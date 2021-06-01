U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,208.22
    +4.11 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,616.94
    +87.49 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,732.44
    -16.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.08
    +18.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    +2.10 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    28.22
    +0.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2255
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0560 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4181
    -0.0030 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3440
    -0.2260 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,792.02
    +365.91 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.61
    -0.18 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.67
    +62.06 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

Translations.com Announces Premier-Level Partnership with Akeneo

·3 min read

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that the company is Akeneo's newest Premier Partner. This is the highest tier of the Akeneo Technology Partnership Program and enables seamless cooperation for shared clients of Akeneo and Translations.com. In addition, Translations.com was recently an Elite sponsor of Akeneo Unlock 2021, the annual gathering of the Akeneo PIM and PXM community.

TDC (PRNewsfoto/Translations.com)
TDC (PRNewsfoto/Translations.com)

GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo is Translations.com's all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within the user interface of the Serenity edition of Akeneo. The combination of Akeneo product information management and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. When combined with GlobalLink AI, Akeneo offers users reduced costs and time-to-market while still maintaining high quality translations.

GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo includes the following capabilities:

  • Scheduled or on-demand translations through seamless integration

  • On-demand dashboard view of translation spend and other KPIs

  • Internal or external vendor management

  • Flexible workflows with machine translation, human translation, or both

  • Rapid ROI by reducing IT involvement and project management overhead

Learn more about Translations.com's GlobalLink Connect for Akeneo solution on the dedicated partner page.

Scott Rogers, Vice President, Channel and Alliances at Akeneo, added, "Our PXM Studio and Translations.com's best-in-class localization expertise have proven to be a win-win combination for businesses expanding into new geographies and markets. We look forward to deepening our partnership and providing even more innovative solutions to help global brands and merchants successfully navigate the fast-changing cross-border commerce landscape."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are honored to be recognized as an Akeneo Premier Partner and to move into this new phase of our partnership. Our joint customers will benefit from a tighter and more seamless integration between GlobalLink and Akeneo, simplifying the process of releasing content in multiple languages."

About Translations.com
Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About Akeneo
Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to sell to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Staples Canada, Fossil, Air Liquide and Myer trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/translationscom-announces-premier-level-partnership-with-akeneo-301302938.html

SOURCE Translations.com

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Surges as Deal With Mudrick Raises Cash to ‘Go on Offense’

