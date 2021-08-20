U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,768.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,919.00
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,125.10
    -4.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.09
    +0.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7020
    -0.0390 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,980.07
    +2,786.07 (+6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.98
    +81.93 (+7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,057.88
    -223.29 (-0.82%)
     

Transporta launches transport management solution for Indonesia's logistics sector towards digitizing SME truckers

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transporta, an Indonesian tech startup, today launched its free transport management system (TMS) for the archipelago nation's small business truckers.

Transporta&#x002019;s smart platform is launched
Transporta’s smart platform is launched

The TMS -- which allows logistics players to handle entire order management and delivery fulfillment cycle from a single cloud platform -- will offer free trips to small and medium enterprise (SME) truckers.

Transporta's TMS aims to revolutionize SME truckers' largely-manual processes by streamlining every aspect of their business on a single centralized cloud platform: submitting bids, managing orders, scheduling routes, assigning drivers, tracking deliveries, and invoicing clients.

The brainchild of experienced IT professionals who are familiar with the Indonesian logistics space, Transporta is helmed by Internet of Things startup Lacak.io board advisor Willy Anwar and cloud solutions expert Emma Hartono.

Making digitized logistics operations affordable for all
The trio formed Transporta with the aim to make digitized logistic operations affordable and accessible for everyone, particularly for Indonesia's SME truckers (20 trucks or less), who account for over 75% of the country's estimated 100,000 trucking companies.

Emma Hartono, COO of Transporta, said, "Today, the vast majority of Indonesia's SME truckers are using basic ERP systems whilst communicating with clients, drivers, and suppliers on separate messaging apps. Not only is this onerous and time-consuming, but the massive inefficiencies often result in idle trucks, half-empty hauls, and worst of all, late deliveries and unhappy customers."

The solution is simple: park all the communication and business tools on a single streamlined TMS platform. However, many small businesses and SMEs cannot afford the sky-high prices of hardware-heavy, complicated TMS offerings that are in the market.

Various researches have put cost savings from implementing TMS from anything between 5% and 15%, but even a 15% gain may not be enough to convince an SME trucker to digitize. Most buyers are required to pay an upfront license for the solution, plus additional cost for setup, maintenance, hardware, and staff training which are different to Transporta's TMS.

Transporta's affordable TMS immediately changes the game with its quick and easy self-onboarding process, no-cost staff support, asset-light web-based solution, and seamless integration with existing apps like WhatsApp.

It also provides free online training and enablement to new users and trucking companies' staff, so everyone can easily utilize the technology.

"Essentially, small truckers in developing nations like Indonesia are competing with both eyes closed. Now, with Transporta at their side, Indonesia's SME truckers can take on the big guns -- at practically zero cost," Emma enthused.

Expanding its partnerships with the Indonesia Truck Association (Aptrindo) and Lacak.io, Transporta is confidently targeting to onboard 10,000 SME truckers onto Transporta's TMS in three years.

"As we grow with Indonesia's booming logistics sector, Transporta will continuously enrich our TMS offerings. Upcoming features in our product pipeline include driver ratings, a mobile app, a shipper platform, as well as seamless integration with other logistics systems," Emma said.

About Transporta.id
Transporta is an Indonesian-based transport management system startup that helps trucking companies maximize the speed of their daily operations and truck utilities as well as profitability through a centralized cloud platform. Transporta's vision is to become the digital platform that connects end-to-end transportation solutions and revolutionizes the transportation industry while supporting Indonesia's economic growth.

SOURCE Transporta

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Fall on Growth Concerns, China Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Friday as the fast-spreading delta virus strain stoked concerns about economic growth and China’s regulatory curbs sapped sentiment. The dollar was firm and commodities trimmed a weekly drop.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge was at the lowest since December. Shares slid in China and Hong Kong -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. hit another record low -- as Beijing cracks down on private industry. The latest step against big tech is legislation setting out tougher rules fo

  • When Will the Chip Shortage End? Experts Weigh In

    The global coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a wide variety of unexpected consequences, including major supply chain disruptions. One of the most disruptive aspects of the supply chain shakeup...

  • Hackers stole millions of Social Security numbers from T-Mobile. What should you do?

    The giant data breach at T-Mobile raises the risk of identity theft even for people who aren't customers. Here are some tips for protecting yourself.

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success

  • Judge blocks Alaskan oil project, Wells Fargo reinstates personal credit line, former Netflix employees charged for insider trading

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Microsoft Raises Prices on Popular Suite of Business Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is increasing prices on a bundle of popular products for businesses known as Microsoft 365.The move is the first “substantive” cost change the company has implemented since launching Office 365 a decade ago, according to a blog post Thursday. The software giant has added more than two dozen new apps to the suite of products since it was first introduced, including Teams, the workplace collaboration tool that’s gained in popularity during the pandemic. “This updated

  • Elon Musk Doesn't Like Apple News

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hasn't ever shied away from taking a dig at tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). There is no love lost between the two ever since Apple refused to take up Musk's offer to acquire the EV maker in 2017 when the going was tough amid the introduction of the Model 3 vehicle. What Happened: In a recent development, Musk indicated that he has canceled Apple News, a news aggregator app developed by Cupertino for its iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and MacOS. Musk's disclosure

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • BIC’s Video News Show: Cardano’s Potential Begins to Show

    In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker will take a look at the recent surge in Cardano. Cardano's price has jumped 60% since the beginning of August, after the team behind it set a date for its smart contract launch. Will there be a correction after such a serious jump, or is this just the beginning of a larger rally in the coming years?

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20% for some flagship products

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it will raise prices as much as 20% for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook. The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3k6RSg7 announcing the change. The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of $53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall $168 billion in sales.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Apple Shuts Store After More Than 20 Employees Exposed to Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. closed its store in Charleston, South Carolina, after more than 20 staff members were exposed to Covid-19, underscoring the company’s challenges getting its retail operations back to normal. The store’s website shows it will be closed until next week, with a sign on the front of the location also alerting customers to the shutdown. Stores of the Charleston location’s size typically have 70 to 80 staff members, suggesting that about a quarter of employees were exposed. A

  • China Cuts Steel Production. How That Hurts Iron-Ore Prices.

    China is limiting steel production to reduce carbon emissions, hurting the demand for iron ore, the raw material used to produce it.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Ackman Says He Will Return SPAC Funds If New Vehicle Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he is prepared to return the $4 billion he collected from investors in his blank-check company if regulators approve a new vehicle that will allow him to continue to search for deals without the pressure of a definitive deadline for a transaction.Ackman posted a letter to investors in his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. late Thursday, saying a lawsuit filed this week challenging the legality of his blank-check company hurt his chances of

  • Netflix Confirms Spatial Audio Launch On Apple Devices, Targets Mobile Gaming: TechCrunch

    On Wednesday, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) confirmed the launch of spatial audio support on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone and iPad on iOS 14 after a Reddit user spotted the feature, TechCrunch reports. However, Netflix will not immediately roll out the feature. AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), HBO Max, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Disney+, and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock have already launched the feature. Apple and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) also announced the availability of high-quality stre

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • This company wants to let you pay your mortgage with crypto

    United Wholesale Mortgage is aiming to allow customers to make monthly payments using crypto, says CEO Mat Ishbia.

  • J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive

    Johnson & Johnson on Thursday appointed Joaquin Duato as chief executive officer to replace veteran Alex Gorsky to steer the healthcare conglomerate through the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic. Duato, the current vice chairman of the executive committee, will take the reins and a seat on the board from Jan. 3. Gorsky, who was at the helm for nine years, will become executive chairman.