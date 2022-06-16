U.S. markets close in 2 hours 59 minutes

Transport Topics Recognizes Roadrunner's Driver-Centric Culture with Industry Recruiting Professional of the Year Award

·2 min read
In this article:
  • RRTS

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, today announced that Dave Renfrew, Vice President of Capacity for the company, has been awarded the Industry Recruiting Professional of the Year by Transport Topics.

Roadrunner Freight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roadrunner Freight)
Roadrunner Freight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roadrunner Freight)

"This is well deserved recognition for Dave and the team. We've worked hard to create an environment that empowers drivers to succeed," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "Our drivers are everything to us and we are proud of how much progress we have made as partners."

Last year Roadrunner overhauled its driver relationship program to re-emphasize the driver experience, hiring Dave Renfrew in the process. Renfrew's award-winning work has included a focus on recruiting veterans and female drivers, and has resulted in Roadrunner becoming a destination of choice for owner-operators and team drivers.

Roadrunner's unique LTL network enables owner-operator truck drivers to earn industry leading pay nationwide because of the flexibility provided by Roadrunner's model.

"Our mission is empowering entrepreneurs," said Roadrunner Executive Chairman Chris Jamroz. "Our owner-operator partners are true business owners. They are building the American Dream, one mile at a time, and we cherish being their partner in that journey. Thank you to Transport Topics for this recognition. We are going to continue to work tirelessly to find the best drivers who can thrive on our platform."

About Roadrunner

Emerging as a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) provider, Roadrunner transformed its operations through new leadership, a new network, and new technologies to provide its customers with exceptional LTL service. Specializing in long-haul, metro-to-metro shipping, Roadrunner has more direct routes between its 32 service centers than its traditional hub and spoke peers, allowing for better service and great value. (PINK: RRTS)

Please visit the following sites to learn more about Roadrunner and how you can join the freight revolution.

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: roadrunnerLTL.com/careers/work-with-us

To drive for Roadrunner as an Independent Contractor (IC) including Lease-Purchase opportunities: https://run4roadrunner.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transport-topics-recognizes-roadrunners-driver-centric-culture-with-industry-recruiting-professional-of-the-year-award-301569763.html

SOURCE Roadrunner

