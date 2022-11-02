U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.39
    -0.61 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    -13.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.39 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9824
    -0.0053 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8080
    -0.4240 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,132.18
    -325.28 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Transocean Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Transocean Ltd.
·20 min read

  • Total contract drilling revenues were $691 million, compared to $692 million in the second quarter of 2022 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $730 million, compared to $722 million in the second quarter of 2022);

  • Revenue efficiency(1) was 95.0%, compared to 97.8% in the prior quarter;

  • Operating and maintenance expense was $411 million, compared to $433 million in the prior period;

  • Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $68 million, $0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022;

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $268 million, compared to $245 million in the prior quarter; and

  • Contract backlog was $7.3 billion as of the October 2022 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $28 million, $0.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter results included favorable items of $13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share as follows:

  • $7 million, $0.01 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and

  • $6 million, $0.01 per diluted share, discrete tax items.

After consideration of these favorable items, third quarter 2022 adjusted net loss was $41 million, $0.06 per diluted share.

At $691 million, contract drilling revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately flat sequentially. Lower revenue efficiency in the period was partially offset by net $14 million in revenue associated with the early termination of the Transocean Equinox contract and one additional calendar day in the third quarter.

Contract intangible amortization represented a non-cash revenue reduction of $39 million, compared to $30 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the accelerated recognition of $10 million of remaining contract intangible for Transocean Equinox as the result of customer’s early termination of the drilling contract.

Operating and maintenance expense was $411 million, compared with $433 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decrease was primarily due to reduced activity from rigs that became idle in the third quarter and the favorable impact of the strengthening U.S. dollar.

General and administrative expense was $42 million, which is in line with the $43 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $96 million, compared with $100 million in the prior quarter. Interest income was $9 million, compared with $4 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was 16.3% in the current quarter and (4.7)% in the prior quarter. The change in the rate was primarily due to release of valuation allowance and movement in deferred tax expense. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (1.2)% compared to (5.2)% in the previous quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $230 million, compared to $41 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to lower payment to vendors and increased collections from customers, partially offset by the timing of interest payments.

Third quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $87 million, compared to $115 million in the prior quarter, were primarily related to the company’s newbuild drillships under construction, including the cash component of the final milestone payment for the delivery of Deepwater Atlas in June 2022.

“The Transocean team continued to provide safe, reliable and efficient operations during the third quarter, resulting in uptime of 97.5%” said Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire Transocean team – offshore and onshore – for delivering for our customers and continuing to take the steps necessary to maximize value for our shareholders.”

Thigpen added, “The robust demand for our assets and services helped us secure an incremental $1.6 billion since our July 25 Fleet Status Report, contributing to our already industry-leading backlog. We remain encouraged by the sustained strength in the offshore drilling market globally and expect demand for the increasingly scarce high-capability drilling rigs Transocean owns and operates to remain strong for the foreseeable future, resulting in higher utilization and dayrates.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Conference Call Information

Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 785-424-1205 and refer to conference code 260431 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. CET, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-4975, passcode 260431. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes

(1)

Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”

 

 

(2)

Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

Analyst Contact:
Alison Johnson
+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

 

   

2022

   

2021

   

2022

   

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract drilling revenues

 

$

691

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

1,969

 

 

$

1,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance

 

 

411

 

 

 

398

 

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

182

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

549

 

 

 

558

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

42

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

 

635

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

1,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets, net

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(61

)

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

(69

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

9

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

11

 

 

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(298

)

 

 

(340

)

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

51

 

 

Other, net

 

 

(6

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(103

)

 

 

(278

)

 

 

(252

)

 

Loss before income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(103

)

 

 

(247

)

 

 

(321

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

27

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(271

)

 

 

(331

)

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

Net loss attributable to controlling interest

 

$

(28

)

 

$

(130

)

 

$

(271

)

 

$

(332

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted

 

 

714

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

690

 

 

 

630

 

 



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

December 31, 

 

 

   

2022

   

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

954

 

 

$

976

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

599

 

 

 

492

 

 

Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $194 and $183 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

398

 

 

 

392

 

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

387

 

 

 

436

 

 

Other current assets

 

 

131

 

 

 

148

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,469

 

 

 

2,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment

 

 

23,728

 

 

 

23,152

 

 

Less accumulated depreciation

 

 

(6,570

)

 

 

(6,054

)

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

17,158

 

 

 

17,098

 

 

Contract intangible assets

 

 

75

 

 

 

173

 

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

11

 

 

 

7

 

 

Other assets

 

 

908

 

 

 

959

 

 

Total assets

 

$

20,621

 

 

$

20,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

275

 

 

$

228

 

 

Accrued income taxes

 

 

4

 

 

 

17

 

 

Debt due within one year

 

 

750

 

 

 

513

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

476

 

 

 

545

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

1,303

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

6,451

 

 

 

6,657

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

471

 

 

 

447

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

963

 

 

 

1,068

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

7,885

 

 

 

8,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 905,093,509 authorized, 142,362,675 conditionally authorized, 797,244,753 issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and 721,888,427 outstanding at September 30, 2022, and 891,379,306 authorized, 142,363,356 conditionally

