Transition Metals borehole electromagnetic survey detects large untested off-hole conductor

News Direct
·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Transition Metals Corp

Transition Metals CEO Scott McLean joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide insight into results from a borehole electromagnetic survey completed on the Maude Lake Property. The survey was done from hole ML-22-03 at a depth of 160 metres downhole.

McLean says hole L-22-03, which is the furthest step-out hole drilled, saw nickel (Ni) and copper mineralization exposed at the surface returning 17.01 metres of 0.46% Ni, including 4.26 metres of 1.27% Ni and the borehole surveys detected a large untested off-hole conductor at the 160 metres mark. The company says follow-up work needs to be done and will be part of the next drilling program.

