TransUnion Announces Strong Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Continues to Strengthen its Portfolio by Adding Capabilities in High-Growth Markets

Delivered another strong quarter driven by successful execution of our diversified growth initiatives in attractive, resilient markets.



Enhancing TransUnion’s portfolio with new capabilities in high-growth credit, fraud, marketing and identity protection markets, supporting our ability to deliver long-term attractive growth.

Building on the completed acquisitions of Neustar and Sontiq as well as the divestiture of our Healthcare business, announced our intent to acquire Verisk Financial Services, including Argus, a provider of consumer spending behavior data and analytics; the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

Extinguished $640 million of debt related to our acquisition of Sontiq during the fourth quarter and prepaid $400 million of debt in the first quarter of 2022.

Providing 2022 financial guidance, we expect to deliver 11% - 12% organic revenue growth excluding U.S. mortgage impact in the first quarter and 9% - 11% for the full year.



CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results include Neustar within the Emerging Verticals of our U.S. Markets segment, and Sontiq within our Consumer Interactive segment, each since the date of acquisition. Our Healthcare business is now reflected as discontinued operations, net of tax, for all periods presented. For additional details, refer to “Recently Completed Transactions” and “2021 Quarterly and Full Year Financial Information Excluding the Impact of Discontinued Operations” below.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue:

Total revenue for the quarter, was $790 million, an increase of 21 percent (21 percent on a constant currency basis, 12 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.



Earnings:

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $1,017 million for the quarter, compared with $102 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $5.27, compared with $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Our fourth quarter 2021 net income attributable to TransUnion and diluted earnings per share were impacted by a $982 million gain on the disposal of our Healthcare business.

Adjusted Net Income was $157 million for the quarter, compared with $139 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the quarter was $0.81, compared with $0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $282 million for the quarter, an increase of 14 percent (14 percent on a constant currency basis, 11 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.8 percent, compared with 37.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.



“TransUnion delivered another strong quarter and full year as our strategy continues to deliver broad, innovation-led growth against a healthy market backdrop,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO. “Today, we are pleased to announce our intent to acquire Verisk Financial Services, including Argus, a provider of proprietary portfolio performance insights sourced from a consortium of financial institutions. Combined with the acquisitions of Neustar and Sontiq, we continue to strengthen our portfolio by adding to our capabilities in high-growth markets like credit risk, fraud mitigation, marketing and identity protection.”

“As part of this portfolio transformation, we also completed the sale of our Healthcare business in December 2021, and a portion of the proceeds were used to extinguish the debt associated with the purchase of Sontiq in December, as well as to prepay $400 million of debt in January 2022.”

“We expect another good year in 2022, as market conditions remain favorable and we benefit from our significant investments in Global Solutions, Operations and Technology as well as the transformative impact of our recent acquisitions.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Segment Results

U.S. Markets:

U.S. Markets revenue was $481 million, an increase of 25 percent (11 percent on an organic basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Services revenue was $268 million, an increase of 12 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Emerging Verticals revenue, which includes Neustar, Insurance and all other verticals, was $213 million, an increase of 44 percent (10 percent on an organic basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $166 million, an increase of 18 percent (12 percent on an organic basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

International:

International revenue was $185 million, an increase of 15 percent (15 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Canada revenue was $32 million, an increase of 8 percent (5 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Latin America revenue was $26 million, an increase of 13 percent (17 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

United Kingdom revenue was $58 million, an increase of 14 percent (12 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Africa revenue was $15 million, an increase of 15 percent (13 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

India revenue was $37 million, an increase of 33 percent (35 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asia Pacific revenue was $16 million, an increase of 5 percent (6 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $79 million, an increase of 21 percent (20 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Consumer Interactive:

Consumer Interactive revenue, which includes Sontiq, was $144 million, an increase of 14 percent (8 percent on an organic basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million, an increase of 14 percent (13 percent on an organic basis) compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Results

Revenue:

Total revenue for the year was $2,960 million, an increase of 17 percent (16 percent on a constant currency basis, 13 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with 2020.



Earnings:

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $1,387 million for the year, compared with $343 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $7.19, compared with $1.79 in 2020. Our full year 2021 net income attributable to TransUnion and diluted earnings per share were impacted by a $982 million gain on the disposal of our Healthcare business.

