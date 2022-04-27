U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Transportation Management Systems Market Worth $31.18 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transportation management systems market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the strong emphasis on automating the supply chain and logistics processes and the continuous development of e-commerce and retail industries.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The cloud segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the continued digitalization, increasing adoption of subscription-based models at affordable prices, and rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in emerging economies.

  • The airways segment is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for quick delivery of products from incumbents in the retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics industries.

  • The government organizations segment is anticipated to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising demand for traffic management solutions, including automatic number plate recognition, signaling, and parking management.

  • North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing import and export activities across the U.S. and Canada, in turn driving the need for real-time tracking of products.

Read 150-page market research report, "Transportation Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Transportation Management Systems Market Growth & Trends

The growing need to increase visibility in the supply chain process by utilizing automated products and the increasing significance of data-driven technologies in the logistics industry are also likely to contribute to market growth.

The logistics industry has evolved significantly, corresponding to the inclusion of advanced technological solutions. The growing use of connected devices, data-driven software, and cloud-based platforms for various applications has encouraged companies to adopt advanced software such as Transportation Management Systems (TMS). TMS facilitates increased visibility, tracking of shipments in real-time, and timely delivery of services for satisfactory customer experiences. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based TMS is growing due to the cost-effectiveness and flexibility associated with the SaaS delivery model. Cloud-based services account for a significant share of the global TMS market. This large share is mainly ascribed to the increased adoption of cloud and subscription-based models by small & mid-sized companies in the industry. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for customized solutions, vendors are competing to offer advanced, on-demand software.

As part of the digital transformation trend, businesses are adopting various digital technologies for improving operational efficiencies and consumer experiences. TMS holds the potential to enhance productivity and decrease the cost of business operations. The higher ROI offered by TMS acts as a primary driver for market growth.

Transportation Management Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global transportation management systems market based on deployment, mode of transportation, end use, and region:

Transportation Management Systems Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

Transportation Management Systems Mode of Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Roadways

  • Railways

  • Waterways

  • Airways

Transportation Management Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Retail & E-commerce

  • Manufacturing

  • Logistics

  • Government Organizations

  • Others

Transportation Management Systems Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Transportation Management Systems Market

  • 3GTMS

  • BluJay Solutions Ltd.

  • Cerasis, Inc.

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

  • Infor Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • inet-logistics GmbH (Alpega Group)

  • JDA Software Group, Inc.

  • Manhattan Associates

  • MercuryGate International, Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Intelligent Transportation System Market - The global intelligent transportation system market size is expected to reach USD 42,936.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Continued advances in the development of transportation networks have triggered the need for an efficient transportation system. At the same time, advances in the latest technologies, such as blind-spot detection and electronic toll collection, are continuously redefining the expectations and prospects for sustainable management of transportation networks and traffic.

  • Smart Transportation Market - The global smart transportation market size is estimated to reach USD 285.12 billion by 2024, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of on-road vehicles and ineffective existing transport infrastructure are expected to propel the need for efficient management systems. Favorable government initiatives for building better infrastructure and smooth running of existing transport systems are expected to boost industry growth.

  • On-Demand Transportation Market - The global on-demand transportation market size is expected to reach USD 304.97 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Rising penetration of smartphones and connected vehicles is increasing the adoption of on-demand transportation services such as e-hailing, car sharing, car rental, and station-based mobility. These services enable users to pre-book, modify, or cancel their taxi reservations via mobile applications such as Uber and Gett.

Browse through Grand View Research's Automotive & Transportation Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transportation-management-systems-market-worth-31-18-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301533984.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