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. gained Tuesday, extending last week’s rally, after raising $230.5 million with a stock sale to Mudrick Capital Management as the movie-theater operator pledged to “go on offense” with acquisitions.The agreement with New York-based Mudrick is for 8.5 million shares of common stock at $27.12 apiece, 3.8% more than Friday’s closing price, AMC said Tuesday in a statement. The company, now an icon among retail traders, jumped as much as 23% to $32 at the open in New York trading. It traded at $29.98 at 9:35 a.m. The latest equity sale with Mudrick “sounds expensive” with debt and equity indicating an enterprise value of over $16 billion, Michael Pachter of Wedbush said in an email to Bloomberg. If it returns to pre-Covid levels, AMC could optimistically reach around $1 billion in earnings after adjustments. The highest attained in the past is $929 million in 2018, he said. “Mudrick must know something I don’t.”Read more: AMC Embrace of Day-Trader Crowd Fuels Dizzying Monthly GainAMC plans to use the cash proceeds from the sale for acquisitions of additional theater leases, as well as investments into AMC’s existing theaters, the company said in a statement. It is in discussions with multiple landlords of theaters formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said.Mudrick’s stock purchase comes with the caveat that the shares be “freely-tradeable”, meaning the firm could sell the shares at any point or in any size it chooses. That would provide Mudrick with 8.5 million shares that could be sold as soon as today.The investment advisor firm has made big bets on AMC in the past, helping the movie theater chain as it pushed through the pandemic. In January, the firm entered into an agreement to buy $100 million of new secured bonds in exchange for a commitment fee equal to about 8 million AMC shares. The agreement also called for Mudrick to exchange $100 million of AMC bonds due 2026 for about 13.7 million shares.Raising CapitalAMC’s bonds dropped after news of the new equity deal with Mudrick. The bonds due 2026 led the biggest losers in the U.S. high-yield market on Monday morning in New York, dropping nearly 3 cents on the dollar to 96 cents, according to Trace bond trading data.Read More: Mudrick Capital Gains $200 Million on AMC, GameStop BetsThe latest deal with Mudrick may help the company reduce rent and other operating expenses if it’s able to enter into new lease agreements. AMC has been negotiating with its landlords to amend terms of certain leases and avoid a potential cash crunch through the height of the pandemic.“With this agreement with Mudrick Capital, we have raised funds that will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theater assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities,” Aron said in the statement.This sale is the latest of several equity financings conducted by AMC during its meteoric rise this year. It follows the completion of an at-the-market offering in May and a bankruptcy-avoiding financing in January. Tuesday’s deal represents just 1.7% of AMC’s public float as of May 13, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds analyst commentary in the third paragraph, details on stock purchase agreement and company’s capital structure throughout. Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR, CD&R Strike Deal to Buy Out Cloudera for $5.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC struck a deal to take Cloudera Inc. private in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $5.3 billion, opening a new chapter for a once high-flying enterprise software firm that struggled to sustain growth against larger rivals.The private equity giants agreed to buy out the software firm at $16 a share, or a 24% premium to its previous close, Cloudera said in a statement on Tuesday. Entities related to Carl Icahn’s Icahn Group, which holds about 18% of the outstanding shares, have agreed to vote in favor of the deal, the company said.Cloudera -- which counts the activist investor as its largest shareholder -- has explored a potential sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News has reported. The startup has seen revenue growth plunge to single digits over the past year from more than 80% two years ago, hurt in part by competition from larger rivals Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in its field of cloud software products.Cloudera shares surged 26% in premarket trading in New York from their previous close of $12.86. The stock had declined 7.5% this year.The deal includes a “go shop” provision, expiring on July 1, that will let the board look for alternative bidders. If the deal is called off, Cloudera has agreed to pay a termination fee of between $92.5 million and $171.7 million depending on the reason for canceling the deal, according to the terms. The bidders have agreed to a termination fee of $290.6 million.Cloudera was founded in 2008 and is backed by investors including Intel Corp., the second-largest shareholder according to Bloomberg data. When it went public in 2017, it was valued at about half of its $4.1 billion valuation as a private company.It closed an all-stock merger with rival Hortonworks in 2019 and had struggled to integrate it, eventually attracting the attention of Icahn, who criticized Cloudera’s strategy. The activist investor eventually reached an agreement that awarded his firm two seats on the company’s board.Morgan Stanley was Cloudera’s financial adviser. GCA Advisors, Bank of America Corp., William Blair & Co., Perella Weinberg Partners LP, Cowen Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were financial advisers to CD&R and KKR. JPMorgan, Bank of America, and KKR Capital Markets will provide debt financing for the deal.(Updates with share movement, deal terms from fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC sells 8.5 million shares at near 4% premium to Mudrick Capital, stock surges

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P. The share sale deal would represent a price of for AMC's stock of $27.12 a share, which is 3.8% above Friday's closing price of $26.12. The movie theater operator's stock jumped 7.0% in premarket trading, after rocketing 116.2% last week. AMC said it plans to use the proceeds for "the pursuit of value creating acquisitions of theatre assets and leases, as well as investments to enhance the consumer appeal of its theatres." AMC said it will also look for opportunities to reduce debt. The sale of shares represents 1.9% of the 450.3 million shares outstanding as of May 2. AMC's stock, which closed Thursday at a four-year high, has skyrocketed 1,132.1% year to date through Friday, while shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. has soared 1,078.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11.9%.

  • Iran’s Oil Minister Says Country Can Boost Output Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s oil minister said the country can increase its crude production rapidly, as world powers enter the final stages of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic.“The next Iranian government should make it a top priority to raise oil production to 6.5 million barrels a day,” Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran on Monday. Higher output will “improve the country’s security and political might.”Iran’s daily production is only around 2.5 million barrels and it hasn’t reached levels of 6 million since the 1970s.If the nuclear deal is revived, the U.S. would probably ease sanctions on Tehran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors, though it is unclear to what extent or how quickly that would happen.Iran, whose economy has been battered by the U.S. penalties, is preparing to ramp up crude production and boost exports in anticipation of an agreement. Most oil analysts expect it would be able to increase output by 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day by the end of the year.Zanganeh said Iran would have little difficulty finding buyers for any barrels it adds to the market. The country has already increased its exports this year, often by disguising the origin of the shipments. China has been the main buyer, while Indian refiners have said they will import Iranian crude once sanctions are lifted.Iran holds presidential elections on June 18 and Tehran is keen to conclude the nuclear talks, which are being held in Vienna, before then. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down after serving two terms, though he will stay in office until around August. Zanganeh has said he will retire from government and won’t accept any offer from the new president to be a minister.Azadegan FieldIran’s main state energy company on Monday signed preliminary agreements with local firms to study the giant Azadegan oil field shared with Iraq.National Iranian Oil Co. said the deals may boost Azadegan’s production capacity, without specifying by how much. The field can currently pump around 215,000 barrels a day.Iran is increasingly reliant on local firms to develop its oil sector, with the sanctions having forced out foreign investors.Persia Oil and Gas Industry Development Co. will study the northern section of Azadegan, while Petropars Ltd. and Petroiran Development Co. will work on the central section, NIOC said. Pasargad Energy Development Co. and Dana Energy will explore the southern stretch.Azadegan has an estimated 32 billion barrels of oil reserves. Foreign companies may eventually be able to partner with local firms on the projects, according to Zanganeh.(Updates throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Oppenheimer: These 2 Stocks Have Triple-Digit Gains in Sight

