Transplant Genomics Enrolls 500th Patient In TRULO Observational Study

·2 min read

Prospective, multi-center clinical study is the first to evaluate the long-term post-transplant clinical outcomes of kidney transplant recipients.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, today is pleased to announce that over 500 patients have been enrolled in the TRULO ("TruGraf Long-Term Clinical Outcomes") observational study.

(PRNewsfoto/Transplant Genomics Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Transplant Genomics Inc.)

The first study to provide long-term data on the benefits of genomic monitoring of kidney transplant recipients.

TRULO is a prospective, multi-center observational study designed to evaluate post-transplant clinical outcomes in kidney transplant recipients who are undergoing serial testing with the non-invasive TruGraf® blood gene expression test. Study participants also have Viracor TRAC® donor-derived cell-free DNA testing performed as part of the study; the combination of TruGraf and TRAC presents a comprehensive view of both subclinical acute rejection and clinical acute rejection.

The TRULO study, which began in April 2020, is the first study to provide long-term data, beyond two years post-transplant, on the clinical benefits of non-invasive genomic monitoring of kidney transplant recipients. When complete, the study will have enrolled 2,000 patients from 50 transplant centers across the United States, with the potential to help improve long-term survival of transplanted kidneys.

TRULO sites will be able to amend their study protocols to take advantage of Transplant Genomics' new rejection biomarker panel, OmniGraf™. OmniGraf combines the power of two complementary biomarkers – TruGraf and Viracor TRAC – drawn in one integrated single-tube collection process, yielding one combined longitudinal report. OmniGraf offers a simpler patient draw experience, fast turn-around time, and higher accuracy when both tests are positive or negative.

To learn more about TruGraf, TRAC, and OmniGraf, and the TRULO study, please visit Eurofins Transplant Genomics at www.transplantgenomics.com.

For more information:
Branden Morris
Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc.
e) brandenmorris@eurofins-tgi.com
p) +1 510-745-4707

About Eurofins Transplant Genomics
Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Learn more about Eurofins Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com

About Eurofins – the Global Leader in Bio-Analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 55,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods. Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Learn more about Eurofins at https://www.eurofins.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transplant-genomics-enrolls-500th-patient-in-trulo-observational-study-301413203.html

SOURCE Eurofins Transplant Genomics