Adjusted Net Income was $665 million for the year, compared with $514 million in 2020. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $3.44, compared with $2.67 in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1,157 million for the year, an increase of 21 percent (20 percent on a constant currency basis, 20 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.1 percent, compared with 37.7 percent in 2020.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $1,842 million at December 31, 2021 and $493 million at December 31, 2020. On December 17, 2021, we completed the divestiture of our Healthcare business and received proceeds totaling $1,706 million, as discussed further in “Recently Announced Transactions” below. A portion of the proceeds from the sale were used to extinguish the debt associated with the purchase of Sontiq during the fourth quarter of 2021, and in January 2022, we prepaid an additional $400 million of debt. In addition, we had $300 million of undrawn capacity on our Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility at December 31, 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, cash provided by continuing operations was $759 million compared with $716 million in 2020. The increase in cash provided by operations was due primarily to an increase in operating performance and a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in working capital. Cash used in investing activities was $2,221 million compared with $251 million in 2020. The increase in cash used in investing activities was due primarily to the acquisitions of Neustar and Sontiq, investments in nonconsolidated affiliates, and an increase in capital expenditures, partially offset by the proceeds from the sale of our Healthcare business. Capital expenditures were $224 million compared with $206 million in 2020. Cash provided by financing activities was $2,762 million compared with a use of cash of $297 million in 2020. The increase in cash provided by financing activities was due primarily to debt proceeds received, which were used to fund the Neustar and Sontiq acquisitions, partially offset by the extinguishment of the debt associated with the purchase of Sontiq from a portion of the proceeds received from the sale of our Healthcare business and increased debt financing fees.

Recently Announced Transaction

Verisk Financial Services Acquisition

On February 22, 2022, we announced our agreement to acquire Verisk Financial Services, including Argus Information and Advisory Services, Inc., for $515 million in cash, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. We intend to fund the acquisition through cash on hand. We expect the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. For additional information on this acquisition, refer to our Press Release dated February 22, 2022, which is available on our Investor Relations website at https://newsroom.transunion.com/.

Recently Completed Transactions

Neustar Acquisition

On December 1, 2021, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Neustar. At the closing of the acquisition, the Company paid total consideration of $3.1 billion in cash, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. The results of operations of Neustar are included in the Emerging Verticals of our U.S. Markets segment and in our consolidated statements of income since the date of the acquisition. For additional information on our acquisition of Neustar, refer to our Press Release dated December 1, 2021, which is available on our website at https://newsroom.transunion.com/.

Sontiq Acquisition

On December 1, 2021, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Sontiq. At the closing of the acquisition, the Company paid total consideration of $638 million in cash, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. The results of operations of Sontiq are included in the Consumer Interactive segment and our consolidated statements of income since the date of the acquisition. For additional information on our acquisition of Sontiq, refer to our Press Release dated December 1, 2021 which is available on our website at https://newsroom.transunion.com/.

Healthcare Business Sale

On December 17, 2021, the Company completed its previously announced divestiture of its Healthcare business, for a total of $1.7 billion, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. The results of the Healthcare business are reflected as discontinued operations, net of tax, in our consolidated financial statements and historical periods have been recast to conform to current period presentation. The after-tax net proceeds were approximately $1.4 billion, pending the final net working capital adjustment. Discontinued operations, net of tax, for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 includes a gain on disposal of the Healthcare business of $982 million, net of tax. For additional information about the divestiture of our Healthcare business, refer to our Press Release dated December 17, 2021, which is available on our website at https://newsroom.transunion.com/.

2021 Quarterly and Full Year Financial Information Excluding the Impact of Discontinued Operations

The table below reflects our results of operations, excluding the results of the divested Healthcare business:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months

Ended (in millions, except per share data) March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 Revenue, as reported $ 698.9 $ 728.2 $ 743.4 $ 789.8 $ 2,960.2 Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 114.6 $ 116.8 $ 92.7 $ 31.3 $ 355.5 Net Income Margin(2) 16.4 % 16.0 % 12.5 % 4.0 % 12.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 277.5 $ 295.3 $ 301.7 $ 282.4 $ 1,156.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 39.7 % 40.6 % 40.6 % 35.8 % 39.1 % Diluted earnings per share from income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ 0.48 $ 0.16 $ 1.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 0.83 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 0.81 $ 3.44





(1) For a reconciliation of the above non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Schedule 6 of this Earnings Release. (2) Net Income Margin is calculated as income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion divided by total consolidated revenue.

