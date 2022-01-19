U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,276.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,192.25
    -13.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.20
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.63
    +1.20 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7600
    +0.1750 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,363.68
    -30.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.31
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,738.05
    -519.20 (-1.84%)
     

Transplant Connect to Expand Human Biologics Management Software with Investment from InVita Healthcare Technologies

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Connect, the world's leading software provider for the donation and transplantation field, is pleased to announce an investment from InVita Healthcare Technologies. InVita provides leading chain of custody software for complex medical environments including blood, plasma, tissue, implant, and forensic DNA. This strategic investment will help accelerate the continued expansion of Transplant Connect's iTransplant℠ clinical information, communications, analytics and logistics platform and its many innovations, such as the company's iReferral℠ automated donor referral technology.

"We welcome Transplant Connect and its world-class products to InVita's robust portfolio serving complex medical environments," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita. "Software that manages mission-critical operations, such as for human organ, tissue, eye and birth tissue donation and transplant is a natural fit for InVita. This investment furthers our mission to deliver the most innovative and comprehensive solutions for managing complex medical workflows. We are proud to be working with the leader in this space."

The iTransplant℠ Platform supports nearly 75% of all deceased organ, tissue and eye donation in the United States and is used by more than 12,500 medical professionals across more than 100 organ, tissue, eye and birth tissue organizations around the world.

"We are truly excited by this investment from InVita," said John Piano, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Transplant Connect. "Through this investment, we'll be able to expand vital resources and capabilities and meaningfully grow our innovation – allowing us to further connect the donation and transplant ecosystem and help save and heal more lives in the U.S. and around the world. Our combined resources will allow us to build on Transplant Connect's unparalleled 17+ years of success and take our offerings to the next level."

About InVita Healthcare Technologies
InVita provides chain of custody software technologies for complex medical, forensic and community care environments. InVita's solutions optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics. InVita's solutions support increased compliance and cost control, reduced risk, and improved patient and public safety outcomes.

About Transplant Connect
Founded in 2004 as a mission-driven medical software company, Transplant Connect is the world's leading provider of human biologics (organ, tissue, eye, placenta and other) donation and transplantation software. Included in the company's growing suite of solutions are iTransplant℠, a secure cloud-based platform for clinical management, communications, analytics and logistics, and iReferral℠, the first and only automated donor referral technology available to hospitals, medical examiners/coroners, organ procurement organizations, tissue banks and eye banks.

SOURCE Transplant Connect

Recommended Stories

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Omicron: Why a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines may not be 'absolutely necessary,' doctor says

    Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, PhD, Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of Immunity Strong, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest information on COVID-19 booster vaccinations, transmissibility, and the pressures felt by hospitals in remote regions.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After A New Study Clouds Its Booster Future?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after a new study cast doubt on the need for a fourth Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • 23andMe gets $50M to extend research deal with GSK

    23andMe's "absolute amazing journey" with GSK — as CEO Anne Wojcicki calls it —has pushed one drug into the clinic in more than three years.

  • Jenna Jameson misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, remains hospitalized

    Jenna Jameson is hospitalized with unknown illness as doctors rule out Guillain-Barré syndrome.

  • Charlotte's Web Gummies Launching at GNC Locations Across 24 States

    (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," or the "Company"), the market leader in full spectrum hemp extract products, today announced a national distribution agreement with GNC, a leading specialty retailer of nutritional products with more than 2,000 locations in the United States. Initial shipments of six varieties of Charlotte's Web Gummies will be available for purchase at GNC retail locations across 24 states, with the intent to expand into additional stat

  • Fourth Covid Shot Is Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Study Finds

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Preliminary Israeli study shows fourth COVID booster doesn’t stop omicron infections

    A fourth vaccine boost lifted antibodies, but omicron infections persisted, according to an unpublished study at an Israeli hospital

  • Bitcoin and Ether Resume Slide, Why ADA Could Rally Again

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $42,000, ether price is struggling to stay above $3,000, and ADA is trading in a bullish zone above $1.40.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Why Shares of Dyne Therapeutics Dropped 18.1% on Tuesday

    A clinical hold regarding one of the company's therapies brought Dyne's shares to a 52-week low.

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Website for free virus tests is here. How does it work?

    Under criticism after weeks of shortages, President Joe Biden's administration is working to make COVID-19 rapid test kits more available and accessible to Americans by boosting supply and lowering costs. In addition, most Americans are now able to get reimbursed for tests that they purchase. Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest.

  • Many People Who Got Omicron Have This in Common

    The super-contagious Omicron variant has pushed the country's cases to record levels, and even though it's reportedly causing milder illness, health systems nationwide are struggling to keep up with the demand for care. Experts emphasize that even though Omicron is easier to catch than previous variants, you can (and should) take steps to avoid contracting it. Many people who got Omicron have this thing in common. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • They relied on rapid coronavirus tests to gather safely. Some wish they hadn't.

    Rona MacInnes, 54, was determined to do everything possible to protect her elderly mother as her family prepared to gather for Christmas in Pennington, N.J. With her son returning from study in Dublin, MacInnes hoped serial at-home coronavirus tests would catch a coronavirus infection he might bring home. The college junior would take six rapid tests before the holiday, all of which returned negative results. But it would become clear only later - after he had spent time with his grandmother - t

  • ECOR: New Distribution Agreements Complement E-Commerce Initiative

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ECOR READ THE FULL ECOR RESEARCH REPORT Since Our Last Update Since our last report , electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has provided several updates including announcement of a new patent, publications, multiple new distribution agreements, Breakthrough Device Designation for nVNS 1 in PTSD 2 , and the launch of US and UK ecommerce stores. Highlights since our last

  • Here’s How to Get Your Hands on Free at-Home COVID-19 Tests

    The government will send four free rapid COVID tests to every household that requests them starting January 19. Here’s how to order your at-home antigen tests.