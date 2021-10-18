U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.59
    +14.22 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,249.55
    -45.21 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.61
    +119.27 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.62
    +0.97 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.48
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2950
    +0.6180 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,381.53
    +622.28 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.25
    -20.38 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Transportation, Electronic Products, & Healthcare to Provide Growth Opportunities in Global Silicone Market

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for silicones is forecast to rise 7.1% per year to $22.0 billion equivalent to 2.9 million metric tons in 2025, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. While every major market for silicones is expected to grow in both value and volume terms, the study finds, some markets are projected to experience above average growth:

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • A strong rebound in motor vehicle and other transportation equipment production, and the use of more advanced and technologically sophisticated components, will promote the use of silicones in instrument panels and other sensors in both developed and developing countries.

  • Increasing tablets and smartphone production, in particular in the Asia/Pacific region, will support silicone demand in the electronic products market.

  • Aging populations will support increased sales of medical devices, prosthetics, and medical adhesives that utilize silicones.

Silicone Market Poised for Strong Post-Pandemic Rebound

Global silicone market increases through 2025 will come off a depressed base in 2020, as the silicone industry was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales growth will be supported by accelerations in building construction activity and manufacturing output – where silicones are used in a variety of applications – and increasing personal incomes, which will boost demand for products that incorporate silicones. In addition, greater uptake of silicones in the transportation, electronic products, and healthcare markets will support gains.

Want to Learn More?

Global Silicones examines the global market for silicones by product, market, function, and world region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are provided for silicone demand in current dollars for each of the products, markets, and function. Volume data (in metric tons) are also provided for each country and region, as well as for each market and product at the global level.

Products:

  • elastomers (room temperature, high-temperature/high consistency, liquid silicone rubber)

  • fluids (including both basic siloxane fluids and more specialized products such as emulsions, organically functionalized fluids, and fluorosilicone fluids)

  • resins

  • gels

  • foams

  • pastes

Markets:

  • construction (residential buildings, commercial buildings, and nonbuilding construction)

  • transportation equipment (e.g., motor vehicles, aircraft and space vehicles, boats and ships, railroad equipment, snowmobiles, golf carts, military equipment)

  • electrical equipment (including solar panels cells, semiconductor components, electromechanical equipment, high-voltage insulators, transformers, and ceramic, porcelain, and glass insulators)

  • electronic products (e.g., computer equipment, instruments, electronic components, tablet computers and smartphones, wireless communications equipment, telephone apparatus, radio and television broadcasting equipment, LEDs)

  • personal care (e.g., antiperspirants, deodorants, cosmetics, hair care products, shaving products, shower and bath products, skin care products, sun care products)

  • chemical (including manufacture of polyurethane foam, slips agents, additives, foam control agents)

  • medical and healthcare

  • other markets including industrial (e.g., machinery, textiles, paper) and consumer (vehicle and furniture polishes, toys, housewares, etc.)

Functions:

  • adhesives, sealants, and caulks

  • elastomeric components (e.g., gaskets and seals, hosing and tubing)

  • paints and coatings

  • lubricants and greases (e.g., heat transfer fluids, dielectric fluids, transmission/hydraulic fluids)

  • other functions including emollient and conditioning agents, surfactants, polishes, and defoamers)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transportation-electronic-products--healthcare-to-provide-growth-opportunities-in-global-silicone-market-301402568.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

    While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accommodative interest rate environment in the US, virus news and stimulus spending, many smart money investors are starting to get cautious towards the current bull run since March, 2020 and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow […]

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Medtronic Stock Is Sliding Because Its Hypertension Treatment Trial Didn’t End Early

    The medical device maker says a clinical study of its renal-denervation system wasn’t stopped early as expected by analysts.

  • We Might See A Profit From Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Soon

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • Hedge Funds Are Souring On Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.