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

authorized, 728,176,456 issued and 655,505,335 outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

71

 

 

 

64

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

13,979

 

 

 

13,683

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(2,729

)

 

 

(2,458

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(84

)

 

Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity

 

 

11,230

 

 

 

11,205

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

Total equity

 

 

11,231

 

 

 

11,206

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

20,621

 

 

$

20,681

 

 



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

 

    

2022

    

2021

   

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(271

)

 

$

(331

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract intangible asset amortization

 

 

98

 

 

 

170

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

549

 

 

 

558

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

22

 

 

 

21

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets, net

 

 

6

 

 

 

61

 

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(51

)

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

 

20

 

 

 

43

 

 

Other, net

 

 

56

 

 

 

29

 

 

Changes in deferred revenues, net

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(87

)

 

Changes in deferred costs, net

 

 

23

 

 

 

8

 

 

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(31

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

270

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(308

)

 

 

(137

)

 

Investments in equity of unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

(27

)

 

 

 

 

Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(33

)

 

Proceeds from disposal of assets, net

 

 

4

 

 

 

8

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(333

)

 

 

(162

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments of debt

 

 

(453

)

 

 

(423

)

 

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs

 

 

264

 

 

 

141

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net of issue costs

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(30

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(312

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(84

)

 

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

1,412

 

 

 

1,560

 

 

Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

1,341

 

 

$

1,476

 

 



TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30,

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions)

    

2022

  

2022

  

2021

  

 

2022

  

2021

  

Contract drilling revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra-deepwater floaters

 

$

433

 

$

451

 

$

428

 

 

$

1,274

 

$

1,288

 

Harsh environment floaters

 

 

258

 

 

241

 

 

198

 

 

 

695

 

 

647

 

Total contract drilling revenues

 

$

691

 

$

692

 

$

626

 

 

$

1,969

 

$

1,935

 


 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30,

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

Average Daily Revenue (1)

    

2022

  

2022

  

2021

  

 

2022

  

2021

  

Ultra-deepwater floaters

 

$

326,600

 

$

334,400

 

$

351,900

 

 

$

324,000

 

$

362,100

 

Harsh environment floaters

 

 

374,000

 

 

406,000

 

 

401,600

 

 

 

385,800

 

 

385,700

 

Total fleet average daily revenue

 

$

343,400

 

 

358,100

 

$

367,100

 

 

$

344,600

 

$

370,100

 


 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

  

  

September 30, 

  

June 30,

  

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

  

September 30, 

 

Utilization (2)

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Ultra-deepwater floaters

 

 

53.1

%

 

53.8

%

 

50.2

%

 

 

52.2

%

 

48.7

%

 

Harsh environment floaters

 

 

75.7

%

 

70.0

%

 

59.8

%

 

 

68.7

%

 

65.9

%

 

Total fleet average rig utilization

 

 

59.4

%

 

58.2

%

 

52.8

%

 

 

56.7

%

 

53.4

%

 


 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

 

June 30,

 

September 30, 

 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

Revenue Efficiency (3)

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

  

2021

Ultra-deepwater floaters

 

 

93.5

%

 

96.8

%

 

96.0

%

 

 

95.1

%

 

97.0

%

Harsh environment floaters

 

 

97.5

%

 

99.5

%

 

102.5

%

 

 

97.4

%

 

99.5

%

Total fleet average revenue efficiency

 

 

95.0

%

 

97.8

%

 

98.1

%

 

 

95.9

%

 

97.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

 

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

 

(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

 

09/30/22

  

09/30/22

 

06/30/22

  

06/30/22

  

03/31/22

 

Adjusted Net Loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported

$

(271

)

 

$

(28

)

 

$

(243

)

 

$

(68

)

 

$

(175

)

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

(7

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discrete tax items

 

(14

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

Net loss, as adjusted

$

(292

)

 

$

(41

)

 

$

(251

)

 

$

(68

)

 

$

(183

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted loss per share, as reported

$

(0.39

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discrete tax items

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

Diluted loss per share, as adjusted

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 


 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

 

12/31/21

   

12/31/21

  

09/30/21

   

09/30/21

  

06/30/21

  

06/30/21

  

03/31/21

 

Adjusted Net Loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported

$

(592

)

 

$

(260

)

 

$

(332

)

 

$

(130

)

 

$

(202

)

 

$

(103

)

 

$

(99

)

 

Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items

 

28

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

 

57

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

 

37

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

(51

)

 

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

Discrete tax items

 

47

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(27

)

 

Net loss, as adjusted

$

(474

)

 

$

(126

)

 

$

(348

)

 

$

(122

)

 

$

(226

)

 

$

(109

)

 

$

(117

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted loss per share, as reported

$

(0.93

)

 

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.08

)

 

Discrete tax items

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

Diluted loss per share, as adjusted

$

(0.74

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.55

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

 

ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES

 

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS

 

(In millions, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

 

09/30/22

 

09/30/22

 

06/30/22

 

06/30/22

 

03/31/22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract drilling revenues

$

1,969

 

 

$

691

 

 

$

1,278

 

 

$

692

 