First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook



Our guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change, many of which are outside of the control of the Company, including general macroeconomic conditions and the potential impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. There are numerous evolving factors that we may not be able to accurately predict. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Revenue, as reported $906 $914 $3,752 $3,810 Revenue growth1: As reported 30% 31% 27% 29% Constant currency1, 3 30% 31% 27% 29% Organic constant currency1, 4 6% 7% 5.5% 7.5% Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $82 $87 $345 $376 Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion growth (36)% (32)% (75)% (73)% Diluted Earnings per Share $0.42 $0.45 $1.78 $1.94 Diluted Earnings per Share growth (37)% (33)% (75)% (73)% Adjusted EBITDA, as reported5 $330 $337 $1,386 $1,424 Adjusted EBITDA growth, as reported2 19% 21% 20% 23% Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share5 $0.91 $0.94 $3.84 $4.00 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share growth 10% 13% 12% 16%





(1) Additional revenue growth assumptions: a. The impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates is expected to have an immaterial impact for Q1 2022 and approximately 0.5 point headwind for FY 2022. b. The impact of the recent Neustar and Sontiq acquisitions are expected to have approximately 24.0 points of benefit for Q1 2022 and approximately 22.0 points of benefit for FY 2022. The impact of the proposed acquisition of Verisk Financial Services is not included in the guidance above. c. The impact of mortgage is expected to be approximately 5.0 points of headwind for Q1 2022 and 3.5 points of headwind for FY 2022. These impacts are calculated by removing the U.S. mortgage revenue from both the current year and prior year periods. (2) Additional Adjusted EBITDA assumptions:

a. The impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates is expected to have an immaterial impact for Q1 2022 and FY 2022. (3) Constant currency growth rates assume foreign currency exchange rates are consistent between years. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

(4) Organic constant currency growth rates are constant currency growth excluding inorganic growth. Inorganic growth represents growth attributable to the first twelve months of activity for recent business acquisitions. (5) For a reconciliation of the above non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Schedule 7 of this Earnings Release.

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,842.4 $ 492.7 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10.7 and $17.1 558.0 392.8 Other current assets 231.6 156.1 Current assets of discontinued operations — 428.1 Total current assets $ 2,632.0 $ 1,469.7 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $625.4 and $532.3 247.7 219.7 Goodwill 5,525.7 3,226.6 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $1,908.9 and $1,659.1 3,770.6 2,173.1 Other assets 459.0 222.5 Total assets $ 12,635.0 $ 7,311.6 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 270.2 $ 188.4 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 114.6 55.5 Other current liabilities 972.2 405.2 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 20.7 Total current liabilities $ 1,357.0 $ 669.8 Long-term debt 6,251.3 3,398.7 Deferred taxes 787.6 396.8 Other liabilities 232.9 210.2 Total liabilities $ 8,628.8 $ 4,675.5 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1.0 billion shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 197.4 million and 195.7 million shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and 191.8 million and 190.5 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2.0 2.0 Additional paid-in capital 2,188.9 2,088.1 Treasury stock at cost; 5.6 million and 5.2 million shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (252.0 ) (215.2 ) Retained earnings 2,254.6 937.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (285.4 ) (272.1 ) Total TransUnion stockholders’ equity $ 3,908.1 $ 2,540.2 Noncontrolling interests 98.1 95.9 Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,006.2 $ 2,636.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,635.0 $ 7,311.6



TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 789.8 $ 653.3 $ 2,960.2 $ 2,530.6 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 287.0 236.4 991.6 853.9 Selling, general and administrative 285.4 198.4 943.9 829.7 Depreciation and amortization 103.4 89.8 377.0 346.8 Total operating expenses 675.8 524.6 2,312.5 2,030.4 Operating income 114.0 128.8 647.7 500.3 Non-operating income and (expense) Interest expense (35.5 ) (27.4 ) (112.6 ) (126.2 ) Interest income 1.0 1.4 3.4 5.6 Earnings from equity method investments 3.4 2.2 12.0 8.9 Other income and (expense), net (32.3 ) 6.6 (49.2 ) 0.9 Total non-operating income and (expense) (63.3 ) (17.3 ) (146.3 ) (110.8 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 50.7 111.5 501.4 389.5 Provision for income taxes (16.3 ) (19.0 ) (130.9 ) (83.7 ) Income from continuing operations 34.4 92.5 370.5 305.7 Discontinued operations, net of tax 986.1 12.1 1,031.7 49.8 Net income 1,020.5 104.5 1,402.2 355.6 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.1 ) (2.8 ) (15.0 ) (12.4 ) Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 1,017.4 $ 101.7 $ 1,387.1 $ 343.2 Income from continuing operations $ 34.4 $ 92.5 $ 370.5 $ 305.7 Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.1 ) (2.8 ) (15.0 ) (12.4 ) Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion 31.3 89.6 355.5 293.4 Discontinued operations, net of tax 986.1 12.1 1,031.7 49.8 Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 1,017.4 $ 101.7 $ 1,387.1 $ 343.2 Basic earnings per common share from: Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 0.16 $ 0.47 $ 1.86 $ 1.54 Discontinued operations, net of tax 5.15 0.06 5.39 0.26 Net Income attributable to TransUnion $ 5.31 $ 0.53 $ 7.25 $ 1.81 Diluted earnings per common share from: Income from continuing operations attributable to TransUnion $ 0.16 $ 0.47 $ 1.84 $ 1.53 Discontinued operations, net of tax 5.10 0.06 5.35 0.26 Net Income attributable to TransUnion $ 5.27 $ 0.53 $ 7.19 $ 1.79 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 191.7 190.3 191.4 189.9 Diluted 193.2 192.5 193.0 192.2

