for printing or sharing online. Traditionally, this type of technology has been limited to expensive software with limited quality, but Picsart is putting a stake in the ground to offer this as a low-cost, easy-to-use tool.