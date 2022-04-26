U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,967.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,532.25
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.87
    +0.33 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • Vix

    27.02
    -1.19 (-4.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2750
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5400
    -0.5990 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,484.31
    +1,429.09 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.00
    +35.11 (+3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,706.31
    +115.53 (+0.43%)
     

TransPerfect's GlobalLink Vasont Inspire CCMS Selected by American Health Plans to Support Open Enrollment Document Rollout

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been chosen by American Health Plans to streamline its document preparation process for enrollment. The solution consists of the GlobalLink Vasont Inspire CCMS platform and Vasont Inspire's Medical Benefits Starter Kit, which combine to simplify the process of managing and updating documents for plan customers.

TransPerfect is the world&#39;s largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)
TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

American Health Plans, a division of Tennessee-based American Health Partners, owns and manages Medicare Advantage institutional special-needs plans (I-SNPS) in 10 states for seniors who reside in long-term care facilities. Each year, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires all Medicare Advantage providers to publish their plan documents before October 1. As American Health Plans continues to expand its membership into different states, it needed to scale its process for preparing mandatory documents (SBCs, EOCs, and ANOCs) in English and in other languages. American Health Plans required a solution that improved information consistency while minimizing unneeded changes.

Using GlobalLink Vasont Inspire, a component content management system (CCMS), American Health Plans will be able to provide its members clear and accurate plan booklets while meeting government-required deadlines through greater efficiency in preparing and translating plan documents.

GlobalLink Vasont Inspire is part of TransPerfect's GlobalLink CCMS technology group, a division focused on facilitating automated document publication in English and other languages. With this new solution in place, American Health Plans can make changes in one place that propagate across all plan documents, increasing their capabilities to serve members from diverse populations and across multiple languages without increasing the effort to prepare content.

Robin Bradley, Chief Operating Officer at American Health Plans, said, "TransPerfect is working with us to improve our process for document preparation, ensuring that all our content is up-to-date, accessible in multiple languages, and compliant with government regulations. These solutions allow us to focus less time on document preparation so we can invest more resources in providing the best possible healthcare and services for our clients to maintain their optimum health and wellness."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "TransPerfect is proud to provide technology that helps American Health Plans better serve seniors and others seeking affordable healthcare."

About GlobalLink CCMS

TransPerfect's GlobalLink CCMS business unit provides the world's best digital foundations for helping companies comply with regulations while delivering superior customer experiences with personalized content at scale. Health-related organizations large and small—from Bayer, Merck, and GE Healthcare to NeuroPace, LifeScan, and BioTek—rely on GlobalLink CCMS solutions. As one of those solutions, GlobalLink Vasont Inspire reduces costs in content production by 63% and production timelines by 59%. GlobalLink CCMS solutions have received numerous awards, including several appearances on the EContent 100 list of "best and brightest digital content companies." For more information, visit www.GlobalLinkCCMS.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About American Health Plans

American Health Plans, a division of Franklin, Tennessee-based American Health Partners is a leader in the provider-owned Medicare Advantage industry. Through Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNPs) and Institutional-Equivalent Special Needs Plans (IESNPs), American Health Plans equips senior living providers with a business model that can reduce financial risk by improving clinical outcomes across all levels of care. This division currently has co-ownership and partnership agreements with long-term care providers in Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Texas and Tennessee and Idaho. For more information, visit AmHealthPlans.com or call (800) 766-9404.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfects-globallink-vasont-inspire-ccms-selected-by-american-health-plans-to-support-open-enrollment-document-rollout-301532489.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

Recommended Stories

  • Bruce Kreitler: Don't go up the wrong tree when meeting pets

    It's usually easy to become friends with a dog, but always follow the owner's directions.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

    On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management. Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees. As Agrawal listened to staff questions about Musk's plans for the company, the possibility of layoffs and the board's rationale for the deal, he deferred many questions as ones that should be asked of Musk.

  • Meta earnings could be another dud: Strategist

    Brutal earnings days may be the new norm for Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta as the social media giant deals with slowing growth, elevated expenses, and high expectations.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover to end 3-day losing streak as traders look ahead to Big Tech earnings; Nasdaq gains 1.3%

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Elon Musk Makes Twitter Deal?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • ‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund Revealed

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s short-lived effort to take Tesla Inc. private after his infamous “funding secured” tweet in August 2018 has loomed over the billionaire’s reputation -- and his quest to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivElon Musk Lands Deal to Take T

  • Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech' plan

    Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person. Musk has criticized Twitter's moderation, calling himself a free speech absolutist, said that Twitter's algorithm for prioritizing tweets should be public, and has criticized giving too much power on the service to corporations that advertise. Political activists expect that a Musk regime will mean less moderation and reinstatement of banned individuals including former President Donald Trump.

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Market ‘not seeing a low yet,’ says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson after ‘ominous’ signal late last week

    Don't look for the stock market to bottom out just yet, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns in a television interview.

  • Annaly Capital to Sell Middle- Market Lending Portfolio to Ares for About $2.4 Billion

    Last year, Annaly sold its commercial real estate business to investment firm Slate Asset Management for $2.33 billion.