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.





TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,402.2 $ 355.6 Less: Discontinued operations, net of tax 1,031.7 49.8 Income from continuing operations 370.5 305.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 377.0 346.8 Loss on repayment of loans 17.9 0.4 Net gain on investments in affiliated companies and other investments (11.9 ) (7.5 ) Deferred taxes (17.2 ) (36.1 ) Stock-based compensation 69.2 44.3 Provision for losses on trade accounts receivable (2.6 ) 9.8 Other 1.4 5.8 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (36.2 ) (15.6 ) Other current and long-term assets (20.9 ) (3.5 ) Trade accounts payable 45.7 18.1 Other current and long-term liabilities (33.5 ) 48.1 Cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 759.4 $ 716.3 Cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 48.9 71.3 Cash provided by operating activities $ 808.3 $ 787.6 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (224.2 ) (205.6 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of other investments 36.3 90.6 Purchases of other investments (66.9 ) (73.5 ) Investments in consolidated affiliates, net of cash acquired (3,596.1 ) (57.9 ) Investments in nonconsolidated affiliates and purchase of convertible notes (75.4 ) (8.6 ) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations 1,706.8 1.6 Other (1.1 ) 2.4 Cash used in investing activities of continuing operations $ (2,220.6 ) $ (251.0 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations 7.7 (16.2 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (2,212.9 ) $ (267.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Term Loans 3,740.0 — Repayments of Term Loans (640.0 ) — Repayments of debt (140.8 ) (208.8 ) Debt financing fees (68.8 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock and exercise of stock options 21.9 22.9 Dividends to shareholders (69.8 ) (57.6 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (11.0 ) (10.9 ) Employee taxes paid on restricted stock units recorded as treasury stock (36.8 ) (36.1 ) Payment of contingent consideration (32.4 ) (6.4 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations $ 2,762.3 $ (296.9 ) Cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations — — Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 2,762.3 $ (296.9 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8.0 ) (4.4 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,349.7 $ 219.1 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 492.7 273.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,842.4 $ 492.7

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.





SCHEDULE 1

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates as Reported, CC, Inorganic, Organic and Organic CC

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 compared with the Three

Months Ended December 31, 2020 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 compared with the Twelve

Months Ended December 31, 2020 Reported CC

Growth(1) Inorganic(2) Organic

Growth(3) Organic CC

Growth(4) Reported CC

Growth(1) Inorganic(2) Organic

Growth(3) Organic CC

Growth(4) Revenue: Consolidated 20.9 % 20.8 % 8.9 % 11.9 % 11.8 % 17.0 % 15.9 % 3.0 % 14.0 % 12.9 % U.S. Markets 24.6 % 24.6 % 13.2 % 11.4 % 11.4 % 18.6 % 18.5 % 4.6 % 14.0 % 14.0 % Financial Services 12.4 % 12.4 % — % 12.4 % 12.4 % 14.8 % 14.8 % — % 14.8 % 14.8 % Emerging Verticals 44.3 % 44.3 % 34.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 24.7 % 24.7 % 12.0 % 12.7 % 12.6 % International 15.4 % 14.9 % — % 15.4 % 14.9 % 20.5 % 15.9 % — % 20.5 % 15.9 % Canada 8.5 % 4.8 % — % 8.5 % 4.8 % 17.6 % 9.9 % — % 17.6 % 9.9 % Latin America 13.3 % 16.7 % — % 13.3 % 16.7 % 19.3 % 20.7 % — % 19.3 % 20.7 % United Kingdom 14.1 % 12.3 % — % 14.1 % 12.3 % 18.2 % 10.4 % — % 18.2 % 10.4 % Africa 15.0 % 13.1 % — % 15.0 % 13.1 % 21.4 % 11.1 % — % 21.4 % 11.1 % India 33.0 % 35.1 % — % 33.0 % 35.1 % 33.1 % 33.0 % — % 33.1 % 33.0 % Asia Pacific 5.1 % 6.1 % — % 5.1 % 6.1 % 11.6 % 11.8 % — % 11.6 % 11.8 % Consumer Interactive 13.8 % 13.8 % 5.8 % 8.0 % 8.0 % 6.4 % 6.4 % 1.4 % 4.9 % 4.9 % Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated 14.1 % 13.9 % 3.2 % 10.9 % 10.7 % 21.3 % 20.1 % 0.3 % 21.1 % 19.8 % U.S. Markets 17.5 % 17.5 % 5.2 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 20.5 % 20.5 % 0.3 % 20.2 % 20.2 % International 20.6 % 19.7 % — % 20.6 % 19.7 % 36.5 % 31.2 % — % 36.5 % 31.2 % Consumer Interactive 14.5 % 14.5 % 1.2 % 13.3 % 13.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 0.3 % 6.0 % 6.0 %





