U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.25
    +20.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,601.00
    +135.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,327.75
    +103.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.20
    +16.10 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    28.25
    +0.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0250 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.45
    +1.40 (+6.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4082
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0200
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,524.94
    -6,606.83 (-11.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.59
    -0.76 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,612.24
    -11.78 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Trase: The Indonesia's pulp sector has achieved an 85% reduction of deforestation since 2011, but remains dependent on carbon-intensive peatland plantations

·7 min read

New Trase data shows Indonesia's substantial success in reducing deforestation rates in the pulp sector is undermined by the impact of developing pulpwood plantations on peatlands - associated with greenhouse gas emissions, fire risk and haze. The data shines a light on the complexity of addressing environmental risks; detailing 170,000 hectares deforested in pulpwood concessions between 2015-2019, despite the zero-deforestation commitments established by leading producers in 2013-2015.

OXFORD, England, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent decades, Indonesian wood pulp production has been associated with extensive social and environmental problems. Much of this has been driven by the clearing of over two million hectares of forest for wood fibre plantations to supply the country's pulp mills. Many of these plantations are located on drained peatlands.

Pulp related deforestation in Indonesia reached its peak in 2011, when 150,000 hectares (ha) were cleared. But following the adoption of zero-deforestation commitments (ZDCs) by leading producers, the sector achieved an 85% reduction in deforestation through 2019. This success has generated much optimism, showing the potential for what can be achieved with concerted efforts to drive down deforestation rates.

The story behind this significant progress is one of the findings of Trase's new Indonesia wood pulp supply chain map, available at trase.earth. Trase is a groundbreaking data-driven initiative, which provides data at scale, free-of-charge, mapping supply chains for key commodities from entire countries and regions.

The map of Indonesian pulp exports is the only commodity assessed by Trase to date in which 100% of exports are covered by ZDCs. The dataset was developed by the Trase team in collaboration with Indonesian non-governmental organisation Auriga, U.S.-based nonprofit Woods & Wayside International, and the Conservation Economics Lab at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Toby Gardner, Director of Trase, said: "We can now track pulp exports back to the specific plantations that contributed most of the pulpwood. This gives us the unique ability to link deforestation and peat fires to specific exports of pulp, and its final destination. This unprecedented level of transparency provides a tool for improved management of Indonesia's pulp sector in the future, including by identifying the supply chains most connected to remaining deforestation hotspots."

Robert Heilmayr, Assistant Professor, University of California, Santa Barbara added: "Trase's new dataset highlights tensions in the pulp industry's environmental record. Although the sector has made significant progress towards reducing deforestation, pulp exports maintain a large environmental footprint due to past clearing and continued production on drained peatlands."

Today's Indonesian pulp exports include a great deal of wood fibre grown on plantations established during the most recent boom of pulp-driven deforestation in 2004-2012.

Economic and environmental powerbrokers

Indonesia's wood pulp industry plays a significant role in the country's economy. In 2018, producers exported over US$7 billion in goods and provided thousands of jobs. China is by far the most significant importer of Indonesian pulp, much of which is then re-exported, and the trend is for increasing levels of trade.

Indonesia's six active pulp mills are controlled by just three corporate groups – Sinar Mas and its primary subsidiary Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), Royal Golden Eagle and its primary subsidiary Asia Pacific Resources International Ltd (APRIL), and Marubeni. The first two groups accounted for 95% of Indonesia's pulp exports in 2015-2019.

The growing significance of Indonesia's pulp trade, and the subsequent influence of these two companies on both the economy and the environment, makes the need for transparent data like that on Trase.earth more necessary than ever.

Fire in pulpwood plantations and concerns over peatland impacts

The development of pulpwood plantations on drained peatlands was a major cause of Indonesia's catastrophic fires during 2015 and 2019. In 2019, nearly 100,000 hectares burned inside the wood fibre concessions that supply Indonesia's pulp mills; in the 2015 fire and haze crisis 342,000 hectares of pulpwood were alight. The Trase platform provides innovative tools for analyzing the impacts of fires within specific pulpwood plantation concessions.

Globally peatlands are the largest natural terrestrial carbon store. The Indonesian peat swamp forest fires in 2015 emitted nearly 16 million tonnes of CO2 a day, reportedly more than the daily emissions from the entire US economy.[1] Damage to peatlands also results in biodiversity loss, and further damage to vital ecosystem services like regulating water flows.

