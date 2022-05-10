TransUnion Executive Shawn Ellis Named Chicago CIO of the Year® Finalist

TransUnion

CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology leadership, innovation and excellence since 1998

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawn Ellis, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) International CIO, has been named a Global Enterprise Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards Finalist. The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States honoring chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.



The ORBIE® Awards Global Enterprise category honors chief information officers (CIOs) who are driving innovation and transforming leading organizations with over $1 billion in annual revenue and with multi-national operations. Ellis leads TransUnion’s international technology team of over 1,000 technologists serving customers across the globe.

“Shawn has markedly improved our technology competency across the world since he began leading our international business’ technology efforts nearly three years ago. He has evolved our security posture, led the restructuring and upgrade of our technology teams globally, as well as the launch of multiple new products and rewrites of core platforms in many important markets,” said Abhi Dhar, Chief Information and Technology Officer, TransUnion. “And importantly, he was accountable for the implementation of our first credit bureau in the cloud partnering with a broad enterprise team. Shawn richly deserves this nomination.”

Ellis has also made a significant contribution to TransUnion’s shift to a “product engineering” mindset which provides a holistic view of development and puts security, performance, reliability and talent at the core of technology initiatives. This allows for the delivery of highly performant and available applications, upskilling associates on the latest engineering and security practices, while delivering innovative solutions to customers, so they can provide the best, most relevant products in their markets.

“For over 20 years, the CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for leadership, innovation and excellence in this rapidly growing, CIO-led national professional association,” said Christa Oglivy, Executive Director of ChicagoCIO. “The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers - CIOs who understand how difficult this job is and why great leadership matters. Shawn is being recognized for his role in spearheading TransUnion’s international growth across multiple markets while transforming operations and products, and helping empower his technical associates.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

