U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,923.25
    +26.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,383.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,970.50
    +221.25 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.20
    +14.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.16
    +0.72 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    -1.77 (-7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3952
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5340
    +0.1390 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,053.56
    +1,255.40 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.03
    +41.92 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,711.09
    -14.51 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

TransUnion to Present at BofA Securities Information Services Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TransUnion
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, will present at the BofA Securities Information Services Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m. CST (1:05 p.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail

investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone

312-985-2860





Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: BP bets on energy trading to fund strategy shift after bumper year

    BP's trading arm made nearly $4 billion in 2020, according to a copy of an internal BP presentation seen by Reuters, almost equalling the record trading profit in 2019 despite the collapse in oil demand caused by the pandemic. BP, which does not publicly disclose the revenue from its trading arm, would not confirm the content of the presentation seen by Reuters and declined to comment for this article. BP and Shell are banking on cash flow from trading to support them through their transition and to generate profit as they focus on renewable and power markets and become less dependent on fossil fuels.

  • China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, joining more expensive oil, computer chip shortages and soaring shipping costs as tailwinds for global inflation pressures.The Chinese producer price index rose 1.7% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, stronger than economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% increase and up from 0.3% in January. Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier, slightly better than a projected 0.3% decline.As manufacturer to the world, resurgent producer prices in China raise the prospect it will start exporting inflation globally as factories hike prices for goods sold abroad. Bond markets have already been roiled by expectations that faster global growth and massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will push up inflation.Chinese producer prices have been a major contributor to global inflation in recent decades as supply chains became more integrated. Falling prices were a key disinflation driver in 2012-2016, and made it difficult for central banks elsewhere to meet their goals of sustained inflation.This time around, inflation risks are moving in the other direction. Oil has surged close to $70 a barrel, while prices of copper and agricultural goods have rallied. Shipping rates have soared and a global shortage of computer chips could push up prices.“Metal prices were on the rise due to global fiscal stimulus money to be spent on infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong. “If crude oil price keeps increasing it would push up other prices, like transportation, and therefore production cost, then it could generate inflation.”The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.9% at 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai, after dropping more than 5% over the past two days. The yuan, which has gained about 0.2% in value this year against the dollar, was 0.1% weaker.Commodity BoomRising commodity prices were the main boost to China’s producer inflation last month. The biggest gains were in mining, which climbed 6.8% in February from a year ago, while raw material prices rose 2.9% after several months of declines.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Producer price inflation looks set to pick up further on a low base, assuming commodity prices remain buoyant. This would support increases in profits for industrial enterprises -- a positive for the economy.-- David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.However, the government’s conservative economic growth goal of more than 6% for this year, and its gradual withdrawal of stimulus mean China could play a lesser role in driving demand for commodities this year than in the years following the global financial crisis.“China may play a less dominant role in exporting global inflation, given that the government’s on the course to tighten fiscal stimulus and property measures,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “The recent commodity price upswing to a very large extent is responding to the recovery in major advanced economies on the back of vaccination and Covid-19 containment.”Consumer PricesConsumer deflation in China eased last month, with prices still largely dragged down by cheaper pork, a key element in the country’s CPI basket. Pork prices declined 14.9% in February from a year ago, reflecting the recovery in hog supplies after outbreaks of African swine fever in recent years.That trend could reverse with the re-emergence of the disease in parts of the country. However, the statistics bureau reduced pork’s weighting in the CPI basket last month, and with consumer spending still a weak point in an otherwise strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, consumer inflation will likely remain below Beijing’s target of a 3% increase this year.Excluding the volatile energy and food costs, consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier.“The weak CPI shows that there’s no obvious inflation pressure, unlike in the U.S., where CPI expectations have been revised up,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.Subdued inflation reduces pressure on the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to tighten monetary policy, said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. However, the PBOC has warned about financial risks, such as asset bubbles, suggesting a policy of gradual tightening.“We think the PBOC may continue to normalize monetary policy to neutral as credit growth slows gradually in coming months,” she added.(Updates throughout, adding comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surge in Mortgage Rates Threatens to Slow U.S. Housing Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic housing rally is getting its first big test.Mortgage rates rose in each of the past three weeks, driven by a bet that inflation will accelerate as the U.S. economy roars back this year. While borrowing costs are still near historic lows, the quick jump has already begun eroding the purchasing power that enabled buyers to push up home prices across the country in recent months.The bidding frenzy has been one of the big surprises of the pandemic. When lockdowns lifted, buyers -- armed with low mortgage rates -- emerged with a newfound urgency to acquire properties with enough room for home offices and Zoom school.Intensifying the competition for a tight supply of listings was a dramatic shift as millennials, who’d spent years renting in urban centers, came into prime home-buying age. The question now is whether the market can stay hot as rates creep up.“The reasons why people are trying to buy homes right now go beyond mortgage rates,” said Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com. “I don’t think demand is going to go away, but it’s going to create yet another hurdle as people navigate how to get into the market -- particularly for younger, first-time buyers.”Last week, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed above 3% for the first time since July, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from the record low of 2.65%, reached in early January.Even small changes in interest rates can have a big impact for buyers. In a report this week, Redfin Corp. calculated that an increase in mortgage rates to 3.25% from 2.75% would mean that a borrower on a $2,500-a-month housing budget would lose $23,250 in purchasing power.At the higher rate, about 68% of homes would be affordable for the buyer across the U.S., according to Redfin’s analysis, which looked at homes for sale between Jan. 26 and Feb. 25. That compares with about 70% at the lower mortgage rate.Even bigger impacts would hit buyers in Denver and Sacramento, California, where the share of homes affordable on that budget would decline by 3.7 percentage points.For now, though, rising borrowing costs don’t appear to be driving a wholesale exodus from the market. Purchase activity has cooled some in recent weeks but is still on par with levels seen a year ago, before the pandemic, Freddie Mac said last week.In the Denver area, Carlos Gomez and his girlfriend, Angela Davies, were initially surprised to learn they could afford a $450,000 house and still stay within their monthly budget, thanks to rock-bottom borrowing costs.Now that rates are rising, they may be forced to look at a lower price point, where there are even fewer available properties, Gomez said.“It’s going to knock us out of the game,” said Gomez, adding they had already lost out on two houses to all-cash buyers.For Tammy White, a teacher in Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be worse. She cleaned up her credit over the past year so she could qualify for a mortgage and buy a home. Now, she’s concerned that higher loan costs will lock her out of the market because she’s unwilling to take on an obligation that will prevent her from affording activities for her daughter.“If it goes above what I can comfortably afford and take care of a very busy 5-year-old, I’m going to have to pull out,” White said. “I’m not going to overbid on these homes, where I come upside-down on a loan. I’m trying to be smart about it.”Even with some buyers more restrained on what they can pay, home prices are still likely to rise at a brisk pace, because of the underlying demand and tight supply, said Matt Speakman, an economist at Zillow. Still, buyers are going to have to get used to paying more for mortgages going forward.“It sure looks like the days of all-time low rates are behind us,” Speakman said. “Broadly, pressure on rates will continue to be upward as the economy continues to improve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gaming company Roblox surges 54% in debut on NYSE

