U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.00
    +22.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,940.00
    +142.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,635.75
    +84.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.90
    +10.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.41
    -2.85 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +10.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    -0.68 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0067 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6750
    -0.4590 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,137.35
    -1,409.39 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.78
    -27.43 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Transmission and Distribution Market Size [2022-2030] to Reach USD 421.70 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 5.72% | The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The government subsidies & incentives for encouraging the development and integration of smart transmission and distribution structures will also provide lucrative opportunities for the transmission and distribution market.

Newark, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global transmission and distribution market is expected to grow from USD 255.62 billion in 2021 to USD 421.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12785

Population growth, fast urbanization, and industrialization have contributed to increased energy demand. With the rising reliance on electricity for the functioning of economies, the popularity and adoption of digitalization and automation have produced new energy demands. Consumer desire for high-end appliances, electronics, smart houses, and offices fitted with technologically driven equipment has increased as disposable income increases, increasing energy usage. Therefore, the increasing energy demands will drive the transmission and distribution market. Market participants are developing new products and solutions to help conserve energy during transmission and distribution. In the transmission and distribution market, increasing investments in research and development of sustainable and energy-efficient equipment will provide lucrative opportunities. In developed countries, transmission and distribution infrastructure is outdated and incompatible with modern, more dependable, durable, and efficient components, which may limit industry expansion. Similarly, the global transmission and distribution market's growth may be limited by its increased reliance on coal imports for energy production.

For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/transmission-and-distribution-market-12785

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global transmission and distribution market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• Siemens Energy, a Siemens subsidiary, unveiled its new Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC) PLUS in September 2020, expanding grid stability options. The UPFC PLUS assists system operators in grid stabilization in alternating-current grids by dynamically managing load flow.

Market Growth & Trends

The growing population has increased the demand for electricity in developing economies. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are also driving energy consumption. Smart grids will dominate the energy & power sector in the coming years as they are more efficient & thereby reduce power and carbon emissions. The technological advancements in transmission and distribution will reduce power loss and carbon footprints. The durability and efficiency of smart power grids will help governments in meeting the rising energy demands, contributing significantly to the growth of the global transmission and distribution market. Government subsidies & incentives [provided for the development & production of advanced transformers, wires, cables, conductors, circuits, and switchgear that are durable, fast, cost-effective, reliable, and energy-efficient will also aid in developing the transmission and distribution market. The broad spectrum of applications ranging from lighting, heating, and cooling to electronics and appliances will further contribute to the growth of this market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12785

Key Findings

• In 2021, the underground transmission segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and market revenue of 122.69 billion.

The transmission cable type segment is divided into the underground transmission, sub-transmission, & overhead transmission. In 2021, the underground transmission segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and market revenue of 122.69 billion.

• The switchgear segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

The product type segment is divided into switchgear, transmission tower, transformer, power cables, and wires, & others. Over the forecast period, the switchgear segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6%.

• In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 46% and a market revenue of 117.58 billion.

The application segment was divided into industrial, commercial, residential & others. In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 46% and a market revenue of 117.58 billion.

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12785/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Transmission and Distribution Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global transmission and distribution market, with a market share of around 38% and 97.13 billion of market revenue in 2021. However, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The transmission and distribution market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates the transmission and distribution market in the Asia Pacific. Rapid urbanization has increased energy demands in developing economies. The advent of industrialization 4.0 in this region has significantly contributed to this rising energy needs, thereby contributing to the transmission and distribution market development. China stands second in energy consumption after the United States, given its population, growing economy, and booming industrial sector; the Chinese market is shifting towards developing smart power grids to keep the growing momentum of their economy.

Key players operating in the global transmission and distribution market are:

• ABB Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Larsen & Turbo
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• Kirloskar Group
• Eaton
• Engine
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
• EDF

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global transmission and distribution market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Transmission and Distribution Market by Transmission Cable Type:

• Underground Transmission
• Sub-Transmission
• Overhead Transmission

Global Transmission and Distribution Market by Product Type:

• Switchgears
• Transmission Tower
• Transformer
• Power Cables and Wires
• Others

Global Transmission and Distribution Market by Application:

• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential
• Others

About the report:

The global transmission and distribution market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Stock Splits This Week: Should You Buy Now?

    After exploding in the headlines back in March, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split is set for this Friday, and its share price has been climbing higher this week in anticipation. The main reason to buy shares before the split is the likelihood that the share price will rise before and after the split. Historically, stock splits have generated price increases.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks With Up to 439% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts believe these crypto-related stocks can skyrocket between 118% and 439% over the next 12 months.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

    Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE:ALB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • C3.ai Stock Swoons as Guidance Disappoints

    For the July quarter, C3.ai sees revenue of $65 million to $67 million, falling well shy of the Street consensus at $74.4 million.

  • Brian Moynihan dismisses Jamie Dimon’s warning on the economy: ‘You’ve got hurricanes that come every year.’

    The head of the second-largest bank in the U.S. by assets is not as pessimistic as the CEO of the top lender.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • GameStop posts wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at GameStop's Q1 earnings report it posted after today's closing bell.

  • Which Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Offer Most Upside?

    It's been a turbulent start to 2022, with the tech-focused stock market rout broadening across other sectors. Even some of the top Buy-rated dividend stocks haven't been able to escape the first half unscathed. As the broader market attempts to find its footing on the back of a tamer-than-expected April inflation result, many blue-chip dividend players look ripe for picking up here. As their share prices slipped, their yields increased by a proportional amount. Though it's impossible to tell wha

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • UiPath Inc. (PATH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review UiPath's First quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, which we announced in our earnings press release issued after the close of the market today. On the call with me are Daniel Dines, UiPath co-founder and co-chief executive officer; Rob Enslin, co-chief executive officer; and Ashim Gupta, chief financial officer.

  • Why a top Wall Street quant sees S&P 500 taking back all its losses by year’s end

    The performance of equity benchmarks during May could be a “template” for the rest of the year, says JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • My Top 2 Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Don't overthink things in today's market. These two stocks are dominant in their industries and incredibly cheap.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    Following a big pullback, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is housing three amazing values in plain sight.

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip reading about Carl Icahn’s investment career, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. Carl Icahn is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of […]