TransUnion Enters New Long-term Agreement with FICO to Distribute FICO® Score in Canada

TransUnion
·3 min read

TransUnion provides credit reporting, fraud analytics and other services to Canada’s largest financial institutions and lenders

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion Canada announced today that it has entered a new multi-year agreement with FICO to distribute FICO® Scores to lenders, adjacencies, and consumers.

The new agreement will supplement TransUnion’s critical work with financial institutions, lenders, and consumers in the Canadian credit market, and will continue to make the FICO® Scores available to the Canadian market for years to come.

“TransUnion’s comprehensive data coverage and robust product suite will continue to support Canadian consumer broad access to credit and financial empowerments,” said Todd Skinner, President, TransUnion Canada. “Through this long-term contract with FICO, we look forward to continuing to service the Canadian credit ecosystem and empowering consumers to achieve their financial potential."

“The extension of our distribution relationship ensures that the Canadian market will continue to have access to the benefits of the FICO® Scores, one of the most predictive and trusted credit scoring tools for risk management,” said Kevin Deveau, vice president and managing director, FICO Canada. “The FICO Score has been core to the lending process in Canada for nearly three decades.”

This new agreement drives value for organizations that use TransUnion’s comprehensive suite of credit solutions which enable customers to make informed business decisions.

TransUnion has empowered hundreds of millions of people in 30 countries with valuable credit insights and services. FICO® Scores have been deployed by FICO and its partners in more than 30 countries on five continents.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.® TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people in more than 30 countries. Our customers in Canada comprise some of the nation’s largest banks and card issuers, and TransUnion is a major credit reporting, fraud, and analytics solutions provider across the finance, retail, telecommunications, utilities, government and insurance sectors.

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and in other countries.

Contact Fiona Bang

E-mail Fiona.Bang@ketchum.com

Telephone 647-680-2885