Although Sinar Mas and Royal Golden Eagle Groups have made corporate commitments to manage peatlands in a responsible manner and to have no new development on peatlands in their supply chains, Trase data shows that both companies continue to source from plantations established on drained peat. To date, neither company has committed to phase-out their existing plantations on peatlands.

Timer Manurung, Executive Director of Auriga highlighted: "Indonesia's pulp sector must balance continued growth against its commitments to end deforestation, reduce its dependence upon peatlands, and resolve conflicts with local communities. As the Indonesian government continues to allocate new plantation concessions in Kalimantan and Papua, the pulp sector needs to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, including by strengthening the credibility of protections for High Conservation Value and High Carbon Stock Forests, and phasing out plantations on peatlands. Transparent data on supply chains are vital to ensure the continued improvement of this sector."

Christopher Barr, Executive Director of Woods & Wayside International, added: "Indonesian producers have built some of the world's largest pulp mills, and these multi-billion dollar facilities place enormous pressures on the landscapes in which they are situated. Producers' heavy reliance on peatlands for wood supply is a key driver of catastrophic fire risk, especially as climate change is creating longer and more frequent droughts. As the industry has expanded, this reliance on peatlands has locked in the sector's sizeable carbon footprint for the long term."

Urgent protection of peatlands is crucial if Indonesia is to meet its obligations under the 2015 UN Paris Climate Agreement. The unprecedented level of detailed data transparency now available on the Trase platform provides a new tool to tackle this challenge.

Notes:

TRASE is a partnership between the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and Global Canopy. The initiative uses publicly available data to map the links between consumer countries via trading companies to the places of production in unprecedented detail. Trase provides data at scale, free-of-charge, comprehensively mapping supply chains for key commodities from entire countries and regions. By 2021, Trase aims to map the trade of over 70% of total production in major forest risk commodities, catalysing a transformation in supply chain sustainability.

AURIGA or Auriga Nusantara Foundation is a non-governmental organization engaged in efforts to preserve natural resources and the environment to improve the quality of human life. To achieve our goals, we continue to conduct investigative research, encourage policy changes to better manage natural resources and the environment, and advocate through legal connections.

WOODS & WAYSIDE INTERNATIONAL is a non-profit organization that conducts scientific research, policy analysis, education, and strategic communications to support more accountable decision-making processes related to forests, especially in Indonesia, Brazil, and the United States.

CONSERVATION ECONOMICS LAB is part of the Environmental Studies Program at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The Conservation Economics Lab explores the way communities around the world use and conserve natural resources, combining econometric methods of causal inference with the data revolution made possible through advances in Earth observation.

For further insights on the Indonesian pulp sector, you can access:

Supply chain map

Methods and data sources

[1] https://www.iucn.org/resources/issues-briefs/peatlands-and-climate-change

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trase-the-indonesias-pulp-sector-has-achieved-an-85-reduction-of-deforestation-since-2011-but-remains-dependent-on-carbon-intensive-peatland-plantations-301231059.html

SOURCE Trase

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Broker IG pulls some of its riskier products after GameStop frenzy

    In response to a story by the Financial Times, IG said it would be withdrawing less than 8% of the 12,000 leveraged equities products it offers. Leveraged products allow traders to increase their exposure to the market with a relatively small capital investment. Big bets by individual investors, particularly in the shares of U.S. retailer GameStop, have triggered massive price swings in some stocks around the world, leading some people to make hefty profits but leaving others facing large losses.

