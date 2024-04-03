Steven Chaouki, President, US Markets & Commercial Insights at TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), sold 1,775 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $81.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $144,307.5.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company provides a broad range of data and analytics products to businesses and consumers which help them to make informed decisions. TransUnion leverages its vast database of consumer information to provide insights that help organizations optimize their operations and consumers to better manage their personal finances and risk exposure.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,697 shares of TransUnion and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Steven Chaouki is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 18 insider sells at TransUnion.

On the day of the sale, TransUnion shares were trading at $81.3, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.114 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.88, with a GuruFocus Value of $92.42, indicating that TransUnion is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

TransUnion President, US Markets & Commercial Insights Steven Chaouki Sells 1,775 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at TransUnion.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of TransUnion's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

