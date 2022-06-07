U.S. markets closed

Transportation Marketing & Sales Association Announces 2022 Trailblazers Award Winners

·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) announced today the winners of its inaugural Trailblazers Awards program during the 2022 Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference in Orlando.

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) is thrilled to announce The Trailblazer Awards winners for 2022.

"With our new awards program and expanded categories, the number of submissions for projects and nominations exceeded our expectations," said Courtney Keenan, TMSA Recognition Committee Chairperson and RLS Logistics Marketing and CX Manager. "We are honored to recognize the successes of 25 brands for their skill to blaze a trail at their companies or in their communities."

A panel of­ industry veterans and non-biased judges selected companies and individuals for their excellence in sales or marketing accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months. The Trailblazer Awards program also features the TMSA Purpose Award, which highlights companies that have devoted efforts to giving back to their communities at large.

"We rebranded the awards program because our membership base is consistently growing and shifting, and we want to grow right along with them," said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, Executive Director at TMSA. "I was blown away by the submissions this year and I am thrilled to celebrate each and ever one of them."

The TMSA Trailblazer Winners are as follows:

Excellence in Sales or Marketing Campaign

  • Drop & Hook

  • RLS Logistics

  • TransImpact

  • BlueGrace Logistics

  • Emerge

  • Digital Dispatch Podcast

  • The Shippers Group

  • Matson Logistics

  • Sonwil Logistics & Farmers Marketing Inc.

  • Sol de Naples, on behalf of TAGG Logistics

  • The Leverage Marketing Group, on behalf of Odyssey Technology and Logistics

  • Sol de Naples, on behalf of Conrad Winter

Purpose Award:

  • Verst Logistics

  • ITS Logistics

  • The ERB Group of Companies

  • ReedTMS

  • TransImpact

Marketing Mountain Mover of the Year:

  • Robin Siekerman, Vice President Marketing & Customer Solutions, The Shippers Group

Top Brand Innovators:

  • Noelle Taylor, Director of Sales and Marketing, Taylor Logistics Inc.

  • Katerina Jones, Vice President Marketing and Business Development, Fleet Advantage

  • Kate Speer, Vice President of Marketing, Engagement, and Investor Relations, JLE Industries

Sales Mountain Mover of the Year:

  • Manny McElroy, Sr. Vice President of Transportation, ITS Logistics

Top Rainmakers:

  • Jeff Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Select Carriers

  • John Gaudet, Vice President of Business Development, RLS Logistics

  • Scott Carver, National Sales Manager, ReedTMS Logistics

Rising Stars:

  • Mackenzie Hill, Marketing Coordinator, Jacksonville Port Authority

  • Laura Gomez, Marketing Communications Manager, NFI

  • Kyle Olsen, Branch Manager, Trailer Bridge

TMSA Member of the Year:

  • Jeff Price, Director of Marketing, Jacksonville Port Authority

TMSA Partner of the Year:

  • Michelle LeBlanc, Founder/CEO, Drop & Hook

ABOUT TMSA

TMSA is the only association dedicated to advancing the success of marketing and sales professionals in all modes of the commercial freight transportation market. From president and vice president to manager, director and coordinator, members are at all levels and represent all market segments including motor carriers, 3PLs, railroads, air carriers, ocean lines, port authorities, OEMs, media and suppliers.

TMSA's mission is to enable sales and marketing professionals to learn and give back to the transportation and logistics industry through education, connections and resources, ultimately strengthening their individual development, their businesses and the industry-at-large. TMSA's vision is to be the pre-eminent non-profit sales and marketing association that transportation and logistics professionals turn to for industry-specific education, connections and resources.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transportation-marketing--sales-association-announces-2022-trailblazers-award-winners-301561534.html

SOURCE Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA)

