Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.30

Transurban Group's (ASX:TCL) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.30 per share on 13th of February. This will take the annual payment to 4.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Transurban Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is forecast to rise very quickly over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 287%.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.31, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.63. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.3% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Transurban Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 38% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Transurban Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Transurban Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

