Transmetrics Closes €2.5 Million Convertible Round to Accelerate the Development of AI-Driven Logistics Planning Technologies

Transmetrics
·3 min read

AI-powered logistics planning solutions provider Transmetrics completes a convertible round led by the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, Impetus Capital, and existing shareholders ahead of the planned Series A round.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transmetrics, a state-of-the-art AI platform developed exclusively for the supply chain industry, today announces the successful closing of a €2.5 million funding round.

The convertible funding was led by the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, together with Impetus Capital, following Transmetrics' selection in the ultra-competitive 2022 EIC Accelerator program. Transmetrics' existing shareholders and angel investors also joined the round. As a result, the company has raised nearly €7.5 million in equity and grants since launching in 2013.

Transmetrics will use the funds to continue to invest in its unique AI-powered analytics, forecasting, and optimization for logistics through strategic collaborations, commercial growth, and expansion into new markets. Furthermore, the company will devote resources to R&D to ensure they provide logistics companies with planning tools that support efficient and resilient supply chains.

"Transmetrics receives this round at a crucial moment for the industry and the company. The technological impact on logistics is something that moves the industry forward — we see a lot of logistics companies investing in AI and other technologies to make their business more efficient and future-proof. By closing this round, Transmetrics will be at the forefront of this movement, offering state-of-the-art solutions that empower logistics planning and provide tangible value for our clients and the sector as a whole," said Asparuh Koev, Co-Founder and CEO of Transmetrics.

EIC's Fund Board member Hermann Hauser added: "We are happy to announce our investment in Transmetrics, a leading provider of AI-powered logistics planning software. EIC's ambition is to support cutting-edge innovations that transform industries and drive positive impact. Thanks to EIC funding, Transmetrics can develop its technology, expand its customer base, and help drive sustainability and efficiency in logistics."

Transmetrics is well-known for its successful work with some of the leading logistics companies in the world, such as Kuehne+Nagel, Matson, DPDgroup, Gebrüder Weiss, and more. Transmetrics' software aims to address extreme inefficiencies in logistics. For example, on average, trucks in the EU drive half-empty, wasting economic resources and creating unnecessary emissions, while logistics is responsible for 30% of the world's carbon emissions from fuel combustion.

About Transmetrics:
A leading provider of AI solutions for the supply chain industry, Transmetrics optimizes logistics planning by leveraging the power of predictive analytics and ML. Transmetrics combines the strengths of humans with those of AI, ensuring the highest operational benefits and reducing the environmental impact of logistics. Its unique approach analyzes, models, and predicts transport flows with very high accuracy. Transmetrics clients experienced an up to 25% reduction in transport costs while increasing their fleet utilization by up to 14% and maintaining high service levels.

About EIC Fund:
The EIC Fund from the European Commission is agnostic: it invests across all technologies and verticals and all EU countries and countries associated with Horizon Europe. It provides the investment component of the EIC Accelerator blended finance.

The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap, and its primary purpose is to support companies in developing and commercializing disruptive technologies. Bridging with and crowding in market players, they share risk by building an extensive network of capital providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on funding.

The Fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU countries.

Contact Information:
Alexander Lapshin
Head of Marketing
alex.lapshin@transmetrics.ai