  • ECB ‘Closely Monitoring’ Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending -- also fueled by fiscal stimulus -- that could boost inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past.“Sovereign yields are particularly important,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday.“Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms,” she said. “Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-years dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong.“If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” he said. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called “reflation trades” by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it’s a sign of optimism in the recovery.ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the head of the Bank of France, said on Monday evening that there is no risk of excessive inflation in the euro zone but the central bank must stick to its pledge.“We are watching long rates closely as it is an important element of favorable financial conditions,” he told BFM Business TV. “Financing conditions remain very favorable -- France is financing itself for 10 years at -0.1% tonight -- but we will ensure they remain favorable.”Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy.“Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential,” she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.(Updates with comment from Villeroy from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Is Inflation-Proofing Its Debt-Market Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- From money managers at BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, to analysts at Goldman Sachs, to the credit shops run by Blackstone and KKR, a new economic reality is prompting Wall Street’s most powerful forces to adjust their investment strategies.The rise in inflation set to accompany the post-pandemic economic boom is threatening to reverse the four-decade decline in U.S. interest rates, sparking a rush to protect the value of trillions of dollars of debt-market investments.The first signs of this shift have already emerged: These firms and others are moving money into loans and notes that offer floating interest rates. Unlike the fixed payments on most conventional bonds, those on floating-rate debt go up as benchmark rates do, helping preserve their value.“We’ve had a long 35 to 40 years of rate decline that has been a big support behind fixed-income investing, a big support behind equity multiples expanding, and so for those of us that live and breathe investing, it’s been a wind at our back for a long time,” said Dwight Scott, global head of credit at Blackstone, which manages $145 billion of corporate debt. “I don’t think we have the wind at our back anymore, but we don’t have the wind in our face yet. This is what the conversation on inflation is really about.”To be clear, no one is predicting the type of rampant inflation the likes of which roiled the U.S. economy almost five decades ago. Yet a subtle shifting of the tide is already underway, many say.Not since 2013, in the months before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered the so-called taper tantrum by suggesting the central bank could begin to slow the pace of monetary stimulus, have global bonds been under so much pressure to start the year.Fueled by growing concern that price pressures are poised to reemerge amid an economic boom powered by vaccines, pent-up consumer demand and another round of government stimulus, 10-year Treasury yields have soared more than 0.4 percentage point.Amid the upheaval, perhaps no market is attracting more attention than leveraged loans. Weekly flows into funds that buy that debt have already exceeded $1 billion three times this year -- triggering fresh talk of froth -- after having not topped that threshold since 2017.The asset class’s relatively high yields make it an appealing investment for firms seeking to juice returns as the gap between Treasury rates and corporate debt narrows. At the same time, continued monetary and fiscal support from policy makers is expected to boost company earnings, helping them trim debt multiples that ballooned amid the pandemic.Yet what makes leveraged loans especially attractive to many is their floating payment stream. As the long end of the Treasury curve continues its dramatic ascent, their lack of duration -- or price sensitivity to moves in underlying rates -- provides investors significant protection, even in an environment where the Fed keeps its policy rate near zero and the front-end anchored for years to come.“You don’t buy leveraged loans today because you expect the floating rate component to go up,” said Lotfi Karoui, chief credit strategist at Goldman Sachs. “That is not the thesis. The floating rate component is going to stay flat for the foreseeable future. You buy it because the reflation theme is something that hurts more the high-yield bond market relative to the loan market.”That’s not to say that junk bonds aren’t luring their fair share of cash too.The asset class can often be a safe harbor from the threat of rising rates given that an improving macroeconomic backdrop tends to lower credit risk, allowing spreads to tighten.New issuance is off to a record pace to start the year, and the relentless hunt for risky assets pushed yields on the debt below 4% for the first time ever earlier this month.Given robust growth prospects, Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said he’s comfortable going further down in credit quality into B and CCC rated bonds to generate returns. The firm has also been adding leveraged loan exposure “when it makes sense,” he said, noting that some clients can’t hold the debt in their portfolios.Still, some say that record-low yields, even in the riskiest segments of the speculative-grade bond market, combined with the fact that average maturities have increased markedly over the past year, have amped up the potential risk and lessened the asset class’s appeal as a shelter relative to loans.“We’ve increased our allocation to bank loans, in part by selling high yield,” Sebastien Page, head of global multi-asset at T. Rowe Price, said via email. “Put it this way: if we can get a similar yield on high yield and loans, on a risk adjusted basis the asset class that should behave best in rising rates -- loans -- looks more attractive.”Floater FeverNot every asset manager can simply dial up their credit risk, of course.For many, one alternative is the floating-rate note market, a usually sleepy corner of high-grade credit with a fairly narrow buyer base.In recent weeks, demand has surged as investors look to avoid negative total returns in fixed-rate debt. It’s fueling a spurt of new issuance, including the first ever non-financial deal tied to the Secured Overnight Financing rate, the benchmark intended to replace Libor as the reference rate for hundreds of billions of dollars of floating-rate debt.“The big risk in the market really is inflation, whether it is transitory or whether it is something more deep rooted,” said Arvind Narayanan, head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard. “There’s just a tremendous amount of stimulus in the marketplace, both monetary and fiscal, that favor economic growth.”Others are turning to more esoteric asset classes, including collateralized loan obligations and private credit, as they seek higher yields and more floating-rate exposure.Blackstone has ramped up investing in leveraged loans and direct lending over the last several years, and has accelerated the shift in the last month, according to Scott. It has also become one of the largest CLO managers in the world.Western Asset Management has been increasing allocations to leveraged loans and CLOs, and continues to believe that the asset classes are an attractive opportunity, according to portfolio manager Ryan Kohan.Ultimately, any hiccup in the recovery could quickly dent expectations for inflation and cause rates to retrench.Bond bulls also argue that the chances of price pressures that weren’t present prior to the pandemic suddenly emerging in its aftermath are slim, at best, given the continuing structural shifts in the economy.“Inflation will be more transitory than sustained,” said Dominic Nolan, a senior managing director at Pacific Asset Management. “We have to see how steep the curve gets and if the perceived inflationary pressures actually materialize into inflation.”Yet many say the Fed’s seeming tolerance for an overshoot on the inflation front in the months and years ahead makes this time different.“Rising rates could very well be a prelude to inflation as we take into account the current macroeconomic environment,” John Reed, head of global trading at KKR, which manages about $79 billion of credit assets, said via email. “A modest rise in rates off current levels seems likely for the remainder of 2021, but the Fed has been transparent in willing the market to invest behind yield, growth and recovery.”(Updates with comment from Western Asset Management in 24th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge

    Gold rose more than 1% and copper prices shot above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 on the prospect for inflation and growth, while the dollar slumped to multi-year lows against the British pound and the Australian dollar. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. Investors, who have been buying economically sensitive cyclical stocks and selling growth stocks, are preparing for a potential spike in inflation with the U.S. Congress poised to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related economic stimulus bill.

  • 'They wanted to jail a banker - I was that banker'

    Tom Hayes, jailed for rigging interest rates, tells the BBC fresh evidence will show his conviction was unsafe.

  • Rupee Bounces From Worst Asia Currency on Flood of Stock Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee is turning a corner, as massive inflows into the nation’s stock markets help the currency break past the central bank’s intervention barrier.Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs it could keep rallying.A recovering economy and an expansive budget are luring global funds to India’s equities, with investors buying almost $4 billion of stocks this month, the most in Asia’s emerging markets after China. That’s posing a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has been intervening in currency markets to keep the rupee competitive.The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. That’s likely to clear the path for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency hitting that level by the fourth quarter.Moreover, bullish momentum for the rupee could pick up if the exchange rate breaks past the 100-week moving average barrier that’s held since April 2018.Impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect the data to show that India exited a recession with a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in the fourth quarter.The RBI’s accumulation of dollars in 2020 had held back the rupee, as it built up a record foreign reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank purchased $126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows.The tussle between the central bank and bullish traders though is set to continue, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI won’t relent on building up its foreign-exchange reserves.“While we may see INR strengthening further in the near-term on supportive inflows, we are cautious on the medium-term outlook,” said Divya Devesh head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Rising crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit will likely emerge as important headwinds as the year progresses,” he said.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, Feb. 22: South Korea 20-days exports/imports, Japan PPI services, Thailand customs tradeTuesday, Feb. 23: South Korea consumer confidence, Singapore CPIWednesday, Feb. 24: RBNZ policy decision and news conference, Australia 4Q construction work done and wage price index, South Korea business surveys, Malaysia CPIThursday, Feb. 25: Australia 4Q private capex, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, Thailand BoP current account balanceFriday, Feb. 26: India 4Q GDP, New Zealand trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan industrial production and retail sales, Singapore industrial production, Malaysia trade balanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Briefly Drops Below $48K as Analysts Say Rally Overdone, Yellen Comments

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • This Day In Market History: Warren Buffett Enters The Insurance Business

    Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day 51 years ago, famed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett invested $8.4 million in National Indemnity Company and National Fire and Marine Insurance Company. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 was trading at 87.34 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 844.10. What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1967, the Beatles released “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as the first African American Supreme Court justice. The average American earned $7,300 per year. Buffett Enters The Insurance Business: Warren Buffett has made billions investing in a wide range of companies, but Berkshire is, at its core, an insurance company. Buffett became interested in the insurance business at a young age after learning that his investing mentor Benjamin Graham was on the board of GEICO. Buffett bought his first stake in the insurance business in 1967 at the age of 37 with National Indemnity Company and National Fire and Marine Insurance Company. In 1996, Berkshire acquired 100% of GEICO, which is now one of three major Berkshire insurance subsidiaries, along with Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance and General RE. Berkshire’s insurance businesses had a combined float of $91.6 billion and a combined annual profit of $2.1 billion as of 2016. Since 1996. GEICO’s market share has expanded from about 2.5% to around 12%. Photo by the U.S. International Trade Administration via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApex Clearing To List On NYSE Through Merger With SPAC Northern Star Investment Corp. II: What You Need To Know3 Reasons Cannabis Stocks May Be Headed Lower© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Swedish Regulator Warns Consumers Over Crypto Investment Product Risks

