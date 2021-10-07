U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    +25.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,457.00
    +166.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,878.50
    +119.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.70
    +14.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.71
    -0.72 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4790
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,054.73
    +3,698.26 (+7.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.87
    +55.77 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.49
    +434.62 (+1.58%)
     

Transtelco Holding, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results And Extension Of Early Tender Period Of Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Outstanding 8% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024 Of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V.

·9 min read

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtelco Holding, Inc. ("Transtelco") announced today the early results of Transtelco's previously announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B de C.V., a sociedad anónima bursátil organized under the laws of the United Mexican States ("Maxcom" or the "Issuer") from holders of the Notes (the "Offer") and solicitation of consents from holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to effect certain amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture").

According to information received from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 6, 2021 (the "Early Tender Date"), an aggregate of $53,404,677 principal amount of the Notes, representing approximately 93.93% of the outstanding Notes, had been validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer. Because the principal amount of Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Date exceeded a majority of the outstanding Notes, the requisite consents necessary to adopt the Proposed Amendments have been obtained, and (assuming such Notes tendered are not subsequently withdrawn) Transtelco intends to cause the Issuer, the guarantors and the trustee to execute a supplement to the indenture governing the Notes to effect the Proposed Amendments on the Settlement Date (defined below), which will become operative upon Transtelco's purchase of the Notes in accordance with the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

It has come to Transtelco's attention that it has taken considerable time for holders and beneficial owners of Notes to receive the Offer and Consent Solicitation materials initially published on September 23, 2021, and some holders and beneficial owners may not have received such materials yet. In order to provide holders and beneficial owners with sufficient time to receive and analyze the materials, and tender their Notes and consents in accordance with the applicable procedures as described by us in the materials, Transtelco has decided to extend the Early Tender Date and provide the early tender premium to any holder that tenders its notes prior to the new Early Tender Date.

The new Early Tender Date is 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 21, 2021, which is also the expiration date of the Offer (the "Expiration Date"). The consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date, and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, will be $515.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (the "Total Consideration"), which includes an early tender premium of $50.00. No additional consideration is payable for a consent in the Consent Solicitation but the Total Consideration for the Notes also constitutes consideration for the related consent. Other than the Total Consideration, holders of Notes accepted for purchase will not receive any additional payments in respect of accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes or otherwise.

Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions to the Offer set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated September 23, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"), Transtelco expects to accept and pay for all Notes tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date on or about October 26, 2021 (the "Settlement Date").

If the Offer or the Consent Solicitation is terminated or withdrawn, the existing Indenture governing the Notes will remain in effect in its present form. However, if the Proposed Amendments become operative, holders who do not tender Notes will be bound by the Proposed Amendments following the Settlement Date, meaning that their Notes will be governed by the Indenture as amended by the Supplemental Indenture.

The purpose of the Offer is to purchase any and all of the Notes in connection with the Acquisition (as defined below), a principal objective of which is to help the Issuer avoid a potential insolvency proceeding (Concurso Mercantil) governed by the Mexican Concursos Law (Ley de Concursos Mercantiles) in Mexico or a potential U.S. bankruptcy proceeding. The Acquisition is subject to the completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, among other conditions. Transtelco understands that Maxcom does not have the means to repay the amounts that will become due and payable under the Notes. Transtelco understands that Maxcom is currently not likely to find a material source of financing to fund the interest and principal payments on the Notes, including the interest payment that was due and not paid on April 26, 2021. Transtelco believes that the completion of the Acquisition and the Offer is critical to resolving Maxcom's liquidity crisis and ensuring its continued viability. Transtelco also believes that the Offer would benefit both the holders of the Notes and Maxcom by helping Maxcom to avoid contentious litigation that could cause business disruptions or eliminate the overall value of its business. Additionally, Transtelco has no intention to make any scheduled payments of interest or principal on the Notes not purchased in the Offer.

Notes tendered and consents delivered may be withdrawn or revoked at any time prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 21, 2021. Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes will be deemed to have validly delivered the related consents. Holders of Notes may not tender Notes without delivering the related consents.

