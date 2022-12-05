U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

TransPerfect Achieves ISO 18841:2018 Certification for Interpretation Services

TransPerfect
2 min read
TransPerfect
TransPerfect

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has achieved ISO 18841:2018 certification for its interpretation services. This standard signifies that TransPerfect’s processes and workflows meet the requirements to guarantee high-quality interpretation services for clients.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) created the ISO 18841 certification to define global best practices for interpretation. To earn ISO 18841 certification, an organization must meet certain requirements for interpretation definitions and principles, conditions of interpreting assignments, and interpreter qualifications and competency.

TransPerfect offers interpretation services for remote and on-site engagements, including language support for large conferences, structured meetings, informal exchanges, customer relations, legal proceedings, and medical appointments.

Kristyna Marrero, TransPerfect Vice President of Production, said, “We are excited to achieve an ISO 18841 certification for our interpretation services, underscoring our commitment to following best practices and providing the highest quality interpretation for our clients.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Interpretation services has been core to TransPerfect’s offering since 1992, and we are always seeking to improve to meet the demands of our clients.”

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:
Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555
mediainquiry@transperfect.com


