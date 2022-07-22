Transmission Fluid Market to Reach $13.96 Billion by 2026. Development of Eco-friendly Transmission Fluids to Boost Market Growth - Arizton
The global transmission fluid market was valued at $10.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $13.96 billion by 2027.
Chicago, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the transmission fluid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2022-2027. Governments work closely with environmental agencies and NGOs to lay down stringent emission regulations to reduce the impact of harmful gases on the environment and human health. These regulations push lubricant manufacturers to develop eco-friendly transmission fluids that comply with emission regulations.
Global Transmission Fluid Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$13.96 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$10.32 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
5.15%
SHIPMENT-CAGR (2022-2027)
4.16%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Applications, Oil Type, and Region
COUNTRIES COVERED
US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Development of New Engines & Transmission Assemblies
High R&D investments help the automobile industry to develop new engines and transmission assemblies that run on ethanol, CNG, biodiesel, hydrogen fuel, and hybrid technologies. The development of new engines and transmission assemblies positively affects the demand for alternate powertrains as they deliver better engine performance and are more fuel-efficient. Therefore, the global demand for new and efficient vehicles is high.
Alternate powertrain-based vehicles are environment friendly. Various laws and incentives are provided by the government to promote the use and production of alternate powertrain vehicles, and NGOs run various awareness campaigns to educate people about the long-term impact of conventional fuel vehicles on the environment and human health. Governments globally lay down strict restrictions on vehicle emissions. Therefore, the demand for alternate powertrains increased over the past few years.
Key Insights
Transmission fluids are important for smooth functioning of transmission assembly and vehicles. Major players in the segment include Castrol Limited (UK), ExxonMobil (US), Shell (UK), Chevron (US), Total Energies (France), and others operate through strategies such as expansion, acquisition, new product launch to further their reach in the market.
The passenger car segment of the transmission fluid market is expected to be the largest application segment in 2021, accounting for 42.86% of the market. Ford (US), Tata (India), BMW (Germany), and Hyundai (South Korea) have entered into agreements with lubricant manufacturers to develop high-quality transmission fluid.
Electric vehicles market in developed countries and emerging economies is developing at rapid speed as many automotive manufacturers are taking advantage of various stringent emission regulations that results in to increase in demand of electric vehicles, this will drive the transmission fluid market in coming future.
Application segments of such as commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles are growing rapidly in developed as well as developing economies because of rapidly growing infrastructure and construction industry which is creating a healthy environment for transmission fluid market.
Transmission Fluid are manufactures from different oil types such as mineral oils and synthetic oils. Fully synthetic oils derived from mixture of synthetic oil and additives that offers properties such as better viscosity, low pour point, wind range of working temperature and during forecasted period it will show annual growth of 5.47%.
The stringent emission regulation laid down by various government have impacted the transmission fluid market positively. Automotive manufacturers have invested the large amount to develop hybrid powertrain vehicles, newly designed engine and transmission assembly which will mitigate the impact of emission of vehicle. Therefore, many of the lubricant manufacturer have developed transmission fluid that will be compatible for new developments in vehicles which are eco-friendly and sustainable that resulted in huge investment in R&D.
In future, advanced technologies such as transmission fluid for electric vehicles, hybrid engines, innovative engine and transmission designs, weight reduction techniques of used for engine parts and transmission assembly, and next-generation vehicle design will further drive the market by enabling advantages such as higher efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced operational costs.
Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and others are the major markets for transmission fluid. Growing population, developing infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, growing middle class, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors for growth in the region.
Applications
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Vehicles
Others
Oil Type
Fully Synthetic Oil
Mineral Oil
Semi-Synthetic Oil
Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest Of Europe
APAC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Iran
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key Vendors
Castrol Limited
Chevron Corporation
ExxonMobil
Shell PLC
TotalEnergies
Other Prominent Vendors
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
BP PLC
FUCHS
Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd
GS Caltex Corporation
Gulf Oil International limited
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Kuwait Dana Lubes Company
Liqui Moly
Motul
Pennzoil
Petro-Canada Lubricant Inc.
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
Phillips 66
Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH (Ravenol)
Repsol
Sinopec
Valvoline Inc.
Explore our chemicals materials profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Heat Transfer Fluids Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027
Synthetic Lubricants Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027
Electric Vehicle Fluids Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707