(1) Constant Currency (“CC”) growth rates assume foreign currency exchange rates are consistent between years. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. (2) Inorganic growth rate represents growth attributable to the first twelve months of activity for recent business acquisitions. (3) Organic growth rate is the reported growth rate less the inorganic growth rate. (4) Organic CC growth rate is the CC growth rate less inorganic growth rate.



SCHEDULE 1

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates as Reported, CC, Inorganic, Organic and Organic CC

(Unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 compared

with the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Reported CC

Growth(1) Inorganic(2) Organic

Growth(3) Organic

CC Growth(4) Revenue: Consolidated 2.7 % 3.6 % 0.4 % 2.3 % 3.2 % U.S. Markets 6.6 % 6.6 % 0.7 % 5.9 % 5.9 % Financial Services 10.7 % 10.7 % — % 10.7 % 10.7 % Emerging Verticals 0.6 % 0.6 % 1.8 % (1.2 )% (1.2 )% International (6.5 )% (3.0 )% — % (6.5 )% (3.0 )% Canada 3.7 % 4.7 % — % 3.7 % 4.7 % Latin America (17.0 )% (5.6 )% — % (17.0 )% (5.6 )% United Kingdom (1.9 )% (2.6 )% — % (1.9 )% (2.6 )% Africa (20.0 )% (9.9 )% — % (20.0 )% (9.9 )% India (7.5 )% (3.0 )% — % (7.5 )% (3.0 )% Asia Pacific (5.0 )% (6.5 )% — % (5.0 )% (6.5 )% Consumer Interactive 3.1 % 3.1 % — % 3.1 % 3.1 % Adjusted Revenue: Consolidated 2.5 % 3.4 % 0.4 % 2.1 % 3.0 % U.S. Markets 6.6 % 6.6 % 0.7 % 5.9 % 5.9 % Financial Services 10.7 % 10.7 % — % 10.7 % 10.7 % Emerging Verticals 0.6 % 0.6 % 1.8 % (1.2 )% (1.2 )% International (7.4 )% (3.9 )% — % (7.4 )% (3.9 )% Canada 3.7 % 4.7 % — % 3.7 % 4.7 % Latin America (17.0 )% (5.6 )% — % (17.0 )% (5.6 )% United Kingdom (4.8 )% (5.4 )% — % (4.8 )% (5.4 )% Africa (20.0 )% (9.9 )% — % (20.0 )% (9.9 )% India (7.5 )% (3.0 )% — % (7.5 )% (3.0 )% Asia Pacific (5.0 )% (6.5 )% — % (5.0 )% (6.5 )% Consumer Interactive 3.1 % 3.1 % — % 3.1 % 3.1 % Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated (1.3 )% (0.4 )% (0.2 )% (1.1 )% (0.2 )% U.S. Markets 3.5 % 3.5 % (0.4 )% 3.9 % 3.9 % International (14.8 )% (11.5 )% — % (14.8 )% (11.5 )% Consumer Interactive (0.3 )% (0.3 )% — % (0.3 )% (0.3 )%





(1) Constant Currency (“CC”) growth rates assume foreign currency exchange rates are consistent between years. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. (2) Inorganic growth rate represents growth attributable to the first twelve months of activity for recent business acquisitions. (3) Organic growth rate is the reported growth rate less the inorganic growth rate. (4) Organic CC growth rate is the CC growth rate less inorganic growth rate.





SCHEDULE 2

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated and Segment Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)