    When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What to Expect From Lululemon’s Q1 Earnings Report on Thursday

    The Vancouver-based retailer healthy lifestyle-inspired athletic retailer Lululemon is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings of $0.90 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 309% from $0.22 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • Crypto ETPs of Four Firms Begin Trading on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

    The four investment firms listed a total of nine bitcoin and ethereum ETPs on the Euronext Paris stock exchange today.

  • Brazil Economy Beats Forecasts on Agriculture and Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Brazil’s economy grew more than forecast at the start of the year on agriculture and investments, as the coronavirus roared back and emergency aid to poor dried up in Latin America’s largest economy.Gross domestic product increased 1.2% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, more than the 0.9% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From a year prior, the economy grew 1.0%, the national statistics agency reported Tuesday.​The recovery was challenged by fresh restrictions on commerce and movement meant to help combat new, more contagious variants of the virus. Cash handouts for the most vulnerable Brazilians, the centerpiece of President Jair Bolsonaro’s stimulus package, were also paused during the quarter. Still, recent indicators such as retail and industrial output have topped forecasts.What Bloomberg Economics SaysThe Brazilian economy showed surprising resilience in the first quarter, maintaining a strong pace despite the hiatus in emergency cash handouts, a first rate hike and the surge in Covid-19 cases. The rise in the investment and savings-to-GDP ratios bode well for growth in both the near and medium-term. The pandemic remains a key factor for the near-term outlook, as does the policy uncertainty -- which will weigh on the currency, interest rates and confidence.--Adriana Dupita, Latin America Economist--Click here for full report Agriculture and investments drove growth, up 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively, during the quarter. Meanwhile, family consumption slipped 0.1%.Swap rates on the contract due in January 2022, which indicate investor expectations for monetary policy, rose 5 basis points to 5.11% in morning trading. The real strengthened 1.3% to 5.1524 per dollar, the best performance by a major currency on Tuesday.Benign OutlookPolicy makers and private sector analysts are becoming increasingly confident that growth can surpass 4% this year. Those hopes are largely pinned on bets immunization campaigns will gain momentum in the second half, even as the government struggles in sourcing shots and inputs.Brazil continues to suffer one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, registering 860 deaths from the virus on Monday.The recovery is likely to continue gaining momentum despite the worsening of the pandemic late in the quarter, with factors including fiscal and monetary support helping growth, according to Andres Abadia, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “The outlook in the near term is benign,” he wrote in a research note.The central bank began increasing its interest rate in March as higher commodity costs and lagged effects from government spending fueled consumer prices. Annual inflation stood at 7.3% in mid-May, above the bank’s 2021 target of 3.75%.(Updates with details on quarterly growth, analysts comments beginning in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Has India’s central bank changed its mind about cryptocurrencies?

    Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.

  • Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin Rejected Near $38K After Two-Day Price Gain

    Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Put Options See Sustained Demand as Price Consolidates

    The options market is flashing signs of concern about an extended price sell-off.

  • Canopy Growth reports wider-than-expected loss, but stock gains

    The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the Canada-based cannabis company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss and revenue that rose less than forecast. The net loss for the quarter to March 31 narrowed to C$700.0 million ($581.5 million), or $1.85 a share, from loss of $1.30 billion, or $3.72 a share, in the same period a year ago. The FactSet consensus for net losses per share was 25 cents. Net revenue rose 37.6% to C$148.4 million ($123.3 million), below the FactSet consensus of C$151.4 million, as total net cannabis revenue rose 27% to C$101 million. Canadian recreational cannabis revenue was C$61.1 million, up 39% from the sequential fourth quarter, while Canadian medical cannabis revenue grew 30% go C$74.8 million. Gross margin percentage was 6.6%, compared with negative 85.1% a year ago. The company said its cost-savings program is on track to deliver C$150 million to C$200 million of savings within the next 18 months, and the company remained committed to its path to profitability by the end of fiscal 2022. "We made tremendous progress improving our supply chain and right-sizing our manufacturing footprint, bringing supply and demand into balance," said Chief Executive David Klein. The stock has gained 5.9% year to date through Friday, while the Cannabis ETF has rallied 42.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.