TransMedics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at TransMedics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TMDX) future prospects. TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$36m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$18m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which TransMedics Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering TransMedics Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$17m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 61% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving TransMedics Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. TransMedics Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

