TransPerfect Honored as Finalist by VideoTech Innovation Awards

·2 min read
MediaNEXT Platform Recognized for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Innovation and Efficiency

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it was honored as a finalist for VideoTech’s Operational Efficiency Innovation of the Year in AI and ML award.

This distinction was given to TransPerfect’s MediaNEXT platform for its excellence in media technology, including the advancements introduced through its AI releases and updates over the last year.

The Video Innovation Awards winners are decided by a panel of industry judges who focus on improvements and developments in the media and entertainment field. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria. MediaNEXT was shortlisted as a finalist in the category of Best AI and ML Innovations for a Media Provider from a group that also included Comcast Technology Solutions, NPAW, and Papercup.

MediaNEXT offers a range of services and technology for localization, subtitling, captioning, dubbing, voiceover, and post-production. Organizations use this technology for reducing time-to-market with specialized workflows and global collaboration with talent, engineers, and stakeholders.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Media localization is a high-growth area, and we’re committed to driving innovation in this field. VideoTech’s recognition of our MediaNEXT platform is a welcome acknowledgment of this commitment.”

About TransPerfect MediaNEXT
MediaNEXT is TransPerfect's specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling.

MediaNEXT's hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. MediaNEXT's unique media solutions are supported by state-of-the-art technology and deliver top-quality translation, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:
Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555 
mediainquiry@transperfect.com