The Offer and the Consent Solicitation is being made in connection with, and is expressly conditioned upon the closing of, the acquisition of by Transtelco Acquisitions III, S. de R.L. de C.V., a Mexican limited liability company (Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada de Capital Variable (S. de R.L. de C.V.)), of shares representing no less than 85% of the capital stock of Maxcom pursuant to a public mandatory tender offer (Oferta Pública Forzosa de Adquicisión) (the "Equity Tender Offer") made in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Mexican Stock Exchange Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) (such acquisition of the outstanding Maxcom shares through the Equity Tender Offer, the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close on or about October 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of the conditions specified in the Prospectus (Folleto Informativo) for the Equity Tender Offer. Following completion of the Acquisition, Maxcom will be an indirect subsidiary of Transtelco. The consummation of the Offer and payment for Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer remain subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including, but not limited to, the satisfaction or waiver of the financing condition described therein.

BCP Securities, LLC has been retained as dealer manager. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been retained to serve as both the tender agent and the information agent. Persons with questions regarding the Offer and the Consent Solicitation should contact BCP Securities, LLC at (203) 629-2186. Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (866) 796-7184 (toll-free) for noteholders or (212) 269-5550 for banks and brokers or email: maxcom@dfking.com.

None of Transtelco, the Issuer, the dealer manager, the tender agent and the information agent or the trustee for the Notes makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender or refrain from tendering the Notes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, information concerning the Acquisition, the Equity Tender Offer, the terms and timing of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, and the impact of completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation. Transtelco may modify the terms or timing of the Offer and Consent Solicitation with requisite notice. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements including statements about the Offer and Consent Solicitation and statements about the Notes that remain outstanding after the Offer, and may contain the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipating financing for the Offer, the anticipated Acquisition and the ability to realize anticipated synergies and cost savings, the financial position, business strategy, production and growth and other plans and objectives for our future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause Transtelco's and Maxcom's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Transtelco undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or to buy or sell any other securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval. The Offer and Consent Solicitation is made only through the Offer to Purchase. The Offer and Consent Solicitation is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky and other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Offer and Consent Solicitation is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer and Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on behalf of Transtelco by the dealer manager or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About Transtelco Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Transtelco is a leading global digital infrastructure solutions provider, which includes a state-of-the-art long-haul and metropolitan fiber network in the Southwestern U.S., Mexico and Latin America. It offers Dedicated Internet Access, Long-Haul & Metro Transport, Colocation and Telephony services to global telecom carriers and blue-chip enterprise customers. Transtelco's differentiated bi-national and bi-cultural approach allows it to consistently deliver superior results to customers and exceed expectations. Transtelco delivers services over its own infrastructure that spans over 15,000 miles from Los Angeles to Dallas and Tijuana to Mexico City through a unique network that provides route diversity, redundancy and protection. For more information, visit transtelco.net.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transtelco-holding-inc-announces-early-tender-results-and-extension-of-early-tender-period-of-cash-tender-offer-for-any-and-all-outstanding-8-senior-secured-notes-due-2024-of-maxcom-telecomunicaciones-sab-de-cv-301394729.html

SOURCE Transtelco Holding, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer; Affirm Soars, Bitcoin Tops $55,000

    Dow Jones futures rose solidly Wednesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes rose modestly Wednesday, rebounding off sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • What's Next for Zoom and Five9 After Their Failed Merger?

    The video communications specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and the cloud contact center vendor Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) announced last week that they were terminating their merger agreement after Five9's shareholders voted against the deal. The drop followed disappointing guidance communicated with fiscal second-quarter results, and the news made the all-stock transaction less attractive for Five9's shareholders. From an operational perspective, the merger made sense.

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19ARK is closing its New York office permane

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plummeted 37% in September

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) plummeted 37.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most of this drop came at the end of the month when the company released financial results that disappointed investors and analysts alike. Several Wall Street analysts downgraded their outlooks for Bed Bath & Beyond following the quarterly report.

  • Nvidia Is Making Concessions to Get Its ARM Deal Done. Now We Wait for the Regulators.

    The European Commission, which needs to approve the deal, has set a provisional deadline of Oct. 7 for a decision.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • Auto sector in the early stages of a ‘green tidal wave’: Analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for electric vehicles amid the chip shortage.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Why Teladoc Health Beat the Market Today

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was a sprightly stock on Wednesday. The first, and likely the most impactful, was Teladoc's announcement that it was launching a new service. On Wednesday morning, the company said that its Primary360 is now available to entities in the healthcare ecosystem, including commercial health insurance plans and the companies that utilize them.

  • Crypto Miners Hoarding Bitcoins as Price Surges Above $55K

    Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Hut 8 have all been “hodling” the bitcoin they’ve mined in September.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.