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp closed up 54.4% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at $45.2 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. The company's stock opened at $64.5 and ended trading at $69.47, up from the reference price of $45 per share set on Tuesday and based on where its stock had been trading in less liquid private markets.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • BlackRock Says Gold ‘Failing’ as Equity Hedge, Faces Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global money manager BlackRock Inc. just delivered a double-barreled warning on the merits of holding traditional haven gold right now.Bullion is proving to be a less effective hedge against moves in other assets, such as stocks, as well as inflation, according to Russ Koesterich, portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund. Moreover, gold faces headwinds should the recovery pick up pace, he warned in a blog post.Gold is “failing as an equity hedge,” Koesterich said, noting its positive relationship with risky assets was even stronger when compared with tech stocks. He added: “Gold’s ability to hedge against inflation has been somewhat exaggerated. While it is a reasonable store of value over the very long-term -- think centuries -- it is less reliable across most investment horizons.”Bullion has lost ground in 2021 as the recovery from the pandemic gains more traction and Treasury yields surge, although the haven has made a partial comeback this week. The typical case for holding the metal in a multi-asset portfolio is that it can help to balance out shifts in other holdings, especially equities. But BlackRock says that right now gold isn’t working well as a hedge against either stock moves or inflation risks, although it was against the dollar.“Absent a strong view on a declining dollar, I would own less gold,” Koesterich wrote in the March 10 entry, noting that the precious metal was still demonstrating a strong inverse relationship with the U.S. currency. “And for those investors still looking for a hedge, one word: cash.”Spot gold traded at $1,735.16 an ounce at 9:35 a.m. in London, down more than 8% this year, while a gauge of the U.S. currency has risen about 1.8%. Among equity benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index has gained almost 4% in 2021.“While gold’s recent correlation with stocks and inflation has been positive to effectively zero, it is still demonstrating a strong, negative relationship with the dollar,” said Koesterich. “For this reason, gold should probably still be thought of as a dollar hedge.”As leading economies seek to strengthen the recovery from the pandemic, Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote. That sends the measure to the U.S. president for his signature.‘Prove a Headwind’“More stimulus and improving vaccine distribution suggest the possibility of an economic surge,” he wrote. “Should this happen, real rates are likely to continue to rise from still historically depressed levels. As has been the case the past month, this will likely prove a headwind for gold.”Bullion’s decline this year has been accompanied by a steady drawdown in holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds, while banks have chopped price targets after the asset hit a record in 2020. Global ETF volumes have sunk to the lowest since June, losing about 150 tons so far in 2021.Banks paring forecasts include UBS Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., with the latter noting that the main reason behind gold’s underperformance is a strong rotation into risky assets on the back of a repricing of global growth. In January, ABN Amro Bank NV warned that gold had peaked and would drop.(Updates price in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Shares Of General Electric Are Down By 6% Today?

    The stock gained strong downside momentum on Investor Day.