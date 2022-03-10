U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,235.00
    -40.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,955.00
    -310.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,548.75
    -186.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.90
    -26.40 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.38
    +4.68 (+4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.50
    +24.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    -1.56 (-4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8650
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,233.57
    -2,703.59 (-6.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.48
    -47.87 (-5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.93
    -90.79 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
COMING UP:

February CPI preview: Consumer prices likely set fresh 40-year high

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

TransUnion to Present at the 2022 BofA Securities Information Services Conference

TransUnion
·1 min read
In this article:
TransUnion
TransUnion

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, Executive Vice President, CFO, will present at the BofA Securities Information Services Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. CT (9:45 a.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail

investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone

312-985-2860



