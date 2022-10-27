Trash Bags Market to grow by USD 2.24 bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by End-User, Type, and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the trash bags market, operating under the consumer staples industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 2.24 billion, at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report.
Trash Bags Market: Segmentation Analysis
End-user
Type
Geography
To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.
Trash Bags Market: Scope Analysis
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The trash bags market report covers the following areas:
One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global garbage bag market is the rising awareness of hygiene. The need for trash bags is increasing due to rapid urbanization. It is believed that the continued growth in these areas, along with increased disposable income, will increase the region's use of trash bags even more.
Trash Bags Market: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist trash bags market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the trash bags market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the trash bags market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the trash bags market, vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Related Reports
Laundry Care Products Market by Distribution channel, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the laundry care products market segmentation by Distribution Channel (offline and online), Product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Mattress Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the mattress market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (innerspring mattress, memory foam mattress, latex mattress, and other mattresses), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Trash Bags Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%
Market growth 2022-2026
$2.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Achaika Plastic S.A., Alpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C., ALUF Plastics, Berry Global Group Inc., BioBag Americas Inc., Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies, Four Star Plastics, Inteplast Group, International Plastics Inc., Les Industries Polykar Inc., Luban Packing LLC, Mapco Pvt. Ltd., Mir Pack, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Pack It B.V., PLASTA, Poly America L.P., Reynolds Consumer Product Inc., TERDEX GmbH, The Clorox Co., Universal Plastic Bags, and Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Berry Global Group Inc.
11.4 Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC
11.5 Inteplast Group
11.6 International Plastics Inc.
11.7 Luban Packing LLC
11.8 NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o.
11.9 Pack It B.V.
11.10 Reynolds Consumer Product Inc.
11.11 TERDEX GmbH
11.12 The Clorox Co.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trash-bags-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-24-bn-by-2026--market-segmentation-by-end-user-type-and-geography---technavio-301659843.html
SOURCE Technavio