Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market to Record 2.03% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The transmission and distribution (T & D) equipment market size is set to grow by USD 68.52 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 4.87%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, COVID-19 impact, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Growing focus on energy efficiency is one of the key transmission and distribution equipment market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Power voltage is usually stepped up for long-distance transmission, which is then stepped down to usable voltage and distributed to commercial and residential end-users. Reducing losses by a percent for a power generation of 1GW will save 10 MW of power in T&D losses. This is a significant saving and can power 1,000 - 2,000 residential users. Moreover, upgrading to HVDC cables in the transmission lines will improve load-carrying capacity, which is 2-3 times the load-carrying capacity of conventional cables at low losses. Upgrading to superconducting transformers, FACTS, and HTS cables are considered capable solutions for reducing T&D losses and increasing energy efficiency. The need for enhanced energy efficiency and reduced T&D losses will drive infrastructural upgrades and the demand for T&D equipment over the forecast period.

Transmission And Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market: Vendor Landscape

The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development and business expansion to compete in the market.

The transmission and distribution equipment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., DAIHEN Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, S and C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SPX Corp., TBEA Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Wilson Power Solutions Ltd., and Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd . among others.

The degree of competition within the global T&D equipment market varies according to the operating segments and product lines offered by market vendors. However, in general, the T&D equipment manufacturing industry is mature and cost-driven. Primary competitive factors for products vary across different product categories. However, the primary aspects influencing competition include price, quality, the range of products, inventory, delivery time, customer service, the environmental impact of the products, and the ability to meet customers' requirements.

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market: Increased demand for power generation to drive growth

The growth of the global transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment industry is the increased demand for power generation owing to the increasing population and rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Urbanization increases the need for electrification, which requires expansion of the power distribution network through investment in new generation plants. In addition, the rise in urban population will lead to new manufacturing plants and expansion of existing plants.

Further, power demand fulfillment is essential for the socio-economic development of a country. According to WBG, the electrification rate increased from 71.55% in 1991 to 89% in 2019 and 90.5% in 2020. Such factors will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Transmission And Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market by Type (power cables, switchgear, and transformers) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment- The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market share growth in the power cables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Since urbanization results in increased industrialization, electricity plays a crucial role in the development of a nation.

Regional Highlights - 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The competitive scenario provided in the Transmission And Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Transmission And Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 68.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., DAIHEN Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, S and C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SPX Corp., TBEA Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Wilson Power Solutions Ltd., and Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

