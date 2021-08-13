U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,454.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.75
    +5.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.40
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.90
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.26 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.55
    -0.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3800
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2720
    -0.1500 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,453.00
    +1,037.52 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.99
    +13.41 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.54
    +27.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

TransUnion Appoints Todd Skinner President of TransUnion’s International Business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TransUnion
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

David Neenan announces retirement plan following nine years of significant international growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has promoted Todd Skinner to President, International, effective August 16. This appointment reflects a planned succession for David Neenan, President, International, who has announced his decision to retire in January 2022.

“Todd is an outstanding leader, and I’m confident in his ability to build upon our momentum as we pursue additional growth in international markets,” said Chris Cartwright, TransUnion President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’d like to thank David for his significant contributions to TransUnion’s growth and transformation in International markets over the past nine years. He’s created shareholder value and helped deliver innovative information solutions to the benefit of local consumers, businesses and economies.”

TransUnion provides information and insights that make trust possible between businesses and consumers in global commerce, serving 33 countries. Under the leadership of David Neenan, Adjusted Revenue for the International business grew from $270 million in 2015 to $629 million in 2019, with double digit organic constant currency growth in each successive year. During this time, TransUnion entered the UK and Colombia, and expanded significantly in Brazil, India and the Philippines, among other markets. Neenan also developed a deep bench of leadership talent in the International business. He will remain with TransUnion in an advisory role through January 2022.

Todd Skinner has nearly 30 years of experience delivering information solutions at leading global companies. He joined TransUnion in 2014 and currently serves as TransUnion’s Regional President of Canada, Latin American and Caribbean. Under his leadership as Regional President of Canada, revenue grew from $62 million in 2015 to $104 million in 2019, with double digit constant currency growth in each successive year. He expanded his role to cover Latin America and Caribbean in 2018. Prior to joining TransUnion, Skinner held leadership roles at First Canadian Title and HSBC. He earned an MBA from Schulich – Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s of commerce from St. Mary’s University. He represents TransUnion on the Board of Directors for Buro De Credito (Mexico’s credit reporting bureau) and serves on the Board of Directors for Cliffside Capital.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact

Dave Blumberg

TransUnion

E-mail

dblumberg@transunion.com

Telephone

312-972-6646


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Bitcoin Back Above $46K on Low Daily Volume as Altcoins Outperform

    Yet seasoned investors, according to some, are increasingly active with data hinting at a strong uptake in altcoins, beginning Aug. 9.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • Nikola Founder’s Post-Indictment Share Sales Reach $153 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder sold more than $76 million of shares in another round of disposals after he was charged with securities fraud, bringing his total divestment to more than $153 million.Former executive chairman Trevor Milton offloaded more than 7.5 million shares, the second such series of transactions since he pleaded not guilty late last month to misleading investors about Nikola. He and his spouse still own some 64.6 million shares, according to a securities filing.Milton

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Are New Buys, Lead Market Rally; Disney Makes Bullish Earnings Move Late As 5 IPOs Report

    Apple and Tesla flashed buy signals, leading a slim market rally. Disney signaled early entries on strong earnings. Several IPOs reported too.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.