TransPerfect Tops $1.1 Billion in Revenue

·3 min read

Q4 Sales Increase 33% to Cap Best-Ever Annual Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced 2021 billed revenues of $1.11 billion. This represents a 31% increase over 2020's total and marks the company's 29th consecutive year of revenue growth since its founding in 1992. In the fourth quarter, total sales grew by 33% relative to Q4 2020, adding more than $83 million in topline revenue.

TransPerfect is the world&#39;s largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)
TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

The TransPerfect Global Group includes more than 30 individual operating companies that work both independently and collaboratively to help clients achieve their global business goals and objectives. The revenue increase of $260 million in absolute dollars was from a combination of organic growth and strategic transactions completed in 2021. These strategic transactions included Semantix, the market leader for language services in the Nordics; Webcertain, a specialty provider of global digital marketing and advertising services; Skilltelligence, which optimizes and personalizes data for clients' AI systems; and LMK Clinical Research, which expanded the TMF (Trial Master File) services and training offerings of TransPerfect Life Sciences.

TransPerfect's strategy of providing solutions that are global in scope but local in delivery continues to drive its business. The combination of strategic transactions and new office openings in 2021 expanded TransPerfect's local presence in twelve new cities, including Istanbul, Delhi, York, and seven new locations in the Nordics. This increased local presence significantly enhances the company's ability to provide personalized service for clients.

Purchase of TransPerfect's technology products and associated services continues to be a substantial driver of growth. In 2021, over 500 new clients deployed TransPerfect's GlobalLink solutions to help streamline multilingual content management and digital initiatives.

2021 was also a year of growth for TransPerfect's AI-driven neural machine translation solutions. Overall revenue increased 38%, adding momentum to a trend of deploying best-practice technology to shorten time-to-market and reduce translation costs.

True to TransPerfect's mission and values, philanthropy remained central in 2021. The company and its employees came together to provide significant donations and contributions to Girls Who Code, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, CFES Brilliant Pathways, CLEAR Global, Athlete Ally, Bottom Line, AFANOC, Toys for Tots, and numerous other organizations and causes.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We take great pride in being the first company in our industry to reach the billion-dollar mark in annual revenue. While we remain more focused on client satisfaction than with size, revenue growth does indicate that our services and technology are adding more and more value to our customers' businesses."

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-tops-1-1-billion-in-revenue-301476696.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

