Transition Metals provides update on 2023 exploration plans at Pike Warden project in Yukon

Transition Metals CEO Scott Mclean joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news about the company's plans for the 2023 field season at its Pike Warden gold-silver-copper property, southwest of Whitehorse in Yukon.

Mclean told Proactive the company is looking to engage in prospecting, mapping, and hand trenching across the property to follow up on results from 2022. He also shared with Proactive the results from synchrotron mineral cluster analysis which was performed by LISACAN Analytical Solutions.

