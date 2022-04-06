U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Transport Minister announces the reappointment of Hazel McCallion to the Greater Toronto Airport Authority's Board of Directors

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced today the reappointment of Ms. Hazel McCallion as the Director, federal representative, on the Board of Directors of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority for a period of three years. She was first appointed on August 31, 2017.

Ms. McCallion was one of the longest serving Mayors in Canada, having served as Mayor of the City of Mississauga for 36 years. Ms. McCallion was appointed a member of the Order of Canada in 2005 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto in 2010. She is also a special adviser to the University of Toronto Mississauga since 2015.

Ms. McCallion possesses vast experience, is an active member in her community, and brings a wide array of knowledge and expertise to her position.

Quote

"I am pleased that Ms. McCallion has accepted to continue to serve the Greater Toronto Airport Authority. She has dedicated more than 40 years of service to her community and continues to play an important role in overseeing and guiding Canada's largest airport. I wish her every success as she continues to serve the transportation sector."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

