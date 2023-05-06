TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock falls 6.0% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 23%. That's well below the market decline of 0.3%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 18% in three years.

Since TransUnion has shed US$796m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately TransUnion reported an EPS drop of 12% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 23% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of TransUnion's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

TransUnion shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 0.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.0% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that TransUnion is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

