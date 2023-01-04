U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announces the reappointment of Robert Gatchell to its Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSA announced that a key executive of the Remark Team – Robert Gatchell, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations, was reappointed to represent the security industry on the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) appointed 25 voting members to serve on the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee (STSAC). Among the committee's 25 appointees, 13 are new members and 12 were reappointed.

The STSAC was established in 2019 to advise the TSA Administrator on surface transportation security matters, including recommendations for the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, initiatives, rule-makings and security directives pertaining to the surface transportation sector. The TSA Modernization Act of 2018 authorized the establishment of the committee.

Robert brings over 20 years of operations and security experience having previously served as the Emergency Management Coordinator for NJ TRANSIT, as a Sergeant within the NJ TRANSIT Police Department and as the Chief Safety and Security Officer for Brightline. He currently serves as co-chair for the Emergency Management and Resiliency Subcommittee under the TSA STSAC.

"It's an honor to be reappointed to the committee and continue to serve under TSA Administrator Pekoske. I am looking forward to representing Remark and working alongside my industry colleagues who have also been appointed to the committee. So much great work has been done during the inaugural appointment by the members and we look to build upon that success." says Robert Gatchell, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations.

"We are extremely pleased that Robert was reappointed as an advisory member for TSA's Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee. Remark is a global leader in AI powered security technology solutions and through Robert's leadership has expanded our footprint to provide a comprehensive security solution to solve the needs of our domestic industry partners," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)
Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that help organizations monitor, understand and act on threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including retail, federal agencies, public safety, hospitality and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England.

For more information, please visit the company's website (www.remarkholdings.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian
Vice President of Investor Relations
F.Tian@remarkholdings.com
(+1) 626-623-2000

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-transportation-security-administration-tsa-announces-the-reappointment-of-robert-gatchell-to-its-surface-transportation-security-advisory-committee-301713126.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

