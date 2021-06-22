U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,219.00
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,779.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,168.25
    +38.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.30
    -2.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.15
    -0.51 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1898
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.49
    -3.21 (-15.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5470
    +0.2490 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,739.67
    -1,843.78 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.53
    -115.82 (-13.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.89
    +22.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

Transmit Security raises $543M Series A to kill off the password

Carly Page
·2 min read

Transmit Security, a Boston-based startup that's on a mission to rid the world of passwords, has raised a massive $543 million in Series A funding.

The funding round, said to be the largest Series A investment in cybersecurity history and one of the highest valuations for a bootstrapped company, was led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic, with additional investment from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage, and Artisanal Ventures.

Transmit Security said it has a pre-money valuation of $2.2 billion, and will use the new funds to expand its reach and investing in key global areas to grow the organization.

Ultimately, however, the funding round will help the company to accelerate its mission to help the world go passwordless. Organizations lose millions of dollars every year due to “inherently unsafe” password-based authentication, according to the startup; not only do weak passwords account for more than 80% of all data breaches, but the average help desk labor cost to reset a single password stands at more than $70.

Transmit says its biometric-based authenticator is the first natively passwordless identity and risk management solution, and it has already been adopted by a number of big-name brands including Lowes, Santander, and UBS. The solution, which currently handles more than 9,000 authentication requests per second, can reduce account resets by 96%, the company says, and reduces customer authentication from 1 minute to 2 seconds.

“By eliminating passwords, businesses can immediately reduce churn and cart abandonment and provide superior security for personal data,” said Transmit Security CEO Mickey Boodaei, who co-founded the company in 2014. “Our customers, whether they are in the retail, banking, financial, telecommunications, or automotive sectors, understand that providing an optimized identity experience is a multimillion-dollar challenge. With this latest round of funding from premier partners, we can significantly expand our reach to help rid the world of passwords.”

Transmit Security isn’t the only company that’s on a mission to kill off the password. Microsoft has announced plans to make Windows 10 password-free, and Apple recently previewed Passkeys in iCloud Keychain, a method of passwordless authentication powered by WebAuthn, and Face ID and Touch ID.

How startups can go passwordless, thanks to zero trust

