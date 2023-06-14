Transocean Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:TOCEAN) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Transocean Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:TOCEAN) stock up by 5.6% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Transocean Holdings Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Transocean Holdings Bhd is:

2.4% = RM1.5m ÷ RM61m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Transocean Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, Transocean Holdings Bhd's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 4.2%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Transocean Holdings Bhd saw an exceptional 32% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Transocean Holdings Bhd's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Transocean Holdings Bhd's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Transocean Holdings Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Transocean Holdings Bhd doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Transocean Holdings Bhd certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Transocean Holdings Bhd by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

