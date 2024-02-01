TransUnion (TRU) Declined as its Quarterly Results Missed Expectations

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After underwhelming results in Q3, mid-cap stocks made impressive gains in Q4. Mid-cap stocks had a positive year, with every sector performing well. The Russell Midcap Growth Index (up 25.86%) outperformed the Russell Midcap Value Index (up 12.66%) by a significant margin. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) global consumer credit reporting agency. On January 31, 2024, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock closed at $69.19 per share. One-month return of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was 8.94%, and its shares lost 8.25% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has a market capitalization of $13.402 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is a global provider of information services and solutions. The company’s share price dropped dramatically after its quarterly report fell considerably short of investor expectations. Investors are concerned by deteriorating trends across the company’s end markets that accelerated into the end of the quarter and are expected to persist through the end of the year. These developments, coupled with recent execution issues, led us to sell the stock."

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) at the end of third quarter which was 27 in the previous quarter.