 

$

586

 

 

Contract intangible asset amortization

 

98

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

29

 

 

Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues

$

2,067

 

 

$

730

 

 

$

1,337

 

 

$

722

 

 

$

615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(271

)

 

$

(28

)

 

$

(243

)

 

$

(68

)

 

$

(175

)

 

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

283

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

100

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

24

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

29

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

26

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

549

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

367

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

183

 

 

Contract intangible asset amortization

 

98

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

29

 

 

EBITDA

 

683

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

408

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

(7

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

676

 

 

$

268

 

 

$

408

 

 

$

245

 

 

$

163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA margin

 

33.0

 

%

 

37.6

 

%

 

30.5

 

%

 

33.9

 

%

 

26.5

 

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

32.7

 

%

 

36.7

 

%

 

30.5

 

%

 

33.9

 

%

 

26.5

 

%


 

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 

 

 

12/31/21

  

12/31/21

  

09/30/21

  

09/30/21

  

06/30/21

  

06/30/21

  

03/31/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract drilling revenues

 

$

2,556

 

 

$

621

 

 

$

1,935

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

1,309

 

 

$

656

 

 

$

653

 

 

Contract intangible asset amortization

 

 

220

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

56

 

 

Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues

 

$

2,776

 

 

$

671

 

 

$

2,105

 

 

$

683

 

 

$

1,422

 

 

$

713

 

 

$

709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(591

)

 

$

(260

)

 

$

(331

)

 

$

(130

)

 

$

(201

)

 

$

(103

)

 

$

(98

)

 

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

 

432

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

329

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

112

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

121

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

(21

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

742

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

187

 

 

Contract intangible asset amortization

 

 

220

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

56

 

 

EBITDA

 

 

924

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

491

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items

 

 

28

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

 

 

57

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

 

 

37

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

 

(51

)

 

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

 

 

 

(51

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

995

 

 

$

250

 

 

$

745

 

 

$

245

 

 

$

500

 

 

$

255

 

 

$

245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA margin

 

 

33.3

 

%

 

28.0

 

%

 

35.0

 

%

 

35.9

 

%

 

34.5

 

%

 

35.8

 

%

 

33.3

 

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

35.8

 

%

 

37.3

 

%

 

35.4

 

%

 

35.9

 

%

 

35.2

 

%

 

35.8

 

%

 

34.6

 

%


TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS

 

(In millions, except tax rates)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

 

September 30, 

    

June 30,

    

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

 

 

2022

    

2022

    

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

$

(33

)

 

$

(65

)

 

$

(103

)

 

$

(247

)

 

$

(321

)

 

Loss on disposal of assets, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(51

)

 

Adjusted loss before income taxes

 

$

(40

)

 

$

(65

)

 

$

(103

)

 

$

(254

)

 

$

(312

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

$

(5

)

 

$

3

 

 

$

27

 

 

$

24

 

 

$

10

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on retirement of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in estimates (1)

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

14

 

 

 

25

 

 

Adjusted income tax expense (2)

 

$

1

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

19

 

 

$

38

 

 

$

35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate (3)

 

 

16.3

 

%

 

(4.7

)

%

 

(26.1

)

 

(9.6

)

%

 

(3.2

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (4)

 

 

(1.2

)

%

 

(5.2

)

%

 

(18.1

)

%

 

(14.9

)

%

 

(11.2

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws and other events that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) The three months ended September 30, 2022 included $6 million of additional tax benefit, reflecting the cumulative effect of a decrease in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income before income tax expense, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.

 


Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 2 Oilfield Services Stocks for Over 40% Upside Potential, Says Analyst

    Yogi Bera would remind us that predictions are difficult, especially about the future – and that pearl of wisdom is more relevant than ever in today’s oil markets. As a rough proxy for the price of crude, gasoline prices at the pump pulled back this summer, and are starting to head back up now. The latest upward pressure on oil came from Saudi Arabia, which announced a 2 million barrel per day cut in OPEC’s production. But that was only one factor. Most of the oil market is getting pushed around

  • MGM Stock Slumps as Earnings Miss Estimates

    The casino operator reported a surprise loss due to amortization changes and a gain in the prior quarter.

  • Cash, Traders and Oil: How Glencore Bribed Its Way Across Africa

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than four weeks after South Sudan became an independent country in 2011, a delegation of Glencore Plc traders arrived by private jet in search of oil. They were carrying with them $800,000 in cash to pay bribes.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax Retu

  • Why Carnival, Peloton, and MGM Resorts Are Soaring On Tuesday

    Shares of stocks tied to consumer spending are moving higher on Tuesday on some positive economic news out of the U.S. and China. Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 4.9% in morning trading. MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) was up 3%, and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped 7.4%.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Devon's (DVN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Devon Energy's (DVN) third-quarter earnings and revenues were better than expected and its performance will be further driven by an accretive acquisition of Eagle Ford.

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things today — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Today could be the turning point.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Ardmore Shipping (ASC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 11.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for PayPal (PYPL) This Earnings Season?

    PayPal (PYPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Why Resideo Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Third-quarter results fell short of expectations, and the company guided lower for the year as well.