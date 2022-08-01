Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $692 million, compared to $586 million in the first quarter of 2022 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $722 million, compared to $615 million in the first quarter of 2022);

Revenue efficiency (1) was 97.8%, compared to 94.9% in the prior quarter;

Operating and maintenance expense was $433 million, compared to $412 million in the prior period;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $68 million, $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $175 million, $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA was $245 million, compared to $163 million in the prior quarter;

On July 27, 2022, we amended the bank credit agreement for our Secured Credit Facility to extend the maturity date from June 22, 2023 to June 22, 2025. Borrowing capacity is $774 million through June 22, 2023 and thereafter is $600 million through June 22, 2025. The amended secured credit facility also permits us to increase the aggregate amount of commitments by up to $250 million; and

Contract backlog was $6.2 billion as of the July 2022 Fleet Status Report.



STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $68 million, $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased sequentially by $106 million to $692 million, primarily due to three rigs that returned to work after being idle in the prior quarter, increased dayrate for three rigs, higher revenue efficiency and one additional calendar day in the second quarter, partially offset by reduced activity for two rigs that were warm stacked in the second quarter of 2022.

Contract intangible amortization represented a non-cash revenue reduction of $30 million, compared to $29 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating and maintenance expense was $433 million, compared with $412 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to returning the three rigs to work, as mentioned above, and higher in-service maintenance cost across our fleet.

General and administrative expense was $43 million, which is in line with the $42 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $100 million, compared with $102 million in the prior quarter. Interest income was $4 million, compared with $2 million, in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (4.7)% in the current quarter and (17.6)% in the prior quarter. The change in the rate was primarily due to the reduced loss before income tax expense and reduction of tax expense; however, the loss before income tax movement was much greater causing a shift in the effective tax rate. In addition, there were lower releases of uncertain tax positions as compared to last quarter. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (5.2)% compared to (22.8)% in the previous quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $41 million during the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $42 million compared to the prior quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to the higher level of operating activity in the second quarter and reduced payments for payroll-related items and interest.

Second quarter 2022 capital expenditures increased to $115 million from $106 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to payments related to the company’s newbuild drillships under construction, including the cash component of the final milestone payment for the delivery of Deepwater Atlas in June 2022.

“The Transocean team continued to operate at an extremely high level throughout the second quarter, once again delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operations for our customers,” said Jeremy Thigpen, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong uptime performance and contractual bonus conversion resulted in revenue efficiency of approximately 98% across our global floater fleet.”

Thigpen added, “While the past eight years have been extremely challenging for the entire industry, it is clear that the recovery in offshore drilling is underway, as contracting activity, utilization rates for high-specification ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment assets, and dayrates all continue to rise. And, with a backdrop of hydrocarbon supply challenges, we are increasingly encouraged that this momentum could continue for the foreseeable future.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

Notes

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” (2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contract drilling revenues $ 692 $ 656 $ 1,278 $ 1,309 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 433 434 845 869 Depreciation and amortization 184 186 367 373 General and administrative 43 39 85 78 660 659 1,297 1,320 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net (4 ) 1 (3 ) (58 ) Operating income (loss) 28 (2 ) (22 ) (69 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 4 4 6 7 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (100 ) (115 ) (202 ) (230 ) Gain on retirement of debt — — — 51 Other, net 3 14 4 23 (93 ) (97 ) (192 ) (149 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (65 ) (99 ) (214 ) (218 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3 4 29 (17 ) Net loss (68 ) (103 ) (243 ) (201 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — 1 Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (68 ) $ (103 ) $ (243 ) $ (202 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 692 621 678 619





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)





June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 729 $ 976 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 610 492 Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $191 and $183 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 389 392 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 432 436 Other current assets 126 148 Total current assets 2,286 2,444 Property and equipment 23,633 23,152 Less accumulated depreciation (6,394 ) (6,054 ) Property and equipment, net 17,239 17,098 Contract intangible assets 114 173 Deferred tax assets, net 7 7 Other assets 904 959 Total assets $ 20,550 $ 20,681 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 173 $ 228 Accrued income taxes 6 17 Debt due within one year 847 513 Other current liabilities 507 545 Total current liabilities 1,533 1,303 Long-term debt 6,376 6,657 Deferred tax liabilities, net 472 447 Other long-term liabilities 994 1,068 Total long-term liabilities 7,842 8,172 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 905,093,509 authorized, 142,362,675 conditionally authorized, 754,244,753 issued and 705,711,203 outstanding at June 30, 2022, and 891,379,306 authorized, 142,363,356 conditionally authorized, 728,176,456 issued and 655,505,335 outstanding at December 31, 2021 69 64 Additional paid-in capital 13,899 13,683 Accumulated deficit (2,701 ) (2,458 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93 ) (84 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,174 11,205 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 11,175 11,206 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,550 $ 20,681





