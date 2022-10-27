Trash Bags Market to grow by USD 2.24 bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by End-User, Type, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the trash bags market, operating under the consumer staples industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 2.24 billion, at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trash Bags Market 2022-2026

Trash Bags Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Type

Geography

Trash Bags Market: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The trash bags market report covers the following areas:

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global garbage bag market is the rising awareness of hygiene. The need for trash bags is increasing due to rapid urbanization. It is believed that the continued growth in these areas, along with increased disposable income, will increase the region's use of trash bags even more.

Trash Bags Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist trash bags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the trash bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the trash bags market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the trash bags market, vendors

Trash Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Achaika Plastic S.A., Alpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C., ALUF Plastics, Berry Global Group Inc., BioBag Americas Inc., Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies, Four Star Plastics, Inteplast Group, International Plastics Inc., Les Industries Polykar Inc., Luban Packing LLC, Mapco Pvt. Ltd., Mir Pack, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Pack It B.V., PLASTA, Poly America L.P., Reynolds Consumer Product Inc., TERDEX GmbH, The Clorox Co., Universal Plastic Bags, and Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

