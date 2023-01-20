Transition Metals expecting busy 2023 as company looks to rev up its generator model
Vancouver, BC --News Direct-- Transition Metals Corp
Transition Metals CEO Scott McLean joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company plans to be very busy out meeting investors and fellow mining companies as it starts attending shows, including a big one in Vancouver. McLean talks about the message he is bringing with him to the Roundup show and also about plans for 2023.