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (243 ) $ (201 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 59 113 Depreciation and amortization 367 373 Share-based compensation expense 15 14 Loss on disposal of assets, net 3 58 Gain on retirement of debt — (51 ) Deferred income tax expense 25 11 Other, net 32 14 Changes in deferred revenues, net (31 ) (72 ) Changes in deferred costs, net 13 7 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (200 ) (17 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 40 249 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (221 ) (100 ) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (19 ) — Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliates — (33 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 4 7 Net cash used in investing activities (236 ) (126 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (257 ) (239 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs 206 66 Other, net (4 ) (20 ) Net cash used in financing activities (55 ) (193 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (251 ) (70 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,412 1,560 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,161 $ 1,490





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 451 $ 390 $ 424 $ 841 $ 860 Harsh environment floaters 241 196 232 437 449 Total contract drilling revenues $ 692 $ 586 $ 656 $ 1,278 $ 1,309





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 334,400 $ 305,600 $ 363,500 $ 320,300 $ 367,500 Harsh environment floaters 406,000 399,100 379,900 402,800 378,900 Total fleet average daily revenue $ 358,100 334,500 $ 369,400 $ 346,800 $ 371,500





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Utilization (2) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters 53.8 % 49.8 % 48.1 % 51.8 % 48.0 % Harsh environment floaters 70.0 % 60.3 % 73.2 % 65.2 % 68.9 % Total fleet average rig utilization 58.2 % 52.7 % 54.9 % 55.4 % 53.8 %





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ultra-deepwater floaters 96.8 % 94.9 % 97.9 % 95.9 % 97.5 % Harsh environment floaters 99.5 % 95.0 % 98.2 % 97.4 % 98.1 % Total fleet average revenue efficiency 97.8 % 94.9 % 98.0 % 96.4 % 97.7 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Discrete tax items (8 ) — (8 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (251 ) $ (68 ) $ (183 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.36 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) Discrete tax items (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (592 ) $ (260 ) $ (332 ) $ (130 ) $ (202 ) $ (103 ) $ (99 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Discrete tax items 47 72 (25 ) 8 (33 ) (6 ) (27 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (474 ) $ (126 ) $ (348 ) $ (122 ) $ (226 ) $ (109 ) $ (117 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.93 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 0.04 0.04 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.09 — 0.10 — 0.10 — 0.10 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.06 0.06 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) Discrete tax items 0.08 0.11 (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.19 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Contract drilling revenues $ 1,278 $ 692 $ 586 Contract intangible asset amortization 59 30 29 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 1,337 $ 722 $ 615 Net loss $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 196 96 100 Income tax expense 29 3 26 Depreciation and amortization 367 184 183 Contract intangible asset amortization 59 30 29 EBITDA 408 245 163 Adjustments — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 408 $ 245 $ 163 EBITDA margin 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/21 12/31/21 09/30/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,556 $ 621 $ 1,935 $ 626 $ 1,309 $ 656 $ 653 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,776 $ 671 $ 2,105 $ 683 $ 1,422 $ 713 $ 709 Net loss $ (591 ) $ (260 ) $ (331 ) $ (130 ) $ (201 ) $ (103 ) $ (98 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 432 103 329 106 223 111 112 Income tax expense (benefit) 121 111 10 27 (17 ) 4 (21 ) Depreciation and amortization 742 184 558 185 373 186 187 Contract intangible asset amortization 220 50 170 57 113 57 56 EBITDA 924 188 736 245 491 255 236 Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items 28 28 — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 57 (3 ) 60 — 60 — 60 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 37 37 — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) — (51 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 995 $ 250 $ 745 $ 245 $ 500 $ 255 $ 245 EBITDA margin 33.3 % 28.0 % 35.0 % 35.9 % 34.5 % 35.8 % 33.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.8 % 37.3 % 35.4 % 35.9 % 35.2 % 35.8 % 34.6 %





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS (In millions, except tax rates) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss before income taxes $ (65 ) $ (149 ) $ (99 ) $ (214 ) $ (218 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net — — — — 60 Gain on retirement of debt — — — — (51 ) Adjusted loss before income taxes $ (65 ) $ (149 ) $ (99 ) $ (214 ) $ (209 ) Income tax expense (benefit) $ 3 $ 26 $ 4 $ 29 $ (17 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt — — — — — Changes in estimates (1) — 8 6 8 33 Adjusted income tax expense (2) $ 3 $ 34 $ 10 $ 37 $ 16 Effective Tax Rate (3) (4.7 )% (17.6 )% (4.6 )% (13.7 )% 7.7 % Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (4) (5.2 )% (22.8 )% (10.2 )% (17.5 )% (7.8 )% (1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws and other events that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities. (2) The three months ended June 30, 2022 included $8 million of additional tax benefit, reflecting the cumulative effect of a decrease in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate. (3) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. (4) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income before income tax expense, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.



