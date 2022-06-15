U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.25
    +28.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,538.00
    +163.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,426.75
    +112.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.50
    +13.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.49
    -0.44 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    +22.40 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.57 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0472
    +0.0052 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.32
    -1.70 (-5.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    +0.0114 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4630
    -1.0170 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,109.22
    -785.58 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.68
    -22.57 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.12
    +96.66 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Translation and Localization Services Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Market Overview, Supplier Intelligence, Pricing Strategies and Models - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Translation and Localization Services Market
Global Translation and Localization Services Market

Translation and Localization Services Market Overview:

The Translation and Localization Services procurement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15%. SpendEdge's market experts predicts that this market is expected to have an incremental spend of USD 14.24 billion.

Download a sample PDF of this sourcing and procurement report

Translation and Localization Services Market: Supplier Intelligence

The sourcing and procurement report offers detailed insights and analysis of the primary cost drivers, volume drivers, and market innovations in the Translation and Localization Services procurement and sourcing industry. Get information on significant worldwide suppliers to help you gain a competitive advantage across regions.

Some of the leading Translation and Localization Services suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

  • Teleperformance

  • Cyracom

  • RWS Holdings Plc.

This sourcing and procurement report provides detailed analysis on:

  • Strategies deployed by major category end-users

  • The most adopted and high potential pricing models

  • Managing commodity price volatility

  • Negotiate on pricing and contractual terms

o   Get more information about "Supplier Intelligence" from the sample report

Translation and Localization Services Market: Price Strategies and Pricing Models

To optimize the value of the purchase it is crucial to keep a track of current and future price trends. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 5%-7%.

  • Identify favourable opportunities in oil and gas pipeline safety TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities

o   Know more about these pricing strategies and models, click here

SpendEdge's Smart Procurement for Translation and Localization Services Market

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

Subscribe to the FREE starter plan if you are looking to explore your capabilities:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

  • Invite colleagues to try platform

Our web-based procurement platform has helped procurement professionals and sourcing teams manage multiple spend areas and achieve more than $2 billion in savings - Sign up for free today!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/translation-and-localization-services-sourcing-procurement-and-supplier-intelligence-report-by-market-overview-supplier-intelligence-pricing-strategies-and-models---forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-301567722.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline as prices rise

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil companies explain why they aren't putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp, and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," Biden wrote, adding the lack of refining was driving gas prices up faster than oil prices.

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits Are ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Oil Prices Drop as Biden Asks Refiners to Produce More Gasoline

    Biden's criticism of refiners comes after he called out Exxon for making more money this year after crude prices spiked.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Oil prices fall as expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about fuel demand and global economic growth before an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude futures for August were down $1.27, or 1%, at $119.90 a barrel as of 1001 GMT, in volatile trading. "Oil markets are seeing uncertainty over what central banks do next and how that impacts oil demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Russia is now India’s second largest crude oil supplier

    Russia is now India’s second-biggest source of crude oil, after Iraq. Until February, only around 2% (12 million barrels of Urals crude) of India’s total crude oil imports came from Russia. It exceeds India’s Russian crude oil imports for all of 2021.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Rece

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Shell plans to expand amid energy market chaos

    Shell is pursuing a significant expansion of its business supplying electricity to UK households amid intense volatility in energy markets.