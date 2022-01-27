U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

TransPerfect Expands Studio Footprint in Spain with Acquisition of Somàgic

·3 min read

Valencia-Based Studio Helps TransPerfect Meet Rising Demand for Spanish Language Media

NEW YORK and VALENCIA, Spain, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired Somàgic, a sound studio based in Valencia, Spain. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

TransPerfect is the world&#39;s largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)
TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

Somàgic was founded in 1987 and specializes in dubbing and sound post-production services. Its name is a combination of the Spanish words "sonido" and "màgico" to evoke the concept of "magical sound." The company relocated to its current modern facility in Valencia in 2005. Somàgic was previously managed by Vicente Orengo, who is retiring, and operations will continue under TransPerfect's Javier Fernández and Carmen Mellado Hernandez.

With the acquisition of Somàgic, TransPerfect adds two dubbing rooms, a 5.1 broadcast mixing room, and production/direction offices, as well as extra space for future dubbing rooms to its existing network in Spain. Somàgic will use TransPerfect MediaNEXT dubbing and voiceover technology, including the StudioNEXT cloud-recording platform, to manage in-person and remote recording. The deal builds on the recently announced addition of the Polford Studios Spain facilities to TransPerfect's network.

TransPerfect's MediaNEXT solution is an AI-powered suite of cloud-based tools that automate and simplify workflows for adapting media for audiences worldwide, including subtitling, voiceover, and dubbing. By adding Somàgic's facilities to the existing MediaNEXT network, TransPerfect is able to build on the capacity of its Spanish studios in Barcelona and Madrid, as well as its other studio space across Europe.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The demand for cloud-based recording tools is growing briskly—and we're committed to servicing our clients' needs by investing in new studio technology and innovation. We're excited to complement our presence in Spain with Somàgic's studio operations."

About MediaNEXT
MediaNEXT is TransPerfect's specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling.

MediaNEXT's hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. MediaNEXT's unique media solutions are supported by state-of-the-art technology and deliver top-quality translation, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/medianext..

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-expands-studio-footprint-in-spain-with-acquisition-of-somagic-301469940.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

