Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG and DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS likely to Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

·4 min read

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG and DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS will emerge as major transmission electron microscope market participants during 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on Transmission Electron Microscope Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 8%. This transmission electron microscope market research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advantest Corp. (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS (Czech Republic), Hirox Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Nikon Metrology NV (Japan), Nion Co. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Transmission Electron Microscope Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Transmission Electron Microscope Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Transmission Electron Microscope Market can now be gained through our report.

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.



Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Advantest Corp.

The company offers a E3640 Multi Vision Metrology Scanning Electron Microscope that supports pattern measurement for photomasks and other patterned media at dimensions as small as 1Xnm.

Carl Zeiss AG

The company offers a ZEISS EM 109 /EM 900 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) with features such as modular rack construction, temperature stable control lenses and correcting coils, and comprehensive safety monitoring.

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

The company offers LVEM 5 and LVEM 25 models of transmission electron microscopes that feature a combination of transmission TEM and STEM modes.



Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Transmission electron microscope market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

The transmission electron microscope market is driven by an increasing focus on nanotechnology, rising demand for failure root cause analysis, and growing demand for HRTEM. In addition, other factors such as the development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes, ease of using transmission electron microscopes and their control systems, and increasing 3D analysis needs, from advanced materials to bio-samples are expected to trigger the transmission electron microscope market toward witnessing an incremental growth of $ 287.79 million during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

Scanning Electron Microscope Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electron Microscope Market by Technology, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Microscopy Devices Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

