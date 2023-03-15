U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,101.00
    -60.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,215.00
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.28
    +0.95 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.60
    -19.30 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.35 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.39
    -3.13 (-11.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8660
    +0.6310 (+0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,893.04
    +492.22 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.48
    +8.46 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.23
    -32.88 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Translucia Pioneers First-Of-Its-Kind 'Multiverse Convergence' Solution; 'Metaverse Built for Good' to Reimagine The Future Of Human Experiences

·5 min read

Proprietary L2 blockchain LightLink Protocol enables interoperability of applications built on Ethereum and Polygon, making Web3 accessible to all

Representatives from Translucia Metaverse, T&B Media Global, MQDC Idyllias, Animoca Brands, Impact District, and Tonomus at the Translucia Metaverse launch in Bangkok, 14 March 2023

BANGKOK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Translucia Metaverse (Translucia), a joint venture between MQDC and T&B Media Global, two of Thailand's most eminent real estate and entertainment conglomerates, launched a 'Multiverse Convergence' solution, its proprietary LightLink Protocol (LightLink), today. LightLink is the world's first enterprise Layer-2 (L2) blockchain built to accelerate the entry of traditional businesses into Web3. By offering a low cost and easily accessible solution to third-party metaverses, LightLink enables enterprises to enter Web3 at scale.

Representatives from Translucia Metaverse, T&amp;B Media Global, MQDC Idyllias, Animoca Brands, Impact District, and Tonomus at the Translucia Metaverse launch in Bangkok, 14 March 2023
Representatives from Translucia Metaverse, T&B Media Global, MQDC Idyllias, Animoca Brands, Impact District, and Tonomus at the Translucia Metaverse launch in Bangkok, 14 March 2023

Powering Metaverse Multiverse Convergence

Translucia is building critical infrastructure that will integrate third-party metaverse projects to enable interoperability, allowing for 'Multiverse Convergence' within popular Layer-1 (L1) blockchains.

Through LightLink, metaverses created and owned by different players can interoperate as well as integrate functionalities. This opens up new avenues for commerce and collaboration between metaverse owners, furthering innovation opportunities. Simultaneously, LightLink's 'Multiverse Convergence' solution addresses the endemic fragmentation of the current Web3 ecosystem, allowing end-users to seamlessly connect across the 'Internet Multiverse'.

Teleporting Legacy Enterprises onto Web3

A world first, LightLink's enterprise mode removes the complexity and necessity of acquiring the L1 blockchain's native token and reduces the onboarding fees required for businesses to leverage Distributed Ledger Technology. LightLink guarantees a pre-ordained throughput across its ecosystem, ensuring stable gas fees and consistent performance.

Existing L1 blockchains have built-in decentralization and security mechanisms that generate higher transaction gas fees in tandem with market demand. As such, gas fees can increase manifold when users compete for finite resources.

Anchored on Ethereum, the LightLink Protocol leverages Ethereum's security features while ensuring predictability and stability in gas fees. In enterprise mode, LightLink users can interact with blockchains speedily, more efficiently, and at lower costs without compromising safety.

Mr. Athid Nanthawaroon, Executive Director, Translucia Company Limited, said, "Translucia is the 'Metaverse Accelerator' that the world needs as we move towards a new Internet era. The present metaverse remains both abstract and fragmented; inaccessible to most legacy businesses let alone the average user."

"Translucia will integrate various Web3 ecosystems into a single 'Multiverse' that helps metaverse players unify their technologies, workflow, and user experience within one standardized platform. This collaborative intra-industry approach will not only accelerate humanity's transition into hybrid reality, but create a more accessible and inclusive Web3 for everyone," said Mr. Athid.

LightLink is currently designed for Ethereum and Polygon and is set to enable interoperability with other prominent blockchains in the near future.

'Metaverse Built for Good': A Global Collaborative Effort

Translucia Pioneers First-Of-Its-Kind ‘Multiverse Convergence’ Solution; ‘Metaverse Built for Good’ to Reimagine The Future Of Human Experiences
Translucia Pioneers First-Of-Its-Kind ‘Multiverse Convergence’ Solution; ‘Metaverse Built for Good’ to Reimagine The Future Of Human Experiences

Translucia will tap into T&B's significant Business-to-Consumer credentials and extensive Intellectual Property portfolio of movies, television series, animations, and media personalities to support business partners in the development of immersive User Experience for their respective metaverse projects. Translucia will also co-create the foundation and functionalities of these metaverses, from infrastructure building to economics design and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and Founder of T&B Media Global, Founder of Translucia, said, "Translucia was founded with the vision to empower people who aspire to be happy. Through our 'Metaverse Built for Good,' we aim to balance the social, economic and environmental needs of the world. The fully realized Translucia Metaverse will be an engine that drives goodness and wellness into a holistic form of prosperity and happiness."

