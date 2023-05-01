Transparent electronics market to grow by USD 4,355.93 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transparent electronics market size is set to grow by USD 4,355.93 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 30.71%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimate. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Factors such as increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors, advances and innovations in technology, and high investment in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The transparent electronics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Product

Geography

The market growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing demand for electronic device miniaturization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. The increasing use of touch-enabled electronic devices and the rising demand for transparent electronics from the consumer electronics industry are other factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 40% of the market growth. The growing adoption of electric vehicles has created a positive impact on the demand for transparent displays as automakers add high-tech features to their vehicles. The region is witnessing increased R&D efforts to facilitate the development of new use cases for transparent displays. Vendors are establishing partnerships with retailers and display manufacturers. In addition, the increasing penetration of digital technologies across industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics will drive the growth of the transparent electronics market in North America.

Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global transparent electronics market is fragmented with the presence of numerous global and regional players competing for higher market share. The key vendors in the market are focusing on M&A to gain a competitive edge. Vendors are taking measures to extend their product portfolio by investing heavily in R&D. The competitive environment thriving in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, as major players are competing on the basis of factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, price ability, operational and R& D costs, and product quality. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers transparent organic light emitting diode display module which is designed to produce better image visibility.

Brite Corp. - The company offers solar transparent glass which is used in open field agriculture to generate electricity while providing protection to the crops.

Corning Inc. - The company offers transparent electronics display screen which is used in television, solar panels, mobiles, and computer.

Gentex Corp. - The company offers transparent dimmable glass which is designed to adjust the transmittance of direct light.

Cambrios Technologies Corp.

Gauzy Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

OLEDWorks LLC

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Pro Display

RavenWindow

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital signage in numerous service sectors. The spending on digital advertisements has been increasing as businesses are increasingly focusing on marketing and promotional activities. This is increasing the use of digital signage across industries such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, education, transport, government, corporate, and banking. For instance, in the retail industry, digital signage is used to create engaging customer experiences. Digital signage helps retailers to reach a large consumer base, even in remote areas. Thus, the increasing use of digital signage across various sectors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trend – The rising adoption of smart windows in the automotive industry is identified as the key trend in the market. Rapid improvements in the R&D in the automotive industry have increased the incorporation of various technologies in vehicles. The introduction of smart windows is one such example. Automakers are introducing smart windows in their premium and luxury vehicles. With the growing consumer demand for advanced convenience features and luxury vehicles, the penetration of smart window technology will increase in the automobile industry. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge – The high costs associated with transparent electronics will challenge market growth. The expensive nature of transparent electronics is limiting their penetration across end-users. For instance, in the automotive and consumer electronics industry, procurement cost is highly important for technology adoption. This is because the increased cost can directly impact the profitability of OEMs as well as the buying behavior of customers. Also, the high cost of transparent electronic devices discourages price-sensitive consumers from investing in such a high-end product that incorporates advanced technologies. Such factors are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Transparent Electronics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist transparent electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transparent electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transparent electronics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transparent electronics market vendors

Transparent Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,355.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 26.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Brite Corp., Cambrios Technologies Corp., ClearLED Inc., Corning Inc., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., OLEDWorks LLC, Onyx Solar Group LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Pro Display, RavenWindow, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Street Communication Inc., TDK Corp., and Ubiquitous Energy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