    The Financial Supervisory Authority said investment products such as bitcoin ETPs carry "significant" risk for consumers.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • M&T Bank Nears Deal to Buy People’s United for More Than $7 Billion

    The two companies are discussing an all-stock deal that values People’s United at more than $7 billion. It would be the latest in a string of regional bank mergers.

  • Bitcoin Transfers Worth Billions Could Mean More Selling Pressure

    Blockchain data showed investors moving the cryptocurrency onto exchanges, ostensibly preparing for a quick sale.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $11.8 billion blank-check merger

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The publicly traded shares of CCIV fell nearly a third to $40.35 in volatile extended trading, giving the merged company a market capitalization of about $64 billion. Lucid said it is on track to start production and deliveries in North America in the second half of this year with Lucid Air, its first luxury sedan.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETF Tumbles as Rates Spike Rips High-Flyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in Treasury yields that’s rekindled inflation concern dealt another blow to some of the stock market’s highest flyers.Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) dropped 5.8% Monday -- its worst performance of the year -- as rates on long-dated bonds took another leg higher, pressuring the case for the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. The fund’s top holding, Tesla Inc. with an 8.7% weighting, plunged 8.5%.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill have prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries and sending Treasury yields higher. That’s made valuation cases harder to justify for some of the stock market’s best performers after the S&P 500 rallied 75% from the pandemic lows.“The top holdings in ARKK are these exciting story companies, but most of the names in the ETF don’t have the established cash flow that FANG-type companies do,” said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer at Tallbacken. “This the most speculative part of the market, and it is showing signs of increasing vulnerability.”ARKK rode huge runups in Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home favorites such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. to a 148% return last year. Those trades have started to sour as the 10-year Treasury yield surged from 1% to 1.35% in a matter of weeks. Zoom lost 5.6% Monday in a fourth straight decline, while DocuSign sank 8.2%. Roku Inc., the fund’s second-biggest holding, lost 6.3%. Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc., both in the top 10, each fell at least 4%.ARKK is still up 4.6% in February. Wood’s acumen at picking the winners last year fueled a surge of inflows into her company’s products. As yeilds push higher, some of her best picks may find it difficult to replicate outsize gains.“If it does fall further, it’s going to raise some big concerns,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “A lot of the assets they own are not very liquid. Others tend to see one-way moves for period of time. Therefore, if a lot of people want to get out all at once, the situation could get uglier than normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    Almost two months into 2021, the market appears undecided about where it is heading next. In fact, many investors fear the market is due for a serious correction, especially for the wide selection of richly valued stocks. It is an environment that requires fussier stock picking. Or maybe it’s prudent to turn in such times to the best at spotting where the next opportunity lies. And for best, we mean the cream of the crop – the finest analysts on Wall Street. We’ve pulled up the details on 3 stocks that the Street’s top 3 analysts, according to the TipRanks database, have recently earmarked as ones to look out for over the next 12 months. All three are from different sectors but have one characteristic in common; they are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus. Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) We'll start with Avalara, a software company that develops cloud-based systems for international tax preparers, making it a much-needed product for any business with international clients. Avalara’s products automate business tax compliance, and integrate apps for business, tax, and accounting records – all services that are necessary for keeping small- and mid-sized customer companies in line with local and international tax regulations. The COVID pandemic – and the social lockdowns and travel restrictions put in place to combat it – have made it difficult for small businesses to reach out to their tax professionals – and made Avalara’s products in tax automation suddenly more valuable. The company’s stock has soared since the market downturn last winter, gaining 205% since its lowest point, hit last March. These share gains have come alongside steady revenue growth. The last quarter reported, 4Q20, showed $144.76 million at the top line, up 13% sequentially and 34.5% year-over-year. Even better, for investors seeking strength, Avalara announced in December that it will be acquiring the German tax software firm INPOSIA. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but INPOSIA brings additional international tax know-how, access to Europe’s largest economy, and workforce of 50 people – which are all now assets for Avalara. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin is ranked #1 out of more than 7,200 analysts, and he sees the INPOSIA acquisition as a strong move for Avalara in adjusting to the European compliance scene. “New e-invoicing laws could emerge as a regulatory catalyst. Several European countries have plans to modernize the 20+ year old VAT system with intent to move to digital invoicing and real-time reporting,” the 5-star analyst said. “INPOSIA acquisition serves as a key digital bridge into tax authorities. The acquisition of a German software firm that is expected to close during the 1H of 2021 has the potential to emerge as a new vehicle for Avalara to capitalize on all these new e-invoicing laws…” Bracelin believes that international sales are Avalara’s next leap for incremental growth. In line with this outlook, the analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $210 price target implies 26% upside for the coming year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here) Of the 11 analysts who have reviewed Avalara in recent weeks, 10 agree with Bracelin that this is a stock to buy, and this breakdown of 10 Buys to 1 Hold gives the company a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares in Avalara are priced at $166.60, and the $209.45 average price target suggests its has ~26% growth potential from that level. (See AVLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Next up, Axcelis, is a small-cap company in the support sector of the semiconductor industry. Axcelis produces manufacturing equipment essential in semiconductor chip fabrication; specifically, Axcelis is a specialist in ion implantation technology essential to the chip fab process. Turning to the revenues, Axcelis reported $122.2 million in 4Q20, a 13.5% year-over-year gain and beating the estimates by $3.8 million. EPS in Q4 jumped from 0.29 cents one year ago to 43 cents, also beating the Street’s call by 13 cents. The beat was the latest in a long series of bottom-line outperformance; Axcelis has beaten the forecasts in each of the last 9 quarters. In his review of Axcelis, Needham's Quinn Bolton, rated the #2 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, believes the company’s product line and sales prospects back up management’s optimism. “[We] are more confident about the strength and visibility of WFE (wafer fab equipment) in 2021, and now expect the company to reach $500MM revenue for the full year. We also raise our 2022 estimates and now believe ACLS will reach its $550MM revenue target in 2022, driven by two consecutive years of DRAM WFE growth, continued strength of mature nodes, and share gains,” Bolton opined. These comments support Bolton’s Buy rating, and his $44 price target implies an upside of ~13% for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here) Bolton’s colleagues on Wall Street are in broad agreement with his stance on ACLS – as shown by the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating with a unanimous 5 reviews. The average price target, $46.80, is a bit more bullish than Bolton’s, and suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $39.02. (See ACLS stock analysis on TipRanks) TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) From the semiconductor industry, we move over to the biotech sector, to TFF Pharmaceuticals. The TFF stands for Thin Film Freezing, the biopharma’s patented tech platform on which it is basing the development of its innovative drug products. The platform makes it possible to create dry powder-based formulations of agents that are presently given orally, turning them into inhalable therapies. Amongst a selection of next-generation versions of available drugs, the two most advanced candidates are poised to enter mid-stage trials over the medium-term. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju is ranked 3rd amongst Wall Street analysts and believes these can act as major catalysts for the stock. One candidate is TFF VORI, an inhaled dry powder version of Voriconazole and earmarked for the treatment of Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA), a dangerous fungal pulmonary disease that in some patient populations can have a 90% mortality rate. Selvaraju expects TFF to kick off Phase 2 development of TFF Vori in 1H21, and anticipates top-line data in mid- to late 2022. This could lead into a Phase 3 study also next year or an NDA filing “if the pivotal program is determined not to be required by the FDA.” The second candidate making progress is TFF Tac-Lac, an inhaled dry powder take on Tacrolimus, and designed to prevent the rejection of an organ transplant. A Phase 2 program could begin sometime this year with the possibility for a data readout in 2022. If the Phase 2 data is “sufficiently impactful,” says Selvaraju, a Phase 3 program might not to be required. Selvaraju thinks the company could launch both TFF Vori and TFF TacLac in 2024 and “achieve profitability in that year.” Summing up his bullish thesis, the 5-star analyst said, “We are convinced that there is still substantial upside potential with respect to its most advanced clinical-stage candidates and that the company's early-stage pipeline and platform applicability remain underrated.” Accordingly, Selvaraju rates TFFP shares a Buy along with a $31 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 95% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) TFF has few analysts tracking its progress right now, but all are backing its success. Based on 3 Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $28.33 and suggests gains of ~78% in the year ahead. (See TFFP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.