"Web3 advancements can bridge the digital divide and address inequality. Industry collaboration is essential to this goal. We have laid the groundwork for a scalable metaverse platform and invite Web3 architects and traditional businesses to join us in co-creating an interconnected metaverse ecosystem that spans across partners and networks," said Dr. Jwanwat.

Translucia will continue to advance various global partnerships, including:

  • Tonomus, a leading technology enterprise powering the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies;

  • Impact District, a Web3 enabler of meaningful experiences and opportunities through impact-driven organizations;

  • Band Protocol, a blockchain-agnostic decentralized oracle platform that connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts;

  • Animoca Brands, a world renowned blockchain company based in Hong Kong, focused on building the Web3 digital assets ecosystem via its operations and investments.

More details will be provided at a later date.

– END –

About LightLink Protocol

LightLink is a high-performance, secure, and scalable network, built on Ethereum. The network leverages the power of layer 2 scaling solutions to provide fast and low-cost transactions. Built to onboard new users, LightLink supports both enterprise mode and standard transacting, unlocking the power of gasless execution with optionality to pay fees in either ETH or its native token, LL. Combined with LightLink's highly composable nature, these features render the network suitable for a wide range of applications, including enterprise ecosystems, gaming and metaverse projects, ticketing, and identity management.

For more information, visit: https://lightlink.io/

About Translucia

Translucia is a metaverse platform developed by Translucia Co., a metaverse developer under T&B Media Global (Thailand). Translucia creates virtual worlds, tools and experiences that seamlessly blend real world experiences with a culture of positivity and happiness within a fully developed ecosystem that serves and integrates with other metaverses.

In March 2023, Translucia's first partner, MQDC, announced the unveiling of the MQDC Idyllias metaverse, which will be connected to Translucia. MQDC is one of Thailand's leading property developers and the MQDC Idyllias metaverse was developed in collaboration with Accenture Song.

For more information, visit: https://translucia.com

About T&B Media Global (Thailand)

T&B Media Global is the 'Home of Happy' where creativity and happiness meet. With storytellers and creatives led by Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, its Founder and CEO, T&B Media Global finances and curates exceptional and innovative content from around the world, drawing on a wide network of partners in Thailand and China, and a global network of creative talent. T&B Media Global strives to become a main proponent in spreading happiness around the world by investing in family-friendly content and groundbreaking technologies, while also supporting projects that contribute to the environment, children, and the benefit of all beings.

For more information, visit: https://www.tandbmediaglobal.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/translucia-pioneers-first-of-its-kind-multiverse-convergence-solution-metaverse-built-for-good-to-reimagine-the-future-of-human-experiences-301772657.html

SOURCE Translucia

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Eyes Satellite Internet Service By 2024, Reiterates Over $10B Spend

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is preparing to launch its first two prototype satellites by early 2023 and provide internet-from-space service to the earliest Project Kuiper customers by 2024 end. Amazon's FCC license requires it to deploy and operate at least half of our satellite constellation by July 2026. On Tuesday, Dave Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, revealed the timeline at a satellite industry trade show in Washington, DC. He also showcased various prototyp

  • GPT-4 debuts and Google beats Microsoft in race to add generative A.I. to consumer office tools

    Google is also giving business customers access to its most powerful language models

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Forget Tesla - The Biggest Tech Opportunities Of 2023

    Tech stocks have had a rough time, but a few new developments could very well bring the entire industry back into the spotlight

  • Lowe's Adds New Security Measure Some Customers May Not Like

    Lowe's is employing new technology at some of its stores in a pilot program aimed at improving security.

  • OpenAI releases a ‘still limited’ GPT-4

    This latest update still "hallucinates" and makes up facts.

  • Google is shoving generative AI into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat and Slides

    You'd better already be comfortable with using AI in your daily life because Google's about to put the tech front and center in all of its Workspace products.

