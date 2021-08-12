U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,391.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,992.75
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.97
    -0.28 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.17
    -0.62 (-3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5130
    +0.0950 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,648.95
    -1,417.19 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.91
    -16.92 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.78
    -18.36 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Transition Metals Market worth USD 1,369.46 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transition Metals Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Transition Metals Market Research Report: Information By Type, By Application, By Region - Forecast till 2028.”, the market to expand at a decent rate of more than 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. Additionally, the global market shall touch close to USD 1,369.46 billion by 2028-end.

Market Scope:

Iron, copper, titanium, manganese, nickel, silver, cobalt, gold, and mercury are some of the major transitional metals with expansive application ranges in diverse end-use sectors including automotive, building & construction, paints& coatings, electronic, and more. Iron happens to be the most commonly found metal in Earth's solid crust, coming fourth out of all the elements and second out of the metals in crystal abundance. Transition metals are significantly harder, denser, and less reactive than alkali metals. Transition metal oxides act as catalysts and help absorb other types of metals onto their surface, activating the oxidation process.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10641


The well-known vendors active in the Transition Metals Market industry profiled are

  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (US)

  • Transition Metals Corp (Canada)

  • Fortescue Metals Group Limited(Australia)

  • Samancor Chrome (South Africa)

  • Vedanta Resources plc (Canada)

  • Vale S.A. (Brazil)

  • Teck Resources Limited (Canada)

  • Rio Tinto Group (UK)

  • Tshingshan Group (China)

  • Norilsk Nickel (Russia)

  • Metallurgical Products India Ltd (India)

  • KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.(Poland)

  • Rhenium Alloys (US)

The transition metal industry is intensely competitive with many companies boasting of large-scale production facilities while there are several vendors trying to gain entry. Partnerships, new launches, acquisition, and mergers are the prime strategies that vendors adopt to elevate their rankings. For instance, in August 2021, Desktop Metal purchased Ti-6AI-4V titanium alloy or Ti64 for use in its metal 3D printing platform, Studio System 2. Renowned for its impressive corrosion resistance, tensile strength, strength-to-weight ratio, and biocompatibility, Ti64 finds use in diverse sectors, such as defence, aerospace, oil and gas, healthcare, and automotive.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (180 pages) on Transition Metals

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transition-metals-market-10641


Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Top Growth Boosters:

The transition metals industry could attain substantial traction in the next few years, mostly due to the rapidly escalating demand from transportation and construction sectors. The significant rise in the industrialization rate in line with the strong government support, especially in developing regions like Central & South America and Asia Pacific have fostered the growth of the automotive and construction industries. This should ultimately work in favor of the transition metal market.

With respect to versatility, transition metals are ductile and malleable, making them the perfect materials to be used in the manufacturing of metal-based products. This has raised the market demand in the marine as well as automotive industries to a large extent. Transition metals also find use in cables and wires, since these are excellent conductors of electricity and heat, and therefore cover an extensive range of applications in several industries. Soaring demand for adaptable and versatile metals in sectors like medical, construction, automotive, and electrical should also benefit the transition metals industry in subsequent years.

Transition metals also have a deep impact on human life, used extensively in nutritional supplements. Transition metals like cobalt, iron, molybdenum, and copper are important for maintaining a good health and wellbeing. Iron deficiency reduces body’s ability to transport enough oxygen, which results in urgent need for iron supplements. Other major transition metals, such as cobalt and copper are present as trace elements within the body. Nickel is an alloying metal that helps develop heat-resistant and stainless steel and could be blended with chromium and various metals to bolster the toughness, elastic limit, and tensile strength. As a result, nickel is experiencing a huge demand from the stainless-steel industry and could create growth avenues for the transition metals market in the ensuing years.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10641


Market Restraints:

Environmental concerns as well as strict regulations banning excessive mining can be unfavorable for the transition metals market in the future.

COVID 19 Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has posed a number of challenges to the transition metals industry, as cases continue to rise. Financial losses faced by different industries like construction, healthcare, electronics and more also restrain the market growth.

However, with the steady demand for various transition metal in the healthcare and medical devices industry, the global market should continue to grow moderately in the next couple of years.

Market Segmentation

Various types of transition metals in the market are titanium, iron, nickel, copper, and others. The iron market could attain the highest growth in the coming years, given the metal’s escalating use in construction materials, cars, ammonia catalysts, and tools. On the other hand, copper, being an impressive conductor of electricity, finds use in electrical cables and also help develop water pipes as it is easily bendable and not reactive to water.

Paints & coatings, building & construction, electronics, automotive are some of the major applications of transition metals.

Transition Metals Market Regional Status

MRFR presumes that the highest gainer in the global market shall be Asia Pacific over the given period, owing to China's flourishing electronics and automotive industries. The massive demand for titanium, iron, gold, silver, and other types of transition metals worldwide and countries in Asia being prominent suppliers could play an integral role in the market growth.

North America is a strong market for transition metals, thanks to the stunning growth of various industries like mining, manufacturing, and construction. The surge in research & development spending as well as mining activities carried out by renowned companies in the United States and Canada will also foster the use of transition metals in the next several years.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Transition Metals Market Research Report: Information By Type (Iron, Copper, Titanium, Nickel, Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Forecast till 2028.


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10641


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Musk highlights chip supply issues in early tweet to Cathie Wood

    MARKET PULSE Tesla Inc. (tsla) Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter Thursday to highlight continued supply chain issues facing the electric-car maker. Musk responded to a tweet from Cathie Wood, ...

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Palantir Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Could Turn Positive on the Year.

    The analytics software company reported revenue of $376 million, up 49% from a year ago and ahead of the Street consensus of $361 million.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Moderna Boosted by Delta Variant

    Once the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, several firms began racing to produce the most rapid and effective vaccine. Beyond helping pull the world out of economic ruin from repeated lockdowns, the potential for profit was extraordinary. As the world once again faces the virus in the form of the new Delta variant, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen significant share price growth, even given its recent two-day pullback. (See Moderna stock charts on TipRanks) Providing his thesis on the developing s

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.