Transocean Ltd.'s (NYSE:RIG) Path To Profitability

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The US$5.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$621m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$911m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Transocean's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 12 of the American Energy Services analysts is that Transocean is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$297m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 102% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Transocean given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Transocean is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Transocean's case is 74%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