  • Apple Bulls Are Looking for a Catalyst. Its VR Headset Launch Could Be Key.

    Analysts say a headset launch in the summer would be a prime candidate to “move the needle” on Apple stock.

  • OpenAI Rolls Out Updated Version of Viral Chatbot ChatGPT

    The artificial intelligence company says the newest technology is more powerful and less prone to problems than previous iterations.

  • Google goes all-in on bringing AI to Workspace

    Google and Microsoft are locked in a head-to-head competition to bring as much generative AI to their productivity services as possible. Only days ahead of Microsoft's "Future of Work" event, Google today announced a sweeping update to Workspace that will bring its generative AI models to virtually every part of its productivity suite, in addition to new developer solutions that will make Google's foundation models, including its 540 billion-parameter PaLM large language model for multiturn chats, available to developers through an API and new low-code tools. The caveats worth mentioning up front: For the time being, these new features will only be available for what Google calls "Trusted Testers."

  • Rivian's electric delivery vans could soon be available to companies other than Amazon

    Rivian reportedly wants to end exclusivity with Amazon for its electric delivery vans.

  • ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Debuts New GPT-4 AI System

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is unveiling the successor to an artificial intelligence tool that spawned viral services ChatGPT and Dall-E, and set off an intense competition among technology companies in the area known as generative AI.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA

  • Microsoft lays off an ethical AI team as it doubles down on OpenAI

    Microsoft laid off an entire team dedicated to guiding AI innovation that leads to ethical, responsible and sustainable outcomes. The cutting of the ethics and society team, as reported by Platformer, is part of a recent spate of layoffs that affected 10,000 employees across the company. The elimination of the team comes as Microsoft invests billions more dollars into its partnership with OpenAI, the startup behind art- and text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, and revamps its Bing search engine and Edge web browser to be powered by a new, next-generation large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search."

  • Meta Cuts 10,000 More Workers After Scrapping NFT Plans—Is the Metaverse Still On?

    Facebook parent company Meta is shedding another 10,000 jobs after cutting NFT support and making noise about AI. Is another pivot coming?

  • Duolingo launches new subscription tier with access to AI tutor powered by GPT-4

    Duolingo is introducing a new "Max" subscription tier with features powered by OpenAI's new GPT-4 technology, the company announced on Tuesday. Duolingo Max, which costs $29.99 per month or $167.99 per year, unlocks two new AI-powered features called "Roleplay" and "Explain My Answer." The announcement comes the same day that OpenAI released its next-generation GPT-4 AI language model.

  • Meta announced another 10,000 layoffs as part of its "year of efficiency"

    Meta announced another round of layoffs affecting about 10,000 employees, or about 13% of its global workforce, on Tuesday (March 14). CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the downsizing in an update to the company’s “year of efficiency” plan, a blueprint for making Meta more profitable amid a squeeze in the tech industry.

  • Let's Shine a Light on Organic Light Emitting Diodes and a Major Tech Stock

    The Apple rumor mill is also back in action with talk of new iPad models with an organic light emitting diode screen that would lead to higher price points but also growing speculation its first-generation AR/ VR headsets could be debuted at 2023 WWDC in June. Unlike some chip companies such as Skyworks , Qualcomm and Qorvo that risk getting boxed out as Apple shifts to its Apple Silicon solutions, Universal Display sells organic light emitting diode materials and leverages its intellectual patent portfolio for OLEDs as well.

  • Adobe’s Cloud Faces Crosswinds

    Generative AI could open new business avenues, but an economic slump and the fate of the Figma deal create near-term questions.

  • OpenAI Launches Multimodal GPT-4, Adding To Growing Buzz Over AI Stocks

    OpenAI on Tuesday launched its next-generation artificial intelligence chatbot technology called GPT-4, adding to the buzz around AI stocks.

  • Cloud security vendor Mitiga lands $45M, valuing the company at over $100M

    According to a 2021 survey from O’Reilly, cloud adoption steadily rose across industries, with 90% of organizations using cloud computing compared to 88% in 2020. In a recent poll of U.K. executives by PwC, cloud-related risks were top of the cybersecurity agenda, with 39% respondents expecting such security risks to "significantly affect" their organization in the coming months. See: Mitiga, a cloud security firm that offers a subscription-based service to help companies prepare for cